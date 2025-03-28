“Myanmar Earthquake Relief Funds 2025”
ဆန်ဖရန်စစ္စကိုက.. Burma Superstar ဆိုင်များ မိသားစုက.. GoFundMe တင်ထားပါတယ်..
သူတို့က… ဒေါ်လာ ၁ သောင်းကို.. Match မှာမို့ .. ငွေလှူတန်းနိုင်ပါတယ်..
လှူတဲ့ငွေတိုင်း.. ဒေါ်လာ ၁သောင်းအထိ.. ၂ဆဖြစ်သွားမှာ.. ဖြစ်ကြောင်းပါ။
အလှူငွေကို.. Future Superstars, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization က.. လက်ခံပြီး..Red Cross ကြက်ခြေနီက တဆင့်.. မြန်မာပြည်သွားမှာဖြစ်ပါတယ်တဲ့.. ..။
တဦးကို… ၅ဒေါ်လာလှူလိုက်လည်း… အင်မတန်ကြီးမားတဲ့.. ငွေပမာဏဖြစ်သွားမှာ… ဖြစ်ပါကြောင်း..။
Burman Strong!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/myanmar-earthquake-relief-funds-2025
