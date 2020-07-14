ယခင္လက မိတ္သစ္ေဆြသစ္မ်ား ရလုိသူမ်ားအတြက္ အသုံးျပဳႏုိင္တဲ့ Small talk ေခၚတဲ့ Dialog ေလးေတြ အတန္ငယ္ေဖာ္ျပေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။ မည္သူမဆုိ၊ အလုပ္အကုိင္မွာၿဖစ္ေစ၊ ခရီးသြားလာတဲ့ခါ အကူအညီေတင္းရဖုိ႔ ႀကဳံလာတတ္ပါတယ္။ မိမိက အကူအညီေပးရတာမ်ဳိးလည္း ႀကဳံႀကဳိက္ရမွာ ေသခ်ာပါတယ္။

ဒီေတာ့ ဒီလုိ request for help ေလးေတြနဲ႔ ႀကဳံေတြ႕တဲ့အခါ၊ မိမိကုိယ္တုိင္က assistane ေလးေတြ ေတာင္းဆုိလုိတဲ့အခါ လြယ္လြယ္ကူကူ ေခ်ာေခ်ာေမြ႕ေမြ႕ ေျပာႏုိင္ေအာင္၊ သုံးႏုိင္ေအာင္ ေဖာ္ျပပါ dialog ေလးေတြကုိ ေလ့လာထားေစလုိပါတယ္။

ဥပမာ- စားသုံးဆုိင္ တခုမွာ မိမိရဲ႕စားပြဲမွာ ခုံတစ္ခုံလုိေနတယ္ဆုိပါစုိ႔ ေဘးစားပြဲက ခုံအလြတ္ကုိ ဆြဲမယူခင္ ဒီစားပြဲမွာထုိင္ေနသူရွိရင္ ခြင့္ေတာင္းရမွာပါ။

-you: Excuse me, do you mind if I grab this chair?

-Stranger: No problem. Go ahead and take it.

-you: Thank you, I appreciate it.

-Stranger: Glad to be of help.

မိမိက အကူအညီေတာင္းဆုိသည့္ အခါ အထက္ေဖာ္ျပပါ ကုိလုိက္ေလ်ာမည့္သူ၊ ကူညီသူနဲ႔ ေတြဆုံရတတ္သလုိ၊ အေၾကာင္းမ်ဳိးစုံေၾကာင့္ မကူညီႏုိင္ သူ၊ မကူညီလုိုသူမ်ားႏွင့္လည္း ႀကဳံရတတ္ပါသည္။ ဒီေတာ့ ဒီလုိ အခ်ိန္အခါမ်ဳိး၌လည္း ျပန္လည္ေျပာဆုိတတ္ရန္ ေလ့က်င့္ထားဖုိ႔ ျပင္ထားဖုိ႔ လုိအပ္ပါသည္။

You: Excuse me. Mind if I take this chair?

Stranger: I’m sorry. I’m saving for my wife. She’ll be here soon.

You: That’s okay. I’ll just find another one.

Stranger: Sorry about that.

ေနာက္ထပ္ dialog ေလး တစ္ခုကုိ ေလ့လာၾကပါစုိ႕။ ဒီေနရာမွာ အကူအညီေတာင္းဆုိတယ္ဆုိတာ သူစိမ္းတရံစာဆီမွာ အကူအညီေတာင္းတာေနာ္။

ဒါ့ေၾကာင့္ အထူးယဥ္ေက်းသိမ္ေမြ႕ဖုိ႔လုိတာကုိ သတိျပဳမိပါေစ။ တစ္ဖက္က အကူအညီမေပးနုိင္ခဲ့ရင္လည္း lost face မျဖစ္ေစရဖုိ႔ အေရးႀကီးပါတယ္။

you: Excuse me. Would you mind opening the window just a tad?

Stranger: Oh! Sure! No problem. Is this enough?

You: Thank you, I just felt a bit dizzy.

Stranger: Would you like to change seats with me? Maybe sit nearer to the window.

you: Thank you, but I am okay. I do appreciate it though.

Stranger: any time.

မိမိက အကူအညီေတာင္းဆုိကတည္းက တစ္ဖက္သားအေနနဲ႔ ျငင္းဆုိနုိင္ရန္ လမ္းဖြင့္ေပးထားျပီးသားဆုိေတာ့ တကယ္လုိ႔ သူက ျငင္းဆုိလွ်င္ အလြယ္တကူပဲ ျငင္းဆုိႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ Lost face ျဖစ္စရာ embarrassed ျပင္စရာမရွိပါ။ ဥပမာ-

you: Excuse me. Would you mind opening the window just a tab?

Stranger: I’m sorry My wife here has a cold. I’d rather not.

You: Oh! So sorry. That’s okay then. It’s just a bit stuffy in here, but I can handle it.

Stranger: Thank you for your understanding.

You: Not at all. No problem.

Do you mind? တုိ႔ Would you mind? ဆုိတာ ရင္းႏွီးသူမ်ားနဲ႔ သုံးရတာပါ။ ရင္းႏွင္းျပီးသား၊ ခင္မင္ျပီးသား မိတ္ေဆြ သူငယ္ခ်င္း မ်ားႏွင့္ သုံးႏုိင္ ေသာ္လည္း သာမန္ကိစၥမ်ား၌ သုံးရန္မလုိပါ။ အျခားစကားလုံးေလးမ်ား Modals ေလးမ်ားႏွင့္ ေျပာင္းလဲသုံးစြဲႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ Would you mind? တုိ႕Do you mind? တုိ႔ကုိ နည္းနည္းခက္ခဲတဲ့ကိစၥမ်ား၌သာ ရင္းႏွီးသူမ်ားႏွင့္ သုံးစြဲသင့္ပါသည္။ ဥပမာ-

You: Can I borrow a five, here? I want to get a hotdog but I forgot to bring cash.

Friend: Of course, here you go.

You: Thanks, I will give it back tomorrow.

Friend: Hey, don’t worry about it. It’s only a five.

You: Well, I appreciate it.

Frind: Any time, man. Any time.

ရင္းႏွီးသူမ်ားပင္ တခါတရံ မိမိ၏ အကူအညီေတာင္းဆုိမႈကုိ ျငင္းဆုိႏုိင္ပါေသးသည္။ ထုိ႔ေၾကာင့္ ေဖာ္ျပပါေလးကုိ ေလ့လာထားဖုိ႔လုိပါသည္။

You: Hey, can I get a glass of water?

Friend: I,m sorry. We’re out of drinking water.

You: That’s okay. I’ll just grab some water on my way home.

Friend: I’m sorry. I should have been better prepared. I knew you guys were coming over.

You: Hey, don’t worry about it. We’re fine.

Friend: Thanks man for understanding.

မိမိကုိ အကူအညီေတာင္းလာသည့္အခါ မိမိတတ္ႏုိင္က ကူညီလုိက္ေပါ့။ ဥပမာ

Classmate: Excuse me. Can I borrow your notes for a second?

you: Sure, here you go.

Classmate: I just need to check if I missed anything.

You: I’m pretty sure you didn’t.

Classmate: Actually, I did. Right here. I got it, now. Thanks to you.

You: No big deal. Glad I could help.

အကယ္၍ အကူအညီ မေပးႏုိင္ပါက ဦးစြာပထမ ေတာင္းပန္ရပါသည္။ ေတာင္းပန္ျပီးေနာက္ ျငင္းဆုိသည့္အခါ ဘာေၾကာင့္ ျငင္းဆုိရသည့္ အေၾကာင္း ရွင္း ျပေပးရပါမည္။ ဥပမာ-

Classmate: Excuse me. Would you mind changing seats with me?

You: I’m sorry. I chose this seat because I need to leave early today.

Classmate: Me too, but that’s okay, I’ll ask another classmate.

You: Sorry about that.

Classmate: Hey, no problem. We are in the same boat. I understand.

You: I hope you find someone willing to change seats.

Classmate: Me too. Thanks!

COVID 19 , Protests စသည္မ်ားႏွင့္ ၾကဳံေတြကေနခ်ိန္မွာ စာဖတ္သူအားလုံး ေဘးအႏၱရာယ္ကင္းၾကပါေစ က်န္းမာခ်မ္းသာၾကပါေစလုိ႔ ဆုေတာင္းေပးလုိက္ ပါသည္။

