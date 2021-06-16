Learn to Speak English (12)

အင်္ဂလိပ်စကား ပြောတတ်လိုသူတိုင်း အခွင့်ကြုံတိုင်း ပြောဖို့၊ လေ့ကျင့်ပေးဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ သို့သော် စကားစဖို့ ခက်နေ၍ မပြောရ၊ မပြောရ၍ လိုအပ်သော လေ့ကျင့်မှု မရဘဲ ဂျာအေး သူ့အမေရိုက်သလို လည်နေတတ်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် ယခုလတွင် Ice breakers ဟု ဆိုအပ်သော conversation starters လေး အချို့ကို dialog လေးများနှင့် အတူ ဖော်ပြလိုပါသည်။

လူအများ စိတ်ဝင်စားမည့် အကြောင်းအရာလေး တခုနှင့် စကား စလိုက်လျှင် conversation တခု ဖြစ်လာဖို့ လွယ်ကူပါသည်။ ဉပမာ Why is a river rich? ဆိုသည့် Riddle လေးနှင့် conversation တခု ဖြစ်လာပုံကို လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

You: Well, let’ s get the ball rolling! Can anyone tell me “Why is a river rich”?

Acquaintance: Did you say, “Why is a river rich”?

You: Yes, that’ s exactly what I said. “Why is a river rich”?

Acquaintance: I don’t know. Maybe someone dropped a bundle of money in it.

You: Nice try, but not quite right.

Acquaintance: I give up. Why”

You: Well, a river is rich because it has two banks. Get it! The bank of the river and all that stuff.

Acquaintance: Oh! Very clever! I get it now.

နောက်ထပ် Expression လေးတခုကတော့ တိရစ္ဆာန်ချစ်သူများအတွက် သင့်လျော်ပါသည်။ ဉပမာ တစုံတယောက်၏ နေအိမ်၊ ပါတီ ကျင်းပရာနေအိမ်တွင် ရွှေငါးလေးများ မွေးမြူထားသည့် ငါးလှောင်ကန်လေး တခုကို သတိထားမိသည် ဆိုပါစို့။ ဖော်ပြပါ riddle လေးကို သုံးပြီး conversation တခုကို အစပျိုးနိုင်ပါသည်။

You: All right, everyone. Listen up. Who can tell me why fish are so intelligent?

Acquaintance 1: Excuse me. Did you say “fish” and “intelligent” in the same breath? No way.

Acquaintance 2: I thought dogs were the intelligent creatures.

You: Let me repeat my question. why are fish so intelligent?

Acquaintance 1: Not a clue. Give me a hint.

You: Okay. What do we call a group of lions?

Acquaintance 2: Now, you are just trying to confuse us. What has lions to do with fish?

Acquaintance 1: Let me give it a shot. Maybe they are fed brain rich food.

You: Not quite. Remember, we call a group of lions a pride, right? What do we call a large group of fish?

Acquaintance 2: Oh! I got it, now. Of course, a school, a large group of fish is called a school of fish.

You: Exactly. Fish are intelligent because they always swim in a school.

နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ Expression လေးကတော့ Riddle မဟုတ်ပါ။ အဖြေမရှိသော မေးခွန်းလေးပါ။

Which came first – the chicken or the egg?

အဖြေ မရှိသော်လည်း တွေးတောစရာ၊ ငြင်းခုံစရာ၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် conversation တခု စဖြစ်အောင် ဖန်တီးပေးနိုင်သော Expression လေး ဆိုရင် မမှားပါ။ ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို ကြည့်ကြပါစို့။

You: Okay everyone, I have a question for all of you to ponder.

Acquaintance 1: Wow! Sounds interesting. Let’s have your question.

You: All right. Here goes. Which came first – the chicken or the egg?

Acquaintance 2: That’s easy, the chicken, of course. It has to lay the egg. doesn’t it?

You: Yeah, but where did it come from? No chicken without an egg, remember.

Acquaintance 1: Come again! The egg has to come first. A chicken starts as an egg first.

Everyone knows that.

You: Okay then, who laid that egg?

Acquaintance 2: I still say the chicken came first. The chicken was created, so the first chicken was simply created.

Acquaintance 1: I don’t know, man. This is like one of those puzzles with no end in sight.

You: Exactly, and that’s why it is so much fun to try to figure it out.

Acquaintance 1: You know what? I have no idea which came first – the chicken or the egg, but I do know one thing. I know I am hungry and I am hungry for a hard-boiled egg.

နောက်ဆုံး ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ expression လေးကတော့ မေးခွန်းလေး တခုပါ။ ယနေ့ ကြုံတွေ့နေရတဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်ကြီးနဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့မေးခွန်းလေးဆိုရင်လည်း မမှားနိုင်ပါ။

အချို့မြန်မာလူမျိုးများ ဆိုရင် မအိပ်နိုင်၊ မစားနိုင်တဲ့အထိ ဖြစ်ကြပါတယ်။ ကိုယ့်နိုင်ငံနဲ့ ကိုယ့်လူမျိုးအတွက် စိတ်မကောင်း ဖြစ်ကြ၊ ဒေါသထွက်ကြနဲ့ နေမထိထိုင်မသာ ဖြစ်နေကြသူတွေ အများကြီးပါ။ ဒီတော့ ဒီမေးခွန်းလေးက အထူးသင့်လျော်ပါတယ်။ မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ မေးကြပေါ့နော်။

“What would Buddha do?”

အကယ်၍ ဗုဒ္ဓဘာသာဝင် မဟုတ်ရင်လည်း ဒီလို ပြောင်းမေးလို့ ရပါသေးတယ်။

“What would Jesus do?”

အဖြေကတော့ သိပ်ပြီး ကွာမယ် မထင်ပါ။ ယခု မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့ အခြေအနေနဲ့ အင်မတန်လိုက်ဖက်တဲ့ မေးခွန်းလေး ဖြစ်သလို ဒီမေးခွန်းလေးကို သုံးပြီး ဘယ်နေရာမှာမဆို၊ မည်သူနှင့်မဆို Conversation တခု စတင်ပေးနိုင်ပါသည်။ ဒီလို မေးခွန်းလေးနဲ့ ဖြေသာကြပါစေ။

မြန်မာပြည်တွင်းက အပူတွေကို ဝင်မယူဘဲ၊ ဧချမ်းသွားအောင် တနည်းနည်း တဖုံဖုံနဲ့ ဆောင်ရွက်နိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဉီးမည်။

