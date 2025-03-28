   

“Myanmar Earthquake Relief Funds 2025”

kaiMarch 28, 20251min1171

ဆန်ဖရန်စစ္စကိုက.. Burma Superstar ဆိုင်များ မိသားစုက.. GoFundMe တင်ထားပါတယ်..

သူတို့က… ဒေါ်လာ ၁ သောင်းကို.. Match မှာမို့ .. ငွေလှူတန်းနိုင်ပါတယ်..

လှူတဲ့ငွေတိုင်း.. ဒေါ်လာ ၁သောင်းအထိ.. ၂ဆဖြစ်သွားမှာ.. ဖြစ်ကြောင်းပါ။

အလှူငွေကို.. Future Superstars, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization က.. လက်ခံပြီး..Red Cross ကြက်‌ခြေနီက တဆင့်.. မြန်မာပြည်သွားမှာဖြစ်ပါတယ်တဲ့.. ..။

တဦးကို… ၅ဒေါ်လာလှူလိုက်လည်း… အင်မတန်ကြီးမားတဲ့.. ငွေပမာဏဖြစ်သွားမှာ… ဖြစ်ပါကြောင်း..။

Burman Strong!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/myanmar-earthquake-relief-funds-2025

