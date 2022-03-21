မေ့ထားလိုက် တခြားအရာတွေ

ဘဝဆုိတာ အပုိင္းႏွစ္ပုိင္းနဲ႔ေရြ႕ေနတဲ့ ေဂါက္သီး။ ရယူမွာလား။ ေပးဆပ္မွာလား။ အဲ ႏွစ္ခုစလုံးေတာ့ႀကဳံရမယ္။ ဘယ္ဟာကုိ အရင္ႀကဳံခ်င္လဲဆုိတာမွာ လူေတာ္လူညံ့ကြဲကုန္တာ။ CJ # 1122014