အရေးပေါ်သုံး အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ (၉) English for Emergencies (9) – Prof: Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုလတွင် မြန်မာကလေးငယ်များနှင့်ပတ်သက်သည့် အရေးပေါ်ကိစ္စလေးများ ပေါ်ပေါက်လာခဲ့လျှင် သိထားသင့်သည့်၊ သုံးနိုင်ဖို့လိုအပ်သည့် Vocabulary လေးများ၊ expressions လေးများကို ဦးစားပေး ဖေါ်ပြလိုပါသည်။ မြန်မာ မိဘတိုင်း မိမိတို့၏ သားငယ်၊ သမီးငယ်လေးများကို ချစ်ကြမည်မှာ သေချာလှပါသည်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ အမှန်တကယ် ချစ်တတ်ကြရဲ့လား၊ မြတ်နိုးတတ်ကြရဲ့လားဟု မေးရလျှင် အားလုံးသည် ချစ်တတ်ကြပါသည်၊ ကလေးငယ်လေးများကို တန်ဘိုးထားတတ်ကြပါသည် ဟု မဖြေဆိုနိုင်ပါ။ ဒီနေရာမှာ မိဘတိုင်း သိထားသင့်သည့် စကားလုံးလေးမှာ Child abuse ပင် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

Child abuse ၃ မျိုး ၃ စား ရှိပါသည်။

Physical abuse Verbal or psychological abuse Sexual abuse

Physical Abuse

Physical Abuse is a form of abuse characterized by a person intentionally inflicting bodily harm or injury on another.

ကလေးငယ်လေးများကို လိမ်မာစေလို၍ ငြင်ငြင်သာသာလေး ရိုက်တတ်တာမျိုးကို Child abuse ဟု မယူဆသင့်ပါ။ သို့သော် Spanking လို့ ခေါ်သော ရိုက်ခြင်းမျိုးကို ယခုခေတ်တွင် မလုပ်သင့်တော့ပါ။ မိမိက မရည်ရွယ်သော်လည်း လူကြီးအားနှင့် ရိုက်ပုတ်မိလျှင် ကလေးငယ် နာကျင်သွားနိုင်ပြီး မိမိပါ ဒုက္ခရောက်နိုင်ပါသည်။ ဆင်ကျီစားရာ ဆိတ်မခံသာဆိုသည့်စကားပုံလေးကို သတိရစေလိုပါသည်။ မိမိ၏ သားသမီးလေးများကို အိမ်နီးနားချင်းပင်ဖြစ်စေ၊ ဆွေမျိုးသားချင်းတယောက်ယောက်ကပင် ဖြစ်စေ၊ ကျောင်း၌ ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမများကပင် ဖြစ်စေ ရိုက်လိုက်သည်ဆိုလျှင်တော့ ဒဏ်ရာ မရှိသည်ပင် ဖြစ်ပါစေ 911 ကိုခေါ်ပြီး အောက်ပါအတိုင်း ပြောရတော့မည်ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

Hello: This is ____ (name) ____. I am calling from ________ (address) _______. I am calling to report physical abuse of my child. my child is a minor barely 14. my neighbor is the abuser. She has bruises on her and her palms are scraped and bleeding a bit.

မိမိကလေး၏ အသက်၊ ဘယ်နေရာ၌ ဖြစ်ခဲ့သည်၊ ဘယ်သူက ရိုက်လိုက်သည်၊ ဘာဖြစ်သွားသည် စသဖြင့် အတိအကျ ပြောပြရပါမည်။ ကလေး၏ နာမည်ကို ထည့်ပြောစရာ မလိုပါ။ ဖေါ်ပြပါ နမူနာလေးကို ကြည့်ပါ။

I want to report a case of physical abuse by an adult against a minor. My son/daughter who is only 12 was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk in front of our house. She almost ran into our neighbor who had just come out of his front yard. She never actually touched him. The neighbor, an adult, was so angry that he pushed my child hard and since she was on a bike, she fell. She banged her knees on the sidewalk and now they are bleeding. I can understand if he was angry and scolded her verbally, but to actually put his hand on a minor is unacceptable.

ဒုတိယ အနေနှင့် emotional abuse သို့မဟုတ် Verbal abuse ကို ကြည့်ရအောင်။

Verbal abuse is a type of psychological/mental abuse that involves the use of oral or written language directed to a victim. Verbal abuse can include the act of harassing, labeling, insulting, scolding, rebuking, or excessive yelling towards an individual.

ဒီ Verbal abuse ကို‌တော့ မိဘတိုင်းလိုလို ကျူးလွန်မိတတ်ပါသည်။ အထူးသတိထားရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ သားသမီးလို ချစ်မြတ်နိုးလေလေ အန္တရာယ်ရှိပါသည်။ ချစ်လွန်းတော့၊ ဖြစ်စေချင်လွန်းတော့၊ စာညံ့တာတွေ့လျှင်၊ မဟုတ်တာလုပ်တာ တွေ့ရင် ဒေါသထွက်ပြီး ပက်ပက်စက်စက်ပြောတတ် ဆိုတတ်မိတတ်ပါသည်။ စကားဆိုတာ ပြောမိလျှင် ရုပ်သိမ်းဖို့မလွယ်လှပါ။ Verbal abuse ကြောင့် ကလေးငယ်များသည် မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ ယုံကြည်မှု နည်းသွားတတ်သည်။ အခြားသူများက စော်ကားမော်ကားလုပ်လာသည့်အခါ ငြိမ်ပြီး ခံနေတတ်သည်။ မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ တန်ဘိုးမရှိသူဟု ထင်သွားတတ်၍ အထူးသတိပြုပါ။

Negative Effects of Verbal Abuse

Verbal abuse can cause a child to lose self-confidence or have low self-esteem. In addition, the child may not fight back against bullies or may not even tell adults or teachers when other children insult them because they feel they deserve it. Finally, verbal abuse may cause a child to feel totally worthless or useless.

နောက်ဆုံးနှင့် ကြောက်စရာအကောင်းဆုံး၊ ရွံရှာစရာအကောင်းဆုံးကတော့ Sexual Abuse ပင် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

Sexual abuse is criminal sexual activity, especially that involving a victim below the age or sexual consent or incapable of sexual consent.

Sexual abuse နှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ မြန်မာမိဘ အများစု၏ မှားယွင်းနေသော အတွေးအခေါ်လေးများကို စတင်ပြုပြင်ရပါလိမ့်မည်။ မြန်မာလူမျိုးအများစု၏ Perception မှာ တနည်းအားဖြင့် အထင်မှာ Sexual abuse မဖြစ်ရအောင် မိမိတို့၏ သားသမီးလေးများကို တစိမ်းများ Strangers များနှင့် မတွေ့ရအောင်၊ တွေ့ခဲ့လျှင်လည်း မပတ်သက်အောင် ထားဖို့လိုသည် ထင်မြင်နေတတ်ကြပါသည်။ ဟုတ်ပါသည်။ လူတိုင်းလိုလို မိမိတို့၏ သားသမီးများကို သူစိမ်းများနှင့် စကားမပြောဖို့ မပတ်သက်ဖို့ မှာကြားထားလေ့ ရှိပါသည်။

“Don’t talk to strangers. Don’t take candy from strangers. If a stranger tries to talk to you, tell an adult or tell your teacher ” စသဖြင့် မှာထားတတ်ပါသည်။

စင်စစ် reality မှာ ကလေးများကို Sexual abuse လုပ်တတ်သူအများစုသည် ထိုကလေးများနှင့် ရင်းနှီးပြီးသား၊ သိကျွမ်းပြီးသား လူတယောက် ဖြစ်နေတတ်ပါသည်။ အိမ်နီးနားခြင်းသော်၎င်း၊ ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမတယောက်သော်၎င်း၊ မိဘများ၏ မိတ်ဆွေတယောက်သော်၎င်း။ ဆွေမျိုးနီးစပ်တော်သူ တယောက်ပင် ဖြစ်နေတတ်ပါသည်။

ဒီတော့ ကလေးငယ်တိုင်းကို basic sex facts လေးများ သင်ထားဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ မည်သူမျှ မကိုင်သင့်သော၊ မကြည့်သင့်သော နေရာလေးများကို နည်းနည်း သိတတ်သည့်အရွယ်ထဲက ပြထား၊ သင်ထားသင့်ပါသည်။ အရေးကြီးဆုံးကတော့ မိမိကလွဲရင် မည်သူ့ကိုမှ မယုံကြည်ဖို့၊ မျက်နှာလွှဲ မထားဖို့ပါ။

When someone is too good to be true, you better pay attention to how he or she is dealing with your children.

ဤကဲ့သို့ ဂရုစိုက်၍ ကလေးငယ်တိုင်းကို Safe and sound environment ၌ ထားနိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းလိုက်ပါသည်။