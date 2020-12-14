ယခုလမှာ ပေါ့ပေါ့ပါးပါး Conversation လေးတွေလုပ်နိုင်ဖို့ မှတ်သားထားသင့်တဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။ လွယ်ကူပြီး လှပထိမိတဲ့ Expression လေးတွေဖြစ်တဲ့အတွက် အခုလို Holiday ကာလမှာ မိတ်ဆွေများနှင့် ပျော်ပျော်ပါးပါးလေး ပြောနိုင်ဆိုနိုင်အောင်ပေါ့နော်။ ဦးစွာ ပထမ up to you ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးကို လေ့လာကြရအောင်။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ ” မင်းသဘော”ပေ့ါနော်။။ ဆိုကြပါစို့။ ချစ်သူလေးနဲ့ စားသောက်ဆိုင်ကိုသွားကြတယ်။ ဘာစားမလည်းလို့မေးတဲ့အခါ ကိုယ်စားချင်တာကို ကိုယ်ပြောလိုက်ခဲ့မိရင်၊ သူ့သဘောနဲ့တွေ့ရင်ကောင်း

သား။ အဲသဘောမတွေ့ခဲ့ရင်တော့ ပြဿနာစပြီလေ။ ဒီနေရာမျိုးမှာ expression လေးက သိပ်အသုံးဝင်ပါတယ်။။

Spouse: What should we order, honey?

You: Let’s look at the menu.

Spouse: Well, they have chicken, beef, pork and even lamb.

You: Maybe chicken curry with cashew nuts?

Spouse: Are you sure? I mean we have chicken at home all the time.

You: Okay, honey. It’s up to you. Why don’t you pick what we should have?

Spouse: Great/Just sit back and relax. Let me see what’s good here.

ဒုတိယဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ Expression လေးကတော့ It is what it is ဒီအသုံးအနှုန်းလေးကို သမ္မတကြီး ကိုယ်တိုင် သုံးခဲ့ဖူးပါတယ်။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ ‘ ဒါပဲပေါ့၊ ဘာတတ်နိုင်မှာလဲ’ လို့ ဘာသာပြန်လို့

ရပါတယ်။ ဥပမာ-

Spouse: Hey, your son-Phyo-didn’t do too well on his math quiz.

You: Really/I am surprised. I tutored him just before that quiz.

Spouse: Well, he didn’t even get a C or a D.

You: Oh oh/ So he got an F?

Spouse: Yes, he did. A big fat “F”.

You: What do you want me to do, honey? You know he has never been interested in books.

Spouse: Well, make him interested, then? Why don’t you?

You: Honey, I am sorry but it is What it is. our son is not a scholar, and that’s okay. You don’t have to be a scholar to do well in life.

Spouse: It is what it is? That’s all you ever say. What does it even mean?

နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ nothing more nothing less မြန်မာလိုတော့ ‘ အပိုအလိုမရှိသော စကား’ လို့ပဲ ဆိုကြပါဆို့။ ဥပမာ-

Friend: Hey what do you think of our new manager?

You: To tell you the truth, I think he is a hypocrite. nothing more, nothing less.

Friend: Wow/ That’s a very strong opinion. He might be just a bit sincere.

You: You think so. He is always telling us to come to work on time. He himself always comes an hour late.

Friend: you are right, but maybe he has a good reason.

You: Maybe so. Then, don’t judge us for being late, right.

Friend: I never thought of it that way, before.

You: Trust me. He is a hypocrite. Nothing more, nothing less.

လုပ်ငန်းခွင်မှာ အထူးအသုံးဝင်တဲ့ expression လေးတခုကတော့ let me sleep on it ပါပဲ။ ” နည်းနည်းလေး စဉ်းစားဖို့ အချိန်ပေးပါ” ဆိုတဲ့ သဘောပါပဲ။ အထက်လူကြီးကချက်ချင်းဆုံး

ဖြတ်ပေးဖို့တောင်းဆိုလာချိန်၊ ဘေးကြပ်နံကြပ်ဖြစ်နေစဉ်အခါမျိုးမှာ အသက်ရှုချောင်သွားစေတဲ့ အသုံးအနှုန်းလေးပေါ့နော်။ ဥပမာ-

Boss: I need your input here. You know, I value your judgment.

You: Sure, boss. What’s on your mind?

Boss: Well, you know that new kid who started work last week.

You: You mean- Jack?

Boss: Yes, Jack. Well, I am thinking of making him the new supervisor. What do you think?

You: I don’t know boss. I mean he hasn’t been here too long.

Boss: I know, I know, but I like his work ethics.

You: I do too. He is always on time and he is always there when it matters.

Boss: Exactly/ That’s what I mean. That’s why……

You: I am not against it. I just worry about how the other employees might feel…..

Boss: Me too. That’s why I need your input.

You: Boss, would you mind If I sleep on it, and let you know by tomorrow?

Boss: OF course not. This is not an easy decision, I know.

နေရာတကာမှာ နောက်ကျတတ်သူတွေအတွက် အထူးတီထွင်ထားတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ better late than never ပါ။ မြန်မာလိုတော့ လုံးဝလုပ်မပေးတာနဲ့စာရင် နောက်ကျမှလုပ်ပေး

တာကတော်သေးတာပေါ့ လို့ ဆိုလိုပါတယ်။ တကယ်တော့ အချိန်မီလုပ်ပေးတာ အကောင်းဆုံးပေါ့။ သို့သော်လည်း နောက်ကျသွားတဲ့အခါ တဖက်သားက ခွင့်လွှတ်ဖို့ လွယ်ကူစေသော ပါ။

You: Hey, here,s the book I promised you.

Friend: Thank you, I guess.

You: I am sorry. I know you wanted it a week back.

Friend: That’s okay. At least you didn’t forget entirely.

You: I have just been too busy. You know what they say- better late than never.

Friend: Thank you again. Sorry for my initial reaction.

You: Completely understandable. I will try to be on time next time.

ကဲ ဒီလမှာတော့ ဒီလောက်နဲ့ပဲ ကျေနပ်ကြပါစို့။ ဒီနှစ်ကုန်လို့ နှစ်သစ်အကူးမှာ အဆိုးတွေကွယ်ပျောက်ပြီး၊ အကောင်းတွေသာ ကျန်ခဲ့ပါစေလို့ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးအတွက် ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။

ပါမောက္ခမျိုးကျော်မြင့်