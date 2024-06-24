Learning English through Activism (6)

ယခုလမှာတော့ Activism လုပ်ငန်းအတွက် အထူးအရေးပါတဲ့ recording ၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် မှတ်တမ်းတင်ခြင်းအကြောင်း တင်ပြရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ လေ့လာကြပါစို့။ recording လုပ်တယ်ဆိုတာ လွယ်မယောင်နဲ့ ခက်ပါတယ်။ တိမ်မယောင်နဲ့ နက်ရှိုင်းလှပါတယ်။ recording လုပ်လိုသူတိုင်း သိထားအပ်တဲ့ လိုက်နာကျင့်သုံးအပ်တဲ့ expressions လေးများကို ဦးစွာဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။ ပထမဆုံး ဝေါဟာရလေးကတော့ information ပါ။ information က အရေးကြီးပါတယ်။ ပညာရှင်တယောက်က information is power လို့ ဆိုဘူးပါတယ်။ မှန်ပါတယ်။

information က သိပ်ကို အရေးကြီးတဲ့အတွက် မြန်မာစစ်အစိုးရကဆိုရင် disinformation အကြီးအကျယ် လုပ်လေ့ရှိပါတယ်။ ဗြောင် မလိမ်နိုင်ရင်တောင် အမှန်တရားကို ဖုံးကွယ်ဖို့ ကြိုးစားလေ့ရှိပါတယ်။ တိုင်းသူပြည်သားတွေကို အမှောင်တွင်းမှာ ထားခဲ့ပါတယ်။ အတိတ်က အောင်မြင်ခဲ့သော်လည်း ယနေ့ social media တွေကြောင့် disinformation လုပ်ငန်းကြီး မအောင်မြင်တော့ပါ။ စစ်အစိုးရဆန့်ကျင်ပြီး တိုက်ပွဲဝင်နေသူများကိုလည်း information နှင့်ပတ်သက်ရင် Ethical ဖြစ်ဖို့၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် ဖုံးကွယ်ခြင်း၊ ထင်ယောင်ထင်မှားလုပ်ခြင်းများ ရှောင်ကျဉ်ရန် သတိပေးလိုပါသည်။ စစ်အစိုးရရဲ့ disinformation ကို မိမိတို့က information သာ ပြန်လည်တိုက်ခိုက်ရမှာပါ။ Michelle Obama ပြောခဲ့ဖူးသလိုပါဘဲ။ When they go low, we go high ဆိုတဲ့ စကားလေးဟာ တကယ်ကို တန်ဘိုးကြီးလှပါတယ်။

ဒုတိယ သိသင့်ထားတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးကတော့ personal stories ပါ။ စာရေးသူရော၊ စာဖတ်သူတို့မှာပါ ဒီစစ်အစိုးရရဲ့ ရက်စက်မှု၊ ကြမ်းကြုတ်မှုတွေအကြောင်း ပြောမကုန်၊ ရေးမကုန်လောက်အောင် ဇာတ်လမ်းတွေ Personal stories တွေ အများကြီး ရှိကြပါတယ်။ တကမ္ဘာလုံးက သိသွားအောင် အင်္ဂလိပ်လို ရေးကြပါ။ ဆိုင်ရာဆိုင်ရာ social media များမှာ recording လုပ်ထားကြပါ။ ဒါမှလည်း နောင်လာနောင်သားများက ဒီအရေးကြီးတဲ့ အကြောင်းအရာတွေကို သိရှိကြမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဉပမာတခု ဖော်ပြပေးပါ့မယ်။ လူငယ်တွေ သိမယ်မထင်ပါ။ အင်္ဂလိပ်လိုသာ ဆက်လက်ဖတ်ရှုကြပါ။

This happened way back when I was still a college student. My brother and I had just left our home and we were on our way to the bus stop when a neighbor came rushing out and told us to get inside his house. We were both annoyed with this busybody but followed him inside his house because he was an elder. Not long after this puzzling incident, we saw from his living room window a big army truck stopping on the street and pulling over pedestrians.

The soldiers were focusing on young men with long hair and giving these young men unwanted and truly unstylish haircuts. We saw a few who protested, and they were physically assaulted by the soldiers. We were to learn much later that an astrologer had warned Ne Win of a possible assassination attempt by a long – haired hired gun and that was enough for the military to take action to forcibly give haircuts to anyone in Yangon or nearby towns with long hair. Thanks to our neighbor, my brother and I escaped this shockingly stupid government sponsored action to impose its will on the people though many young other people not so fortunate.

This personal and true story is an example of the kind of government that has ruled Myanmar over the years and the kind of leaders that the Myanmar people have had to dealt with.

ဖော်ပြပါ story က စာရေးသူရဲ့ ကိုယ်တွေ့အဖြစ်အပျက်လေးပါ။ စာဖတ်သူများအနက် အဲ့ဒီတုန်းက စစ်သားများနဲ့ ထိပ်တိုက်ရင်ဆိုင်ခဲ့ရလို့ ကေသာလေး ပြုတ်ခဲ့သူများရှိရင်၊ ကြွက်ကိုက်သလို ဆံပင်ညှပ်ပေးတာ ကြုံခဲ့ရသူများရှိရင် ကြားလို၊ ဖတ်လိုပါတယ်။ အစဉ်ပြေတဲ့တနေရာမှာ အင်္ဂလိပ်လို ရေးသားဖော်ပြပေးဖို့ တောင်းပန်လိုပါတယ်။

Activism လုပ်လိုသူများ သိသင့်သိထိုက်တဲ့ နောက်ထပ်ဝေါဟာရလေးကတော့ picture သို့မဟုတ် image တွေ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ A picture is worth a thousand words လို့ ဆိုကြပါတယ်။ ဟုတ်လည်း ဟုတ်ပါတယ်။ မြစ်ကြီးနားမြို့က Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng မြန်မာစစ်သားများကို ဒူးထောက်တောင်းပန်ပြီး ပြည်သူများကို မပစ်ဖို့၊ မသတ်ဖို့ တောင်းပန်တိုးလျှိုးတဲ့ပုံလေးဟာ တကမ္ဘာလုံးကို internet ကနေ ပြန်နှံ့သွားခဲ့ပါတယ်။

activism လုပ်လိုသူတိုင်း နောက်ဆုံး သိထားရမဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးကတော့ Evidence ပါ။ ဒီ evidence ကလည်း ရယူဖို့ အလွန်ခက်ပါတယ်။ သတင်းထောက်များ သက်စွန့်ဆံဖျား ကြိုးစားပြီးရယူမှ တခါတလေ ရရှိပါတယ်။ အင်းစိန်ထောင်အတွင်း၊ အခြား ထောင်များ၌ political prisoners များကို torture လုပ်ခြင်းကို တကမ္ဘာလုံးက suspect ဖြစ်ကြပေမဲ့ evidence ကို ရယူဖို့က မလွယ်လှပါ။ နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ မြန်မာများကို ကြုံကြိုက်တိုင်း၊ အခန့်သင့်တိုင်း၊ နေရာမရွေးဘဲ တိုက်ပွဲဝင်ဖို့ activism လုပ်ငန်းများကို လုပ်ကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါတယ်။ စာရေးသူ 2024 NCORE မှာ activism နှင့်ပတ်သက်တဲ့ Poster presentation လေး လုပ်ခဲ့တဲ့ပုံကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။



စာရေးသူ Honolulu မှာ ရှိနေစဉ်မှာဘဲ ဆရာဦးသီဟ ကွယ်လွန်သွားကြောင်း သူငယ်ချင်းတယောက်ပြောပြ၍ သိရှိရပါသည်။ ဆရာကြီးရဲ့ ဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များက များပြားလွန်း၍ ဂုဏ်ပြုမှတ်တမ်းတင်ထားပါရစေ။

Dear Saya

I heard of your passing

From a friend

Both of us – in distance lands

And immediately

Fell into a state of mourning

Longing for the good old days

When I was a student

And you were my teacher

You and the late Saya U Han Tin

Were the two pillars

Of Myanmar’s modern English program

Whose products can be seen far and wide

From Australia to the UK to the United States

The seeds you planted

Have sprouted, grown tall and are now bearing fruit

Even in this time of despair

I’m glad

Your daughter

An educator in her own right

Will carry on your legacy

Looking down from where you are

I hope you are pleased

With what you have achieved

Dear Saya, may you rest in peace.

Myo Kyaw Myint

In memory of Saya U Thi Ha