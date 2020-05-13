

Parargraph ေတြ Essay ေတြနဲ႔ ပတ္သတ္လုိ႔ သိသင့္ သိထုိက္တာေလးေတြ အေတာ္အသင့္ စုံစုံလင္လင္ေဖာ္ျပေပးခဲ့ျပီး ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ကုိယ္တုိင္ေလ့က်င့္ေပးရမဲ့ အခ်ိန္ကုိ ေရာက္လာပါျပီ။ ျမန္မာႏွစ္သစ္ကူးမွာ essay ေလးေတြ paragraph ေလးေတြ ေရးသားတဲ့ အခါမွာ မွန္မွန္ကန္ကန္ေရးတတ္ရုံမက လွလွပပခန္႔ခန္႔ျငားျငားေလး ေရးတတ္လာေအာင္ figures of speech ေလးေတြ ေလ့လာၾကရေအာင္။ သိထားသင့္တဲ့ figures of speech ေလးေတြကုိ အရင္ ၾကည့္ၾကရေအာင္။

Simile

Metaphor

Personification

Hyperbole

Understatement

Oxymoron

Paradox

simile ဆုိတာကေတာ့ မိမိႏႈိင္းယွဥ္လုိတဲ့ အရာႏွစ္ခုကုိ like သုိ႔မဟုတ္ as ကုိသုံးျပီး ႏႈိင္းယွဥ္ျပခ်င္းကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ-

-Her smile was like a ray of sunshine.

-The garden seemed like a poor man’s version of paradise.

-He greeted me as one might greet a long lost relative.

အထက္ပါ ဝါက်ေလးမ်ားမွာ like ႏွင့္ as ကုိ သုံးျပီး အျပဳံးနဲ႔ ေနေရာင္ျခည္၊ ဥယ်ဥ္ႏွင့္paradise ၊ ေႏြးေထြးစြာႀကဳိဆုိပုံကုိ မေတြ႕တာၾကာျပီျဖစ္တဲ့ ေဆြမ်ဳိးရင္းခ်ာ တေယာက္ကုိ ႀကဳိဆုိပုံႏွင့္ ႏႈိင္းယွဥ္ျပထားပါတယ္။ simile နဲ႔အလားတူ figure of speech ေလးကေတာ့metaphor ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ metaphor မွာေတာ့ like တုိ႔ as တုိ႔ႏွင့္ ၾကားခံမေနေတာ့ဘဲ ၊ႏႈိင္းယွဥ္လုိတဲ့ အရာႏွစ္ခုကုိ တုိက္ရုိက္ ႏႈိင္းယွဥ္ေလ့ ရွိပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ

-Tears are a woman’s weapon.

-His smile was his armour against rejection.

-His voice was thunder in her ears.

ေနာက္ထပ္အသုံးမ်ားတဲ့ figure of speech ေလးကေတာ့ Personification ပါ။ Personification ဆုိတာကေတာ့ သက္မဲ့တုိ႔ တရိစၦာန္တုိ႔ လူတုိ႔လုိ လူသားေတြရဲ႕ အရည္အေသြးေလး ေတြေပးျပီးေရးသားျခင္းကုိဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ Necessity is the mother of invention ဆုိတဲ့ အသုံးအႏႈန္းမ်ဳိးကုိ အားလုံးၾကားဘူးၾကမွာပါ။ ျမန္မာလုိေတာ့ ” တီထြင္မႈကုိ လုိအပ္မႈက ေမြးဖြားပးလုိက္တယ္”ဆုိပါစုိ႔။ဥပမာ-

The wind rushed in through the window and kicked down the picture from the wall.

ေလျပင္းတုိက္တာကုိ လူတစ္ေယာက္ အခန္းထဲဝင္လာျပီး နံရံေပၚက ဓာတ္ပုံကုိ ကန္ခ်လုိက္သလုိ ေရးထားပါတယ္။ ေနာက္ထပ္အသုံးမ်ားတဲ့ figure of speed ေလးကေတာ့ hyperbole လုိ႔ ေခၚပါတယ္။ hyperbole ဆုိတာက အဂၤလိပ္လုိ exaggeration ျမန္မာလုိေတာ့ ပုိပုိကဲကဲေျပာတာကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ ဆုိပါစုိ႕၊ သူငယ္ခ်င္းတေယာက္နဲ႔ ခ်ိန္းထားတယ္ ။သူငယ္ခ်င္းကငါးမိနစ္ေလာက္ေနာက္က်ျပီးမွ ေရာက္လာတယ္ ဆုိပါစုိ႕။ ဒီေတာ့ I’ve been wating for ages လုိ႔ ေျပာခ်လိုက္ရင္ hyperbole ျဖစ္သြားပါျပီ။ ငါးမိနစ္ေလးေစာင့္ရတာကုိ နွစ္ေတြလေတြႀကာလွပါျပီ ဆုိေတာ့ ေတာ္ေတာ္ေလးကုိ ပုိတာေပါ့ေနာ္။ တခ်ဳိ႕ ခ်စ္တတ္သူေတြ၊ ခ်စ္ဘူးသူေတြၾကရင္ Hyperbole သုံးတတ္ၾကတယ္ ဆုိပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ-

I’ll buy the world for you.

ၾကည့္လည္းလုပ္ၾကပါဦး ကမၻာၾကီးကုိ ဝယ္ေပးမယ္ဆုိပဲ။ ထားပါေလ တတ္ႏုိင္လုိ႔ ဝယ္ေပးျပီ ဆုိပါစုိ႕၊ ဘယ္မွာသြားျပီး သိမ္းဆည္းထားရမွာလဲ။ နည္းနည္းေတာ့ ေလွ်ာ့ပါဦးလုိ႔ ေျပာရေတာ့မလုိျဖစ္ေနပါျပီ။ hyperbole နဲ႔ဆန္႔က်င္ေနတဲ့ figure of speed ေလးကုိ understatement လုိ႔ ေခၚပါတယ္။ Hyperbole မွာ ပုိပုိကဲကဲေျပာခံရေပမဲ့ understatement မွာ ေလွ်ာ့ေပါ့ျပီးေျပာ တာကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ-

-He lost about a million dollar on the stock market today. He’s not at all worried though. It’s just a small change for him.

အလုိ One million ကုိ အေၾကြ အနည္းငယ္ေလာက္ပါလုိ႔ ေျပာထားေတာ့ ဒီလူ အေတာ္ခ်မ္းသာပုံရတယ္။

-He was a bit angry with her and decided to set her house on fire. luckily, the neighbours saw the fire before it could do much damage.

ေအာ္ေတာ္ေသးတယ္။ အနည္းမွ်သာ စိတ္ဆုိးမိလုိ႔ ။ တကယ္မ်ား စိတ္ဆုိးရင္ တရြာလုံးမ်ား မီးရႈိ႕မွာလား မသိပါဘူး။ ေနာက္အသုံးမ်ားတဲဲ့ figure of speed ေလးကုိ paradox လုိ႔ေခၚပါတယ္။

paradox မွာ ဆန္႔က်င္တဲ့ေဝါဟာရ ႏွစ္ခုကုိ ပူးတြဲျပီး ေဖာ္ျပထားေတာ့ ရုတ္တရက္ နားလည္ဖုိ႔ခက္ပါတယ္။ ေသခ်ာစဥ္းစားၾကည့္မွ အဓိပၸါယ္ ေပၚလာတတ္ပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ-

Getting an “F” on the exam was the beginning of the end for his life as a college student.

ရုတ္တရက္ဆုိရင္ေတာ့ ဘယ္လုိၾကီးလဲလုိ႕ ထင္မယ္။ ၾကင္နာသနားတာတဲ့ ညွင္းပန္းႏွိပ္စက္တာကုိတြဲျပီး မိဘမ်ားက ကေလးမ်ားအေပၚ သနားၾကင္နာရင္ ႏွိပ္စက္ရမယ္တဲ့။ ေသခ်ာစဥ္းစားလုိက္ေတာ့ အေျဖေပၚလာပါတယ္။ ကေလးေတြကုိ စည္းကမ္းတင္းတင္း က်ပ္က်ပ္ေလး ကုိင္ေပးမွ သူတုိ႔ကုိ ခ်စ္ခင္ရာ၊ၾကင္နာရာ ေရာက္မယ္။ မိမိရဲ႕သားသမီးကုိ တကယ္ၾကင္နာရင္၊ျမတ္ႏုိးရင္ အလုိလုိက္လုိ႔ မရဘူး။ စည္းနဲ႔ ကမ္းနဲ႔ထားရမွာကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ ကဲေနာက္ထပ္ ဥပမာေလး ၾကည့္ၾကရေအာင္။

Parents must be cruel to be kind.

အစနဲ႔ အဆုံးကုိ တြဲျပီးေဖာ္ျပထားေတာ့ နည္းနည္းေလးေတာ့ ေၾကာင္သြားမွာေပါ့။ ေသခ်ာစဥ္းစားလုိက္ရင္ေတာ့ အေျဖေပၚလာပါတယ္။ စာေမးပြဲမွာ ရျပီဆုိမွေတာ့ ေက်ာင္းသားဘဝေလး ဇတ္သိမ္းဖုိ႔ နီးလာျပီေပါ့ေနာ္။ ေနာက္ဆုံး ေဖာ္ျပလုိေတာ့တဲ့ figure of speed ေလးကေတာ့ oxymoron ပါ။သူက Paradox နဲ႔ဆင္တူပါတယ္။ ——– လုိ ဆန္႔က်င္ဘက္ေဝါဟာရေလးေတြကုိဝါက် တစ္ခုတည္းမွာ သုံးထားတာ မဟုတ္ပါ။ ပူးကပ္လွ်က္ကုိ သုံးတာပါ။ ဥပမာ

-It was a bitter-sweet victory.

-They have a love-hate relationship.

-He has had an up-and-down career.

ယခု ႏွစ္သစ္ဦးမွာ ေအာင္ျမင္မႈတုိင္း Bitter-sweet မဟုတ္ဘဲ sweet သာျဖစ္ပါေစ။ relationship တုိင္းလည္း only love relationship သုိ႔ ေျပာင္းလဲသြားပါေစလုိ႔ အားလုံးအတြက္ ဆုေတာင္းေပးလုိက္ပါတယ္။

