အရေးပေါ်သုံး အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ (၇) English for Emergencies (7) – Prof; Myo Kyaw Myint

စိတ်ကျန်းမာရေး အရေးပေါ်အခြေအနေများ

ယခုလတွင် စိတ်ရောဂါကြောင့်၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် Mental Illnesses များနှင့် ဆက်စပ်၍ စွပ်စွဲပြစ်တင်ခံရခြင်း (stigma) ရှိနေပါသေးသည်။ “Stigma” ကို အင်္ဂလိပ်အဘိဓာန်၌ အောက်ပါအတိုင်း အဓိပ္ပာယ်ဖွင့်ဆိုထားပါသည်-

Stigma refers to negative attitudes, beliefs, and stereotypes people may hold towards those who experience mental health conditions.

Although there is more understanding and acceptance today about mental health conditions, many individuals and communities still hold negative attitudes or beliefs about those living with mental health conditions.

မြန်မာလူမျိုးတိုင်း နားလည်ပါသည်။ စိတ်ရောဂါဖြစ်သည်ဟု ဆိုလိုက်ရုံနှင့် မြန်မာများက အထင်သေးတတ်ပါသည်။ ကဲ့ရဲ့စရာ၊ ရှုတ်ချစရာ၊ အပြစ်မြင်စရာဟု ထင်တတ်ကြ၍ ဝေဒနာရှင်ကိုယ်တိုင်ကရော၊ ဆွေမျိုးမောင်နှမများကပါ Mental Illnesses များကို ဖုံးကွယ်ထားတတ်ပါသည်။ ဒီလို stigma ကြောင့် တော်ရုံတန်ရုံ စိတ်ပညာရှင် (psychologist) နှင့် ပြီးရမည့်ကိစ္စ၊ ကုထုံး (therapy) နှင့် ပြီးရမည့်ကိစ္စဟာ ကြီးထွားသွားတတ်ပြီး စိတ်ရောဂါအထူးကုဆရာဝန် (psychiatrist) နှင့် တွေ့ရ၊ ဆေးဝါးသုံးဆောင်ရသော အဆင့်သို့ ရောက်သွားတတ်ပါသည်။

Mental Illnesses တစ်ခုခုကြောင့် 911 သို့ ခေါ်ဆိုရမည်ဆိုလျှင် ရောဂါအမည်များကို သိထားဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ လူသိများသည့် စိတ်ရောဂါတစ်ခုမှာ စိတ်ကြွ၊ စိတ်ကျရောဂါ ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ အင်္ဂလိပ်လိုတော့ bipolar disorder ဟု ခေါ်ပါသည်။ ထိုရောဂါနှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ ဆေးစာအုပ်များ၌ အောက်ပါအတိုင်း ဖော်ပြထားပါသည်-

Bipolar disorder , formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. These include emotional highs, also known as mania or hypomania, and lows, also known as depression. Hypomania is less extreme than mania.

ဒီရောဂါကို ဆေးဝါးနှင့်ကုသဖို့ လွယ်ပါသည်။ သို့သော် ကာယကံရှင်ကို စိတ်ချ၍ မရပါ။ မိသားစုမှ တစ်ယောက်ယောက်က ကြပ်မတ်၍ ဂရုစိုက်ပြီး ဆေးမှန်မှန်တိုက်ပေးဖို့ လိုပါလိမ့်မည်။ ရောဂါထကြွလာ၍ မိသားစုက မထိန်းနိုင်တော့၍ 911 ခေါ်ရမည်ဆိုလျှင် သေချာရှင်းပြနိုင်ဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ မရှင်းပြတတ်လျှင် ရဲများက ပစ်ခတ်ပြီး နှိမ်နင်းတတ်၍ အသက်ပင် ဆုံးရှုံးသွားနိုင်ပါသည်။

911 ခေါ်ဆိုချိန် အသုံးပြုရမည့် စကားလုံးများ

ဒီတော့ 911 ကို ခေါ်ပြီဆိုကတည်းက အောက်ပါ Expression လေးများကို သေချာပြောပြနိုင်ဖို့ အရေးကြီးပါတယ်-

“We just need help calming him/her down. They are experiencing a psychotic episode. Please bring mental health professionals—no drugs, no alcohol, just a mental health issue. Psychotic episode, not dangerous.”

စာဖတ်သူများ ကြားဖူးကြမှာပါ။ စိတ်ရောဂါဖြစ်နေသူနှင့် အကြမ်းဖက်လိုသူကို မခွဲခြားနိုင်၍ ရဲများက ပစ်ခတ်ပြီး ဖြေရှင်းလိုက်၍ သေပွဲဝင်ရသူများ ရှိပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် 911 ကို ခေါ်ပြီဆိုတာနဲ့ suffering from bipolar disorder ဖြစ်နေကြောင်း၊ not a danger to others ဖြစ်ကြောင်း ရှင်းရှင်းလင်းလင်း ပြောပြထားဖို့ အရေးကြီးပါသည်။ ဥပမာ-

A: Hello, 911. What is the nature of your emergency?

B: (ဦးစွာ မိမိ၏ နာမည်နှင့်နေရပ်လိပ်စာကို ပြောပြပါ။) My ___________ is suffering from a psychotic episode. We need help getting ___________ to the hospital.

A: Is the person carrying any weapons? Is the person a danger to anyone?

B: No, ___________ is simply confused and needs help from a health professional.

Schizophrenia ရောဂါအခြေအနေ

နောက်ထပ် ဖြစ်ပွားတတ်သည့် စိတ်ရောဂါက ပိုဆိုးရွားပါသည်။ Schizophrenia ဟု ခေါ်ပါသည်။ ထိုရောဂါ ဖြစ်ခဲ့လျှင် ထင်ယောင်ထင်မှားဖြစ်ခြင်း (hallucination) တို့၊ အမြင်မှားခြင်း (delusion) တို့ ဖြစ်လာတတ်ပါသည်။

Hallucination ဆိုသည်မှာ မြန်မာလိုတော့ အခြားသူများ မမြင်သည်ကို မြင်ခြင်း၊ အခြားသူများ မကြားရသည့်အသံများကို ကြားနေတတ်ခြင်းပင် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ အချို့က ပရောဂ ဘာညာ ထင်တတ်ပါသည်။

ဆိုသည်မှာ မြန်မာလိုတော့ အခြားသူများ မမြင်သည်ကို မြင်ခြင်း၊ အခြားသူများ မကြားရသည့်အသံများကို ကြားနေတတ်ခြင်းပင် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ အချို့က ပရောဂ ဘာညာ ထင်တတ်ပါသည်။ Schizophrenia ဖြစ်နေပြီဆိုရင် delusion လည်း ဝင်လာတတ်ပါသည်။ Delusion ဆိုသည်မှာ မြန်မာလိုတော့ အမြင်မှားခြင်းတစ်မျိုးပေါ့။ မိဘများ၊ ညီအစ်ကို မောင်နှမများကို ရန်သူလို မြင်လာတတ်ပါသည်။ မိမိကို သတ်လိုသူများ၊ မကောင်းကြံသူများဟု ထင်လာတတ်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် အန္တရာယ်ပြုလာတတ်ပါသည်။

ဆေးရုံပို့ဖို့၊ အကူအညီတောင်းဖို့ ဝန်မလေးသင့်ပါ။ လိုအပ်သောအကူအညီကို ဖော်ပြပါအဖွဲ့အစည်းများ၌ ရနိုင်ပါသည်။ ရေးသားဖော်ပြစရာတွေ အများကြီး ကျန်ပါသေးသည်။ အသက်ကိုပင် သေစေနိုင်လောက်သည့် အန္တရာယ်များရှိနေသည့်အတွက် မှတ်သားစရာ expression လေးများကို ဖော်ပြပေးပါဦးမည်။ နောက်လမှ ဆက်ကြပါစို့။