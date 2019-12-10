https://time.com/5742146/aung-san-suu-kyi-genocide-un/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-world-court-departur-idUSKBN1YC02Q

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/chinese-foreign-minister-met-daw-aung-san-suu-kyi-ahead-icj-genocide-case.html

https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3041351/once-hailed-democracy-hero-aung-san-suu-kyi-now-faces

kai

About kai

Kai has written 986 post in this Website..

Editor - The Myanmar Gazette || First Amendment – Religion and Expression - Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.