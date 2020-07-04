စီးပွားရေးမှာ စွန့်စားခြင်းသည် မုခြအောင်မြင်ခြင်းဖြစ်သည်

#BMF

ကိုယ်တော့စွန့်စားပလိုက်ပြီ။ ဝန်ထမ်းဘဝကို စွန့်လွှတ်ပြီး ကိုယ်ပိုင်လုပ်ပလိုက်ပြီ။ အဆင်ပြေချင် ရင် ဘုရားတရား၊ မိဘနဲ့ ကျေးဇူးရှင်တွေကိုတော့ အမြဲမပြတ် ကိုင်းရိှုင်းဖို့တော့လိုတာပေါ့။

Shar Thet Man

About Shar Thet Man

Shar Thet Man has written 382 post in this Website..

   Send article as PDF   