ယခုလမှာတော့ ယနေ့ခေတ်စားနေတဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာလေးတွေ၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် လူအများစု စိတ်ဝင်စားနေတဲ့ ကိစ္စလေးတွေကို အင်္ဂလိပ်လို ပြောတတ်ဆိုတတ်၊ ဆွေးနွေးတတ်အောင် dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။ dialog လေးကို မဖော်ပြခင်၊ အသုံးများတဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို အရင် ရှင်းလင်းပေးလိုပါတယ်။ ဦးစွာပထမ ယခု California မှာ ပြုလုပ်နေတဲ့ Recall Election ကို လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

Recall Election = California ပြည်နယ်၏ လက်ရှိ governor ကို ဖြုတ်ချပြီး အသစ်ရွေးချယ်မည့် election

Larry Elder = Governor ရွေးကောက်ပွဲ၌ republican ပါတီ၏ candidate တဦး

Mask Mandate = Mask မဖြစ်မနေ တပ်ဆင်ခိုင်းသည့် စည်းကမ်း ဥပဒေ

Anti-Vaxxers = ကာကွယ်ဆေး မထိုးလိုသူများ

ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို လေ့လာထားရင် စကားပြောတဲ့အခါ၊ ဆွေးနွေးခွင့် ကြုံရတဲ့အခါ အဆင်ပြေပါလိမ့်မယ်။

Friend: What’s your position on the recall election?

You: You know me, I think it is totally unnecessary.

Friend: Why? What do you mean?

You: You don’t recall someone just because you disagree with his policies.

Friend: You don’t?

You: No, recall is only for exceptional cases like someone breaking the law or doing something extremely harmful to the state.

Friend: Well, Governor Newsome may not be perfect, but he has done a lot of good things. What about his Republican opponents?

You: First of all, they are republicans. Most are against masks. Most are against vaccines. And Larry Elder, the most popular one- he has said some questionable things.

Friend: Well said. I’ll be voting “no” on the recall.

You: Me, too.

လူအများစု စိုးရိမ်နေကြတဲ့ Delta variant အကြောင်းကို ဒုတိယအနေနဲ့ လေ့လာကြပါစို့။ COVID 19 ပေါ်ခါစကတည်းကသာ လူတွေအားလုံး Mask တွေဝတ်၊ social distancing လုပ်ပြီး နေခဲ့ကြရင် ဒီလောက်ထိ ဆိုးရွားလာစရာ မရှိပါ။ ယခုတော့ vaccinated မလုပ်ရသေးသူများကို ဒီ Delta variant က ကူးစက်လာပြီး သေကြ၊ ဆေးရုံရောက်ကြနဲ့၊ ဒုက္ခဘေးကြီး ကြုံတွေ့ရတာ အားလုံးအသိပါ။ ဒီအကြောင်းတွေကို ရှောင်လို့လည်း မရတော့ ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးရဲ့ အကူနဲ့ ပြောဆို ဆွေးနွေးနိုင်ကြပါလိမ့်မယ်။

Employee: Excuse me, sir. You must wear a mask to enter our premises.

Anti-Vaxxer: I don’t think so. Show me the law that says I must wear a mask to enter your store.

Employee: It’s store policy, sir. I’m sorry.

Anti-Vaxxer: Ridiculous, next you will be asking me to show my vaccination card.

Employee: If you are not vaccinated, you have even more reasons to wear a mask.

Anti-Vaxxer: It’s my choice not to wear a mask. Ever heard of “freedom”?

Employee: Well, you know that freedom comes with responsibilities, right? You can smoke at home but you cannot smoke in public places.

Anti-Vaxxer: I don’t get it. What is your point?

Employee: My point is you don’t have to wear a mask if you don’t want to. However, when you come to our store, you must wear one for the safety of our employees and other customers.

Anti-Vaxxer: Well, I’m never coming back here.

Employee: That’s your choice, sir. Good day to you.

ယခုနောက်ထပ် ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ ကိစ္စလေးကတော့ မြန်မာတွေ အများစုရဲ့ နှလုံးသားထဲမှာ အမြဲရှိနေတဲ့ ပြည်တွင်းရေး ကိစ္စတွေပေါ့နော်။ စစ်တပ်က အာဏာသိမ်းပြီးနောက် ဆန္ဒပြသူ မြောက်များစွာ အသတ်ခံရတယ်၊ ဖမ်းဆီးခံရတယ်။ တခါ ယခု COVID ဒဏ်ကြောင့် အများအပြား သေကြရပြန်ပါတယ်။ Dialog ကို မဖော်ပြခင် သိထားသင့်တဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို အရင် ရှင်းပြပေးပါ့မယ်။

NUG = National Unity Government

Dictator = အာဏာရှင်

Dictatorship = အာဏာရှင်စံနစ်

ကဲ… dialog လေးကို လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

You: I hear that lots of people are donating to NUG.

Friend: Yes, we all want an end to the military.

You: I do too, but not an end to the military. To the dictators like Min Aung Hlaing, Yes.

Friend: They are one and the same, man.

You: Not quite. Every country needs a military force. It’s the dictators at the top that we have to get rid of. Most soldiers on the ground are simply following orders. They don’t have a choice.

Friend: Hamm! I never thought of it that way.

You: We must. Should NUG ever regain power, they will need the military to keep the country safe.

ရပ်ခြားနေ မြန်မာတွေက မျိုးချစ်စိတ် အပြည့်အဝနဲ့ တတ်အားသမျှ အလှူအတန်း ပြုလုပ်ပေးနေကြသော်လည်း တခါတရံ ပေးကားပေး၏၊ မရ ဆိုတာမျိုး ကြုံရတာလည်း ရှိပါတယ်။ ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို ကြည့်ပါ။

You: You know going on Facebook is like going to the obituaries page.

Friend: I know, it is very depressing. So many of my friends in Myanmar has died. It is heartbreaking.

You: All we can do is send money to help.

Friend: Yes, but is your money getting to those who really need it?

You: What do you mean?

Friend: Well, my sister sent 1,200 dollars to a hospital in Yangon but the government confiscated that money.

You: Wow, they are not just murderers, they are also thieves.

Friend: That’s why we need NUG as soon as possible.

You: What else can we do apart from sending money?

Friend: I think we need to keep up the pressure on the military and educate people about the dictators.

နိဂုံးအနေနဲ့ စာဖတ်သူ အားလုံးကို အထူးသတိပေး မှာကြားလိုတာကတော့ သတင်းစစ်နဲ့ သတင်းမှန် ခွဲခြားတတ်ကြပါစေ။ ယခုက social media တွေမှာ မည်သူမဆို ရေးချင်တာရေးနေကြတော့ အယုံမလွယ်မိပါစေနဲ့။ အယုံလွယ်လို့ အသက် ပါသွားသူတွေ အများကြီးပါ။ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးနှင့်တကွ မိသားစုများပါ ကျန်းမာချမ်းသာကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။

နောက်လတွင် အင်္ဂလိပ် အသံထွက် မှန်စေဖို့ pronunciation နဲ့ ပတ်သက်တဲ့ သိသင့်သိထိုက်တာလေးများ ဖော်ပြပေးပါဦးမည်။

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

