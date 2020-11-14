ယခုစာတမ္းေလးကုိ စာဖတ္သူဖတ္ေနခ်ိန္မွာ Election လည္းျပီးေလာက္ပါျပီ။ သမၼတေဟာင္းႀကီးနဲ႔ ဆက္လက္စခန္းသြားၾကမလား၊ သမၼတအသစ္ေလးနဲ႔ ခရီးဆက္ၾကရမလား။ ကြဲကြဲျပားျပား သိေလာက္ျပီေပါ့ေနာ္။ ဘယ္သူဘဲ ျဖစ္ျဖစ္ေပါ့ေလ U.S မွာရွိတဲ့ ျမန္မာေတြအတြက္ ကေတာ့ politics တနည္းအားျဖင့္" ႏုိင္ငံေရး"ႏွင့္ ပတ္သက္လုိ႔ ေဆြးေႏြးတတ္ဖုိ႔လုိအပ္ပါတယ္။ ဒီေတာ့ ဒီႏုိင္ငံေရးႏွင့္ ပတ္သက္တဲ့ Dialog ေလးေတြ ေဖာ္ျပေပးလုိက္ပါတယ္။ Democrat ဘက္ကေရာ Republican ဘက္ကပါ ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါမယ္။ ဒါမွ ပါတီနွစ္ခုစလုံးက သေဘာက်မွာပါ။ ဦးစြာပထမ မွတ္သားထားသင့္တဲ့ အသုံးတဲ့ႏုိင္မယ့္ ေဝါဟာရေလးေတြကုိအရင္ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါမယ္။

MAGA= Make America Great Again= အေမရိကားႏုိင္ငံကုိ ျပန္လည္ၾကီးပြားေစမယ္။

I am not a fan of = သူတုိ႔ သေဘာမေတြ႔ပါ။ handling of the Virus=ဗုိင္းရပ္ကိစၥကုိကုိင္တြယ္ပုံ

White Supremacists= လူျဖဴၾကီးစုိးေရး ဝါဒသမားေတြ Racist= လူမ်ဳိးခြဲျခားဆက္ဆံသူမ်ား

Blown out of Proportion= ပုိကဲေျပာၾကတာပါ။ a life-long guess= တသက္လုံး ႀကဳိးပမ္းရွာေဖြမႈ

Agree to disagree= သေဘာမတူဖုိ႔ သေဘာတူၾကစုိ႔။ defund the police= ရဲမ်ားရဲ႕ ဘတ္ဂ်က္ကုိ ေလွ်ာ့ပစ္မယ္

Police reform= ရဲမ်ားကုိ ျပဳျပင္ေျပာင္းလဲေရး legalize marijuana = ေဆးေျခာက္သုံးစြဲမႈကုိ တရားဝင္ေစမယ္

What someone stands for= သူဘာကုိ ကုိယ္စားျပဳသလဲ What’s not to like?= ဘာမႀကဳိက္စရာေတြရွိလဲ

Can’t keep on feeding the world’s poor= ကမၻာရဲ႕ ဆင္းရဲသားေတြကုိ ေကၽြးမေနႏုိ္င္ပါ။ I can live with that= လက္ခံႏုိင္ပါတယ္။

Dialog 1

You: Hi, I noticed you have a Trump sticker on your car.

Friend: Yeah/ Isn’t that nice. I have a MEGA hat too. Actually, I have an extra one. Do you want it?

You: No, thanks. I am not really a big fan.

Friend: Are you kidding me? How can you not support the president?

You: Well, since you asked….for one-his handing of the Virus.

Friend: Come on/ No one could have prevented it. He did what he could.

You: Really? Well, I am not here to argue with you, but what about his support for white supremacists?

Friend: Oh/ That/ He was just joking.

You: You don’t joke about racists.

Friend: Hey, he did great things for America.

You: You really think so? Are you better off today than you were four years ago? And what about his views on woman and immigrants?

Friend: Don’t you think all that has been blown out of proportion. He has done a lot for immigrants.

You: And his views on the military and BLM?

Friend: Well, Let’s not even go there. You have your views and I have mine. Can we agree to disagree?

You: Of course, no hard feelings, right?

Friend: No hard feelings. Man, politics can’t divide us. We go back a long way.

You: So true. I mean after November 3rd, It will all be over.

Friend: Okay, then. Best of luck to your candidate/

You: Yours too. Take care.

ဒီ Dialog ေလးကေတာ့ Democrat ေတြၾကဳိက္မွာေပါ့ေနာ္ ။ ဒါေပမဲ့ မွ်တေအာင္ Republican ဘက္ကုိလည္း ေဖာ္ျပေပးမွာပါ။

Dialog 2

You: Hey, I saw that lawn sign you have. Biden and Harris, huh?

Friend: Yeah/ Don’t you think they’d be great? I’d love to see Biden in the White House.

You: Well’ I’m a Life-long Republican.

Friend: Come on, man! What’s wrong with Joe?

You: Nothing, I guess. He seems like a good man. I am against what he stands for.

Friend: Really? Such as…..

You: Well, where do I start.., I hear that he wants to defund the police.

Friend: No, that’s not correct. He wants to reform the police. Don’t you think that’s a good idea?

You: That’s not what I heard. I heard ” defund” not ”reform”.

Friend: All right, is there another reason you won’t vote for him?

You: Plenty/ For one, he wants to legalize Marijuana. I don’t want criminals running all over the city.

Friend: It is true that he wants to legalize Marijuana. but that’s a good thing. Remember when they tried to outlaw alcohol. All the harm it

caused. Marijuana is no different. We are wasting our time, our resources and turning ordinary people into criminals with the laws we have today on Marijuana.

You: Well’ I don’t like it.

Friend: What not to like. It will free up prison space for the real criminal, and allow the police to focus on real crime.

You: Whatever. What about immigration? You don’t think the US should have borders, huh?

Friend: Of course, we will still have borders. Biden is just against keeping children in Jails and breaking up families, that’s all. You should understand that. You have children /

You: I don’t know. I know one thing. We can’t keep on feeding all the world’s poor.

Friend: All right/ This is getting nowhere. Let’s just forget about politics for now/

You: Agreed. I won’t try to change you and you don’t try to change me.

Friend: I can live with that. Take care, my friend.

You: You too. Take care/

တကယ္ေတာ့ ေရြးေကာက္ပြဲျပီးသြားေသာ္လည္း၊ ျငင္းခုံမႈေတြ၊ ႏုိင္ငံေရး အျငင္းပြားမူေတြကေတာ့ ျပီးဦးမယ္ မထင္ပါဘူး။ ဒီေတာ့ ယဥ္ယဥ္ေက်းေက်း ေျပေျပလည္လည္ ေဆြးေႏြးႏုိင္ဖုိ႔ ေဖာ္ျပပါ Dialog ေလးေတြကုိ ေလ့လာဖုိ႔ တုိက္တြန္းလုိပါတယ္။ ေနာက္ဆုံး မိမိအေနနဲ႔ မိမိႏွစ္သက္သူျဖစ္ျဖစ္ မႏွစ္သက္သူျဖစ္ျဖစ္ မည္သူပဲ သမၼတၾကီးျဖစ္ပါေစ၊ စိတ္ဓာတ္မက်ဘဲ ကုိယ့္အတြက္၊မိသားစုအတြက္၊တုိင္း ျပည္နဲ႔လူမ်ဳိးအတြက္ ဆက္လက္ႀကဳိးစားပါလုိ႔ ေတာင္းပန္လုိက္ပါတယ္။