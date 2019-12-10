DASSK – ဒီဇင်ဘာ၂၀၁၉ သတင်းများ
https://time.com/5742146/aung-san-suu-kyi-genocide-un/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-world-court-departur-idUSKBN1YC02Qhttps://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/chinese-foreign-minister-met-daw-aung-san-suu-kyi-ahead-icj-genocide-case.html
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3041351/once-hailed-democracy-hero-aung-san-suu-kyi-now-faces
Time
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi departs for genocide hearings amid fanfare at home
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-world-court-departur-idUSKBN1YC02Q
Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Team to Fight Genocide Accusation
The country’s military has been accused of carrying out mass rapes and killings against the Rohingya.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/20/world/asia/suu-kyi-genocide.html
Aung San Suu Kyi will answer for Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide at The Hague
Myanmar is accused of systematic rape, torture and murder of thousands of Rohingya Muslims that forced more than 740,000 people to flee to Bangladesh
On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice will begin hearings on only the third genocide case it has heard since World War II
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3041351/once-hailed-democracy-hero-aung-san-suu-kyi-now-faces
Chinese Foreign Minister to Meet With Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Ahead of ICJ Genocide Case
2.7k
By NAN LWIN 6 December 2019
YANGON—Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a two-day visit to Myanmar at the invitation of State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.
The visit comes just before the State Counselor’s departure next week to contest the genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands. This has prompted speculation that the Chinese foreign minister will discuss the forthcoming hearings in The Hague and give suggestions to his Myanmar counterpart.
https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/chinese-foreign-minister-meet-daw-aung-san-suu-kyi-ahead-icj-genocide-case.html
Nobel Prize Winner Suu Kyi to Defend Myanmar on Genocide Charges
By Khine Lin Kyaw and Philip Heijmans
December 9, 2019, 1:00 PM PST
Three-day hearings at the ICJ are set to begin on Tuesday
UN has accused Myanmar’s military of commiting atrocities
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-09/nobel-prize-winner-suu-kyi-to-defend-myanmar-on-genocide-charges
https://twitter.com/search?q=icj+myanmar&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch
သဂျီးဥမာမု ခီဗျားပဲ ဘင်ခါလီတေကို မျောက်ပေးခဲ့သာလှေ
Interview: ‘Myanmar Can’t Walk Away From it. It’s Not Going to go Away’
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/myanmar/interview-myanmar-cant-walk-away-12132019170005.html
Myanmar Rohingya: Suu Kyi accused of ‘silence’ in genocide trial
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-50763180
The West turned Aung San Suu Kyi into a saint. She was always going to disappoint
CNN Digital Expansion 2017. James Griffiths
Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN
Updated 7:42 PM ET, Fri December 13, 2019
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/13/asia/rohingya-suu-kyi-myanmar-hague-intl-hnk/index.html
Suu Kyi tells U.N.’s top court charge of Rohingya genocide is ‘misleading’
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-world-court/myanmars-suu-kyi-to-lead-genocide-defense-at-world-court-idUSKBN1YF06P
