အရင္လက ၾကားျဖတ္အေနနဲ႔ e-mail ေလးေတြ ေရးတတ္လာေအာင္ အေတာ္အသင့္ ေဖာ္ျပေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ယခုလမွာေတာ့ essay ေရးတတ္လုိသူ ေက်ာင္းသူေက်ာင္းသားေလးမ်ားကုိ essay ေရးနည္းမ်ားစြာရွိတဲ့ အနက္က အလြယ္ကူဆုံး နည္းတစ္နည္းျဖစ္တဲ့ paragraph မွ essay အျဖစ္သုိ႔ ေျပာင္းလဲ ေရးသားတဲ့နည္းကုိ ေလ့လာၾကပါစုိ႔။ မိမိေရးထားျပီးသား paragraph ေလးတစ္ပုဒ္ကုိ essay တပုဒ္အျဖစ္သုိ္႔ expand လုပ္လုိက္ဖုိ႔၊ တနည္းအားျဖင့္ ခ်ဲ႕တြင္ ေရးသားလုိက္ဖုိ႔ လြယ္ကူပါတယ္။ ေဖာ္ျပပါ diagram ေလးကုိၾကည့္လုိက္ပါ။

Paragraph Essay

-Topic Sentence Thesis Statement

-Idea 1 Body paragraph 1

-Idea 2 Body paragraph 2

-Idea 3 Body paragraph 3

-Conclusion Concluding Paragraph

အထက္ပါ diagram ေလးကုိ နမူနာေလးေတြနဲ႔ ျဖည့္စြက္ေပးလုိက္တဲ့အခါ ပုိမုိရွင္းသြားပါလိမ့္မယ္။

Paragraph Essay

There are three types of child abuse. Of the three types of child abuse- physical,

verbal, and sexual abuse, it is clear that the

last one, sexual abuse, is the most heinous and

most damaging to the child.

Physical abuse + examples Body paragraph on physical abuse of children

Verbal abuse + examples Body paragraph on verbal abuse of children

Sexual abuse + examples Body paragraph on sexual abuse of children

Concluding sentence concluding paragraph

ေဖာ္ျပပါ ဥပမာေလးေတြကုိ အားမရေသးဘူးဆုိရင္ ေနာက္ထပ္ ဥပမာေလးေတြ ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါမယ္။

Paragraph Essay

-We can divide loneliness into three types. Of the three types of loneliness- temporary,

situational, and chronic loneliness, it is clear that the

last one, chronic loneliness, is the most dangerous since

it can lead to depression and suicidal thoughts.

-Temporary loneliness+explanation Body paragraph on temporary loneliness

-Situational loneliness+explanation Body paragraph on situational loneliness

-Chronic loneliness+explanation Body paragraph on chronic loneliness

-Concluding sentenced concluding paragraph

ကဲဒီ Diagram ေလးကုိ သေဘာေပါက္ေလာက္ျပီထင္ပါတယ္။ ဒီေတာ့ ဦးစြာပထမ essay ရဲ႕ အႏွစ္သာရျဖစ္တဲ့ thesis statement ပါတဲ့ introduction ေလး ေရးပုံေရးနည္းကုိ ေလ့လာၾကပါစုိ႔။ introductory paragraph မွာ မျဖစ္မေနပါရမွာက Hook နဲ႔ ××တုိ႕ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ thesis statement ဆုိတာကေတာ့ စာဖတ္သူ စိတ္ဝင္စားလာေအာင္ essay ကုိ ဖတ္ခ်င္လာေအာင္ စြဲေဆာင္ႏုိင္မဲ့ ဝါက်ေလးမ်ားကုိ ဆုိပါတယ္။ hook မ်ဳိးစုံ ရွိပါတယ္။

ေမးခြန္းေလးေတြနဲ႔ စြဲေဆာင္တတ္သလုိ၊ လွပခန္႔ညားတဲ့ quotations ေလးေတြနဲ႕လည္း စြဲေဆာင္ေပးႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ တခ်ဳိ႕က စာဖတ္သူမ်ား မေမွ်ာ္လင့္ထားတဲ့ Story ေလးေတြနဲ႔ ဖမ္းျပီး ခ်ိတ္တတ္ပါေသးတယ္။ မိမိေရးအားသန္တဲ့ hook ေလးကုိသာသုံးပါ။ အဓိကကေတာ့ စာဖတ္သူကုိ စြဲေဆာင္နုိင္ဖုိ႔ ပါပဲ။

ဥပမာ- A Soldier’s Life ဆုိတဲ့ေခါင္းစဥ္ေလးနဲ႔ စာေရးသူဖတ္ခဲ့ဘူးတဲ့ essay ေလး တပုဒ္မွာ နာမည္ေက်ာ္ ကဗ်ာဆရာၾကီး Tennyson ရဲ႕ကဗ်ာက ” Verse” ေလး ႏွစ္လုိင္းနဲ႔ စထားပါတယ္။ အထူးထိေရာက္ပါတယ္။ လွလည္္း လွပပါတယ္။ စာဖတ္သူကုိ စြဲေဆာင္ႏုိင္စြမ္း ရွိပါတယ္။

Yours is not to question why

yours is but to do and die

ကဲ ဘယ္ေလာက္လွပတယ္ဆုိတာ ေတြ႔ျပီ မဟုတ္လား။ စစ္သားတစ္ေယာက္ရဲ႕ဘဝကုိ တုိတုိတုပ္တုပ္ ရွင္းရွင္းလင္းလင္း ေဖာ္ျပထားတဲ့ hook ေလးပါ။ hook ေနာက္တစ္မ်ဳိး ေရးလုိတယ္ဆုိရင္ ေမးခြန္းေလးေတြ ေရးၾကည့္ပါ။ ဥပမာ- The Birth Order Myth ဆုိတဲ့ေခါင္းစဥ္နဲ႔ essay ေလးတပုဒ္မွာ ေဟာဒီလုိ ေမးခြန္း ေလးေတြနဲ႔ စာဖတ္သူကုိ စြဲေဆာင္ထားပါတယ္။

Are you the firstborn among your siblings? Are you the last among your siblings or are you somewhere in the middle? Do you know that birth order can affect your personality, intelligence and general well-being?

ဒီလုိလွလွပပ hook ေလးေတြနဲ႔ စႏုိင္သလုိ္ အခ်ဳိ႕ essay ေရးသူမ်ားကေတာ့ funnel ေခၚ ကန္ေတာ့ပုံေလးကုိ က်ယ္ဝန္းတဲ့ general ျဖစ္တဲ့အေၾကာင္း အရာမ်ားနဲ႔စျပီး တေျဖးေျဖးနဲ႔ မိမိေရးသားလုိတဲ့ specific အေၾကာင္းအရာဆီကုိ ဆြဲသြားတတ္ပါေသးတယ္။ ဥပမာ-

There can be no doubt that children are among the most beautiful creatures in the world. It is hard to imagine that

anyone would be interested in harming such wonderful creatures let alone torture them

and abuse them physically, verbally or sexually.Unfortunately, however,

there are monsters living among us who indeed see children

– yours and mine-as prey to be abused

and tortured and killed.

ဥပမာ-There are the three main causes of poverty. ဆုိတဲ့ topic sentence ေလးကုိ ယခုလုိ thesis statement အျဖစ္သုိ႔ ေျပာင္းေပးလုိက္ႏုိင္ပါတယ္။

-There are three main reasons why people fall into poverty-health issues resulting in financial ruin, lack of a proper education leading to dead-end jobs, and addiction to drugs, alcohol or gambling resulting in the loss of everything dear to them.

ဒီ thesis statement ဟာ အထူးအေရးႀကီးပါတယ္။ Thesis statement ေကာင္းမွ essay တစ္ပုဒ္လုံးေကာင္းမွာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒီေတာ့ဒီ Thesis statement ေလးေတြအေၾကာင္း ေနာက္လမွာ ဆက္လက္ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါ့မယ္။ thesis statement ဟာ Essay ရဲ႕ အသက္ေသြးေၾကာျဖစ္သလုိ၊ အစုိးရအဖြဲ႔အစည္းဟာ တုိင္း ျပည္အတြက္ အေရးၾကီးပါတယ္။ ဒီေတာ့ ဒီႏွစ္အတြင္း က်င္းပမဲ့ ေရြးေကာက္ပြဲမွာ ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုၾကည္ရဲ႕ပါတီျဖစ္တဲ့ NLD ကုိ မဲထည့္ျဖစ္ေအာင္ ထည့္ၾကဖုိ႔ တုိက္တြန္းရင္း ဒီလမွာ နားပါဦးမယ္။

