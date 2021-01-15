

နှစ်သစ်ကူးမှာ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးကျန်းမာချမ်းသာကြပါစေ။ ပျော်ရွင်ကြည်နူးနိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုပါတယ်။ နှစ်သစ်လေးကို လွယ်ကူသော်လည်း လှပထူးခြားပြီး အသုံးဝင်မဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို ကောင်းကောင်း သုံးတတ်လာအောင် dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ဖော်ပြပေးမှ အဆင်ပြေပါလိမ့်မယ်။ ဦးစွာပထမ ကိစ္စတခုကို သဘောမတူညီဘူးဆိုရင် တဖက်သားကြိုက်မှာ မဟုတ်တဲ့၊ နားထဲကို ဆိုးဆိုးရွားရွားဝင်သွားစေ မဲ့ I disagree ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးအစား လှလှပပယဉ်ယဉ်ကျေးကျေးလေး ပြောတတ်အောင် I am not sold on it ဆိုတဲ့ expresion လေးကို သုံးတတ်အောင်လေ့ကျင့်ထားပါ။ အလုပ်အကိုင်မှာဖြစ်စေ၊ လူမှုရေး အရဖြစ်စေ အထူးအသုံးဝင်တဲ့ စကားစုလေး ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဥပမာ-

Boss: I think I’m going to go with Zeta Company. They are offering the lowest price for the computers We want.

You: Boss, I have to tell you. I am not really sold on the idea. Sure their price is lower, but can we really trust them. The other company’s quote is a bit higher, but we have done business with them before.

Boss: Yeah, I guess you are right. Let’s just go with the other company.

ဒီ I am not sold on it ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးနဲ့ ဆက်စပ်နေတဲ့ expression လေးတစ်ခုကတော့ It’s going to be a hard sell ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးပါ။ တဖက်သားလက်ခံဖို့ ခက်ခဲတဲ့ ကိစ္စမျိုးမှာ သုံးလေ့ရှိပါတယ်။

ဆိုကြပါစို့။ ချစ်သူလေးကလက်ထပ်ချင်လှပြီ။ မိမိကလျှောက်ထားတဲ့ အလုပ်လေးရအောင် စောင့်လိုက်ချင်သေးတယ်။ အလုပ်ကိုင်နဲ့မှ ပိုမိုသင့်တော်မယ်ပေါ့လေ။ ဒါပေမဲ့ ချစ်သူက တစ်မျိုးထင်သွားမှာလည်း စိုးရသေး တယ်ပေါ့။ ဒီတော့ ဒီလို expression လေးမျိုးကို တွေ့ရနိုင်ပါတယ်။

You: You know, Thandar has been pressing me to set a date for our wedding.

Friend: So go ahead and set one. You love her, don’t you?

You: Of course, I do. But I want to wait till I hear back from that company I interviewed with.

Friend: So, Just tell her to you need to cool it for a while.

You: I don’t know man/ You know how it is. She might take it the wrong way.

Friend: I’m sure she will understand.

You: I don’t know if she will. I want to tell her to wait but It’s going to be a hard sell.

Friend: yeah, you are probably right. It will be a hard sell.

You: I don’t have a choice though. I’ve got to try.

ဆက်လက်၍ နုပျိုလှပပြီး ယဉ်ကျေးသိမ်မွေ့သည့် မြန်မာအမျိုးသမီးလေးများအတွက် Don’t try to get fresh with me ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေး လက်ဆောင်ပါးလိုပါတယ်။ မြန်မာ မိန်းကလေးများက ချောမောလှပကြ တယ်။ ယဉ်ကျေးသိမ်မွေ့ကြတယ်။ ဒီတော့ စကားရောဖောရောနဲ့ လာပြီးရိသဲ့သဲ့လုပ်တဲ့ သူများရဲ့ရန်ရှိတတ်ပါတယ်။ မြန်မာပြည်မှာတော့ ဒီလိုလူမျိုးတွေကို ပညာပေးဖို့ လွယ်ပါတယ်။ လက်ဝါးနဲ့ ပေးမလား၊ ဒေါက်မြင့် ဖိနပ်နဲ့ ပေးမလား၊ ခေါက်ထီးနဲ့ပဲ ဆော်မလား စသဖြင့်ပေါ့နော်။ ဒီနိုင်ငံမှာတော့ သွားမလုပ်လိုက်ပါနဲ့ ။ ဥပဒေအရ အရေးယူခံရနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ဖော်ပြပါ expression လေးကို ယခုလိုသင့်တင့်စွာ dialog မှာအသုံး ချလိုက်ပါ။

Predator: Hey beautiful, you look great today.

You: Hey, I know we are coworkers and all, but don’t you dare.

Predator: I’m sorry. Dare what?

You: Don’t try to get fresh with me.

Predator: I was just trying to pay you a compliment.

You: Well, don’t. We are both professionals. Let’s keep it professional okay.

Predator: I’m sorry. I don’t mean anything by it.

You: That’s good because otherwise, HR will hear all about it.

နောက်ထပ်အသုံးဝင်တဲ့ expression လေးတစ်ခုကတော့ Going through a phase ပါပဲ။ မိဘတွေအတွက် အထူးအသုံးဝင်ပါတယ်။ နားမလည်ရင် အကြီးအကျယ် စိတ်ထိခိုက်နိုင်ပါတယ်။ နားလည်သူများအတွက် တော့ စိတ်သက်သာရတာပေါ့။ကလေးများဟာ အရွယ်ရောက်လာတဲ့အခါ အတန်ငယ်ပြောင်းလဲလာတတ်ပါတယ်။ ဒါလည်းသဘာဝပါ။ ဒါပေမဲ့တချို့မိဘက နားမလည်တော့ အကြီးအကျယ်စိတ်ညစ်သွားတတ်ပါတယ်။

ဒိလိုအချိန်မျိုးမှာ ဒီစကားလေးက အသုံးဝင်ပါတယ်။

Friend: You know, my son has been acting pretty strange lately.

You: such as_

Friend: Well, he has been coming home late almost every day and he may be smoking.

You: Well, that is strange for Ryan. He’s always been a good boy, right.

Friend: Exactly, that’s why I am worried.

You: Well, I wouldn’t worry too much, if I were you.

Friend: Really / Why not?

You: I’m sure he is just going through a phase. All kids do. Give him time and he’ll grow out of it.

Friend: I sure hope so. Just going through a phase, huh?

နောက်ဆုံးဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ go with the flow ပါ။ ဒီစကားစုလေးက ယခုလိုတနိုင်ငံလုံး အငြင်းပွားနေကြချိန် နိုင်ငံရေးရော၊ vaccine ကိစ္စရော၊ အစစအရာရာ ၎င်းတို့အားလုံး ငြင်းခုံနေကြချိန်မှာ အသုံးဝင်ပါတယ်။ အချိန်ကုန်ခံပြီးဝင်ငြင်း မနေပါနဲ့။ မီးစင်ကြည့်ကပေါ့။ ဥပမာ-

Friend: You know, I’m really getting tired of all the arguments I keep hearing.

You: What are you talking about?

Friend: You know at work, with acquaintances and even at home, Trump this, Trump that

You: Don’t worry. Just go with the flow. Don’t share your opinion. Don’t argue. You’ll be fine.

ကဲ ဒီလောက်ဆို နှစ်သစ်ကူးမှာ ဝေါဟာရလေးတွေတော်တော်ရသွားပါပြီ။ လက်တွေ့အသုံးချပြီး လှပတဲ့ Conversation လေးတွေ လုပ်နိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။

