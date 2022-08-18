အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ လေ့လာကြပါစို့ဟု ဆိုလျှင် ခက်ခက်ခဲခဲ၊ နက်နက်နောနော စာပေများကို လေ့လာရမည်ဟု

ထင်ကြသူ များပါသည်။ Ph.D အဆင့် မဟုတ်တောင်၊ MA အဆင့် မဟုတ်တောင် အနည်းဆုံး BA အဆင့်လောက်ရှိတဲ့

စာအုပ်စာပေတွေကို ဖတ်ဖို့လိုသည်ဟု ထင်ကြသူ များပါသည်။ သို့သော် ယခုလတွင် မရှိမဖြစ် စာအုပ်တအုပ်အဖြစ်

သတ်မှတ်ခံထားရသော စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ်ကို ဖော်ပြလိုပါသည်။ စာအုပ်လေးရဲ့အမည်ကတော့ All I really need to know

I learned in Kindergarten ။

ဒီစာအုပ်လေးဟာ ရေးသားသူ Robert Fulghun ကိုယ်တိုင်ပင် အံ့ဩသွားလောက်အောင် Best Seller ဘဝသို့

ရောက်ခဲ့ရသည့် စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံး၊ စာကောင်းပေကောင်းကို မြတ်နိုးသူအားလုံး၏

စာအုပ်စင်ပေါ်တွင် ရှိနေသင့်သည့် စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။



Robert Fulghun က သူငယ်တန်းတွင် ၎င်းသင်ကြား မှတ်သားခဲ့ရပြီး၊ ယခုထိတိုင်အောင် အသုံးဝင်ဆဲဖြစ်သည့်

သင်ခန်းစာလေးများကို အောက်ပါအတိုင်း ဖော်ပြခဲ့ပါသည်။

Share everything

Play fair

Don’t hit people

Put things back where you found them

Clean up your own mess

Don’t take things that aren’t yours

Say you are sorry when you hurt somebody

Wash your hands before you eat

Flush

Warm cookies and milk are good for you

Live a balanced life

Take a nap every afternoon

When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.

Be aware of wonder.

ဤစာအုပ်လေးထဲတွင် လူ့လောကကြီး၌ ပျော်ပျော်ရွှင်ရွှင် အေးအေးချမ်းချမ်းနှင့် အောင်မြင်စွာ နေတတ်နိုင်စေမည့်

အကြံပေးစကားလေးများဖြင့် စာရေးသူက အနုပညာမြောက်စွာ မွန်းမံထားပါသည်။ ဉပမာအနည်းငယ် ဖော်ရပြရမည်ဆိုလျှင်

Always trust your fellow man. And always cut the cards.

Always love the neighbor. And always pick a good neighborhood to live in.

The race is not always to the swift.

Nor is the battle always to the strong.

But place your bet that way.

Place your bet somewhere between haste-makes-waste and he-who-hesitates-is-lost.

သမ္မတရွေးကောက်ပွဲကြီး၌ ရှုံးနိမ့်သွားခဲ့သော သမ္မတဟောင်းကြီးသည် ‘အရှုံးသမား’ Loser ဟူသော

ဝေါဟာရလေးကို အင်မတန် မုန်းတီးသည့်အတွက် ရွေးကောက်ပွဲကြီးမှာ သူ အမှန်တကယ် အနိုင်ရတာပါလို့

လိမ်ညာပြီး ကျူးကျော်နေခဲ့တာ နှစ်နှစ်နီးနီး ရှိလာပါပြီ။ သူ့ရဲ့ အလိမ်အညာလှိုင်းကြီးမှာ နစ်မျောပြီး အမှန်ကို

အမှန်အတိုင်း လက်မခံဘဲ democracy စံနစ်ကြီးကိုတောင် အပြစ်ပြောနေကြတဲ့ အမေရိကန်တွေလည်း မနည်းလှပါ။

အမေရိကရောက် မြန်မာတချို့လည်း ပါမှာပေါ့လေ။ သူတို့အားလုံး ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို ဖတ်သင့်ပါတယ်။ ဒီစာအုပ်လေးမှာ

စာရေးသူက winning နှင့် Losing အကြောင်းကို ဒီလိုဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။

About winning: It isn’t important. What really count is how you play the game.

About losing: It isn’t important. What really count is how you play the game.

About playing the game: Play to win.

ယခုလမှာ ဒုတိယအနေနဲ့ ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့စာအုပ်လေးက Classics မဟုတ်ပါ။ Science လည်း မဟုတ်ပါ။

Fantasy စာအုပ်လေးလည်း မဟုတ်ပါ။ Western စာအုပ်လေးပါ။ စာအုပ်လောကမှာ Western စာအုပ်လေးတွေဟာ မျက်နှာငယ်လှပါတယ်။

Western ဆိုရင် အပျော်ဖတ်သဘောလောက်သာ ထားကြ၊ မြင်ကြပါတယ်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ ဒီ Western လေးကတော့ တကယ်ကို တန်ဘိုးရှိတဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးပါ။

စာပေမြတ်နိုးသူတိုင်း ဖတ်သင့်၊ ပိုင်ဆိုင်ထားသင့်တဲ့ စာအုပ်‌လေး ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

စာရေးဆရာကြီး Jack Schaefer ရဲ့ Shane ဆိုတဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးဟာ တကယ်ကို တန်ဘိုးရှိတဲ့ စာအုပ်လေး ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို နံမည်ကျော် Critics တယောက်က ဒီလို ဝေဖန်ထားပါတယ်။

Shane is a work of literature first and a Western second.

ဒီစာအုပ်လေးဟာ Shane ဆိုတဲ့ gun fighter တယောက်နဲ့ လယ်သမားမိသားစုအကြောင်းကို အခြေခံပြီး ဖွဲ့ဆိုရေးသားထားတာဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ Good နဲ့ Evil တို့ရဲ့ မဆုံးနိုင်တဲ့ တိုက်ပွဲလေးကို စိတ်ဝင်စားစရာ ခြယ်မှုန်းထားပါတယ်။ အထူးသဖြင့် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးစ ခလေးငယ်တယောက်အပေါ်မှာ

Shane ရဲ့ influence ကို အသားပေး ဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။ ဖတ်ဖြစ်အောင် ဖတ်ကြည့်ဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုက်ရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။

