အင်္ဂလိပ်စကား ပြောတတ်လိုသော် (၇) Learn to Speak English
ယခုလမှာ ပေါ့ပေါ့ပါးပါး Conversation လေးတွေလုပ်နိုင်ဖို့ မှတ်သားထားသင့်တဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။ လွယ်ကူပြီး လှပထိမိတဲ့ Expression လေးတွေဖြစ်တဲ့အတွက် အခုလို Holiday ကာလမှာ မိတ်ဆွေများနှင့် ပျော်ပျော်ပါးပါးလေး ပြောနိုင်ဆိုနိုင်အောင်ပေါ့နော်။ ဦးစွာ ပထမ up to you ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးကို လေ့လာကြရအောင်။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ ” မင်းသဘော”ပေ့ါနော်။။ ဆိုကြပါစို့။ ချစ်သူလေးနဲ့ စားသောက်ဆိုင်ကိုသွားကြတယ်။ ဘာစားမလည်းလို့မေးတဲ့အခါ ကိုယ်စားချင်တာကို ကိုယ်ပြောလိုက်ခဲ့မိရင်၊ သူ့သဘောနဲ့တွေ့ရင်ကောင်း
သား။ အဲသဘောမတွေ့ခဲ့ရင်တော့ ပြဿနာစပြီလေ။ ဒီနေရာမျိုးမှာ expression လေးက သိပ်အသုံးဝင်ပါတယ်။။
Spouse: What should we order, honey?
You: Let’s look at the menu.
Spouse: Well, they have chicken, beef, pork and even lamb.
You: Maybe chicken curry with cashew nuts?
Spouse: Are you sure? I mean we have chicken at home all the time.
You: Okay, honey. It’s up to you. Why don’t you pick what we should have?
Spouse: Great/Just sit back and relax. Let me see what’s good here.
ဒုတိယဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ Expression လေးကတော့ It is what it is ဒီအသုံးအနှုန်းလေးကို သမ္မတကြီး ကိုယ်တိုင် သုံးခဲ့ဖူးပါတယ်။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ ‘ ဒါပဲပေါ့၊ ဘာတတ်နိုင်မှာလဲ’ လို့ ဘာသာပြန်လို့
ရပါတယ်။ ဥပမာ-
Spouse: Hey, your son-Phyo-didn’t do too well on his math quiz.
You: Really/I am surprised. I tutored him just before that quiz.
Spouse: Well, he didn’t even get a C or a D.
You: Oh oh/ So he got an F?
Spouse: Yes, he did. A big fat “F”.
You: What do you want me to do, honey? You know he has never been interested in books.
Spouse: Well, make him interested, then? Why don’t you?
You: Honey, I am sorry but it is What it is. our son is not a scholar, and that’s okay. You don’t have to be a scholar to do well in life.
Spouse: It is what it is? That’s all you ever say. What does it even mean?
နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ nothing more nothing less မြန်မာလိုတော့ ‘ အပိုအလိုမရှိသော စကား’ လို့ပဲ ဆိုကြပါဆို့။ ဥပမာ-
Friend: Hey what do you think of our new manager?
You: To tell you the truth, I think he is a hypocrite. nothing more, nothing less.
Friend: Wow/ That’s a very strong opinion. He might be just a bit sincere.
You: You think so. He is always telling us to come to work on time. He himself always comes an hour late.
Friend: you are right, but maybe he has a good reason.
You: Maybe so. Then, don’t judge us for being late, right.
Friend: I never thought of it that way, before.
You: Trust me. He is a hypocrite. Nothing more, nothing less.
လုပ်ငန်းခွင်မှာ အထူးအသုံးဝင်တဲ့ expression လေးတခုကတော့ let me sleep on it ပါပဲ။ ” နည်းနည်းလေး စဉ်းစားဖို့ အချိန်ပေးပါ” ဆိုတဲ့ သဘောပါပဲ။ အထက်လူကြီးကချက်ချင်းဆုံး
ဖြတ်ပေးဖို့တောင်းဆိုလာချိန်၊ ဘေးကြပ်နံကြပ်ဖြစ်နေစဉ်အခါမျိုးမှာ အသက်ရှုချောင်သွားစေတဲ့ အသုံးအနှုန်းလေးပေါ့နော်။ ဥပမာ-
Boss: I need your input here. You know, I value your judgment.
You: Sure, boss. What’s on your mind?
Boss: Well, you know that new kid who started work last week.
You: You mean- Jack?
Boss: Yes, Jack. Well, I am thinking of making him the new supervisor. What do you think?
You: I don’t know boss. I mean he hasn’t been here too long.
Boss: I know, I know, but I like his work ethics.
You: I do too. He is always on time and he is always there when it matters.
Boss: Exactly/ That’s what I mean. That’s why……
You: I am not against it. I just worry about how the other employees might feel…..
Boss: Me too. That’s why I need your input.
You: Boss, would you mind If I sleep on it, and let you know by tomorrow?
Boss: OF course not. This is not an easy decision, I know.
နေရာတကာမှာ နောက်ကျတတ်သူတွေအတွက် အထူးတီထွင်ထားတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ better late than never ပါ။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ လုံးဝလုပ်မပေးတာနဲ့စာရင် နောက်ကျမှလုပ်ပေး
တာကတော်သေးတာပေါ့ လို့ ဆိုလိုပါတယ်။ တကယ်တော့ အချိန်မီလုပ်ပေးတာ အကောင်းဆုံးပေါ့။ သို့သော်လည်း နောက်ကျသွားတဲ့အခါ တဖက်သားက ခွင့်လွှတ်ဖို့ လွယ်ကူစေသော ပါ။
You: Hey, here,s the book I promised you.
Friend: Thank you, I guess.
You: I am sorry. I know you wanted it a week back.
Friend: That’s okay. At least you didn’t forget entirely.
You: I have just been too busy. You know what they say- better late than never.
Friend: Thank you again. Sorry for my initial reaction.
You: Completely understandable. I will try to be on time next time.
ကဲ ဒီလမှာတော့ ဒီလောက်နဲ့ပဲ ကျေနပ်ကြပါစို့။ ဒီနှစ်ကုန်လို့ နှစ်သစ်အကူးမှာ အဆိုးတွေကွယ်ပျောက်ပြီး၊ အကောင်းတွေသာ ကျန်ခဲ့ပါစေလို့ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးအတွက် ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။
ပါမောက္ခမျိုးကျော်မြင့်
