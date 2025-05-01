English for Emergencies (4) – Prof. Myo Kyaw Myint

အရေးပေါ်သုံး အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ (၄) စာရေးသူ ယခုနှစ်အတွက် အရေးပေါ်သုံးအင်္ဂလိပ်စာများ၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် English for Emergencies ဆိုတဲ့ခေါင်းစဉ်ကလေးကို အသုံးပြုရန် အကြံရရှိစဉ် တကယ့်ကို အရေးပေါ်က ယခု Richter scale မှာ Magnitude 7.7 တောင်ရှိအောင် ပြင်းထန်တဲ့ Earthquake ကြီးနှင့် မြန်မာပြည်အထက်ပိုင်း ကြုံတွေ့ရမယ်လို့ စိတ်ကူးတောင် မယဉ်ခဲ့မိပါ။ ယခု ကြုံတွေ့လာရတော့လည်း တော်တော်လေးကို စိတ်မကောင်း ဖြစ်မိပါတယ်။ စစ်ကို အလူးအလိမ့်ခံနေရတဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်သူပြည်သားတွေ Earthquake ကြီးရယ် ထပ်မံနှိပ်စက်ရသလားလို့ အပြစ်တင်မိပါတယ်။ ဖြစ်ပြီးမှတော့ ကယ်တင်ရေး၊ ကူညီဆောင်ရွက်ရေး စဉ်းစားရပြီပေါ့။ ထပ်မံ စိတ်မကောင်း ဖြစ်မိပါတယ်။ အရပ်ရပ်မှာ ရှိနေတဲ့ Myanmar community တွေကို ကြည့်ကြမယ်ဆို အများစုဟာ လက်လုပ်လက်စားအဆင့်ပါ။ တနေ့လုပ်မှ တနေ့ စားရသူများပါ။ ဒီချွေးနည်းစာလေးထဲမှ မြန်မာပြည်ရှိ နီးစပ်သူ ဆွေမျိုးများကို ထောက်ခံနေကြသူများ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ တခါ စစ်အစိုးရ တော်လှန်ရေးကိုလည်း ငွေအား ပံ့ပိုးနေကြရပါတယ်။ ယခု ရေဘေးကြီးတွေ ၊ ငလျင်ဘေးတွေပါ ကူညီပံ့ပိုးကြရပြန်တော့ အခက်အခဲတွေ ကြုံတွေ့ရပြီးပေါ့။ စာရေးသူ စဉ်းစားမိတာက မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေကို ကူညီပေးဖို့ ၊ ပံ့ပိုးပေးဖို့ လှုံ့ဆော်နေစရာ လိုမည်မထင်ပါ။ တိုင်းတပါးသားတွေကို ဒီ Natural disaster ကိစ္စမှာ အကူအညီတောင်းနိုင်ရင်တော့ အကောင်းဆုံး ဖြစ်လိမ့်မယ်လို့ ယူဆမိပါတယ်။ နိုင်ငံအသီးသီးမှာ ရှိနေတဲ့ Myanmar community တွေအတွက်လည်း နည်းနည်း အသက်ရှူချောင်လိမ့်မယ်လို့ ထင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ မိမိတို့နှင့် နီးစပ်ရာနီးစပ်ကြောင်း နိုင်ငံခြားသားများကို လှူချင်တမ်းချင်စိတ် ဝင်လာအောင်နှိုးဆော်ပေးဖို့ လိုလာပါသည်။ ဦးစွာပထမ သိသေးသူများ၊ မြန်မာပြည်နှင့် လုံးဝ မရင်းနှီးသူများ သိလည်း သိပါစေ၊ လှူနိုင်တမ်းနိုင်ကြပါစေဆိုတဲ့ စေတနာနှင့် SF Chronicle မှာ ဖေါ်ပြထားတဲ့ စာရေးသူရဲ့ Letters to the Editor လေးကို ဖေါ်ပြလိုပါတယ်။

Send help to Myanmar

Sometimes, it doesn’t just rain. It pours. Citizens of Burma, my home country now called Myanmar, already reeling from the world’s longest civil war, have been hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The death toll is more than 2,000 but that will likely to climb once rescuers dig through the rubble to free survivors and collect the bodies trapped underneath.

Even though these are not the best of times in the United States, I hope Americans will find it in their heart to give generously to organizations such as the Red Cross, Save the Children and others to help those poor souls in Burma. After all, it is the humane thing to do.

Myokyaw Myint, San Jose

မိမိနှင့် မရင်းနှီးသည့် ပုဂ္ဂိုလိများအားလုံးကို အကူအညီတောင်းသည့်အခါ တိုတိုရှင်းရှင်း ယခုလို ရေးသားဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ သို့သော် စာရေးသူသည် မိမိလုပ်ကိုင်နေသည့် Mission College ရှိ ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမများ၊ administrators များ၊ staff များထဲသို့ အကူအညီတောင်းလွှာ ပေးပို့သည့်အခါမှာ ပြည့်ပြည့်စုံစုံ ရေးသားဖေါ်ပြရပါသည်။ အောက်ပါ e – mail လေးကို နမူနာအဖြစ် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါသည်။

Dear Friends, I am writing to say, "Thank you" to all those who have reached out to me about the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mandalay - the second biggest city in Burma (Myanmar). Most people know that I am originally from Burma, and they have expressed their concerns for any friends or family members I might have in the area. I am from Yangon - the capital of Burma - and I have few friends or family from Mandalay. However, it is truly tragic that people who have already suffered so much from the never-ending Civil War, are now hit with this devastating and horrific natural disaster. Compounding the issue is the fact that no one expected an earthquake to strike, and no one was prepared for it. Hence the high number of fatalities and destruction on a scale rarely seen. It is a wake-up call for those of us in California. We need to make sure that we are ready for such a phenomenon even while praying for it never to occur. These are indeed difficult times for all of us and I understand that we have our own problems to deal with. Yet, for those inclined to help the people of Burma, I urge that you donate to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross, Save the Children, and Project Hope. These are the organizations I have donated to, and I trust them to ensure that my donations will reach the victims of the earthquake and not go into the pocket of some authority. Thank you for your support. Remember that every little bit helps. ယခုလို အကူအညီတောင်းလာသည့်အခါ စာရေးသူကို ပြန်လည်ပေးပို့သည့် e - mail အချို့ကို ဖေါ်ပြလိုက်ပါသည်။ Hi Myo, Sorry for the loss of lives and properties in your country. I have donated money to these organizations. Best, Clement = Dear Myo: I donated to UNICEF before I saw this email of your endorsed charities and will keep that in mind for the future. Thank you for your heartfelt message and reminder for us in CA to be earthquake and disaster ready! Take care, Thuv Myo, I did not know about the earthquake (I've been wrapped up in family business). Please accept my sympathies. Also, thank you for being an iron rod of humanity at Mission. I will make a donation. John G. Beck, Ph.D. နမူနာအချို့သာ ဖေါ်ပြခြင်း ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ မြန်မာပြည်သူပြည်သားများရော၊ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးကို ဘေးအန္တရာယ် ကင်းရှင်းကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။