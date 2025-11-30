English for Emergencies (11)အရေးပေါ်သုံး အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ (၁၁) – Prof: Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုလတွင် မြန်မာလူငယ်လေးများကို ဒုက္ခတွင်းကြီးထဲသို့ တွန်းပို့နေသည့် အရက်၊ မူးယစ်ဆေးနှင့် လောင်းကစားကိစ္စများကြောင့် အရေးပေါ်ကိစ္စများနှင့် ကြုံတွေ့လာခဲ့လျှင် လိုအပ်သည့် အကူအညီ ရယူနိုင်ရန် သိထားသင့်သည့် အကြောင်းအရာလေးများကို ဖေါ်ပြပေးမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

အရက်သေစာကို မြန်မာပြည်၌ရော US ၌ပါ Social drinking ဟု ဆိုအပ်သော အပေါင်းအပါများနှင့် တခါတရံ သောက်ခြင်းကို အများစုက လက်ခံအားပေးကြပါသည်။ တချိန်က မြန်မာအမျိုးသားများသာ သောက်ခဲ့ကြသော်လည်း ယနေ့ မြန်မာအမျိုးသမီးအချို့ပင် သောက်သုံးလာတာ တွေ့ရပါသည်။ အရက်ကြောင့် အပေါင်းအသင်းများနှင့် တွေ့ဆုံပျော်ကြရသဖြင့် အကျိုးအမြတ်ပင်ရှိကြောင်း အချို့သိပ္ပံပညာရှင်များက ဆိုကြပါသည်။

Social dinking can offer benefits like enhanced social bonding, reduced stress, and increased community engagement. It can improve social interaction, make people feel more connected to their community, and have relaxing effects.

သို့သော် စမိပြီဆိုရင် မရပ်နိုင်တော့သူများအတွက်တော့ Social drinking အဆင့်မှ တဆင့်တိုးပြီး ယစ်ထုပ်ကြီး လုံးလုံး၊ အင်္ဂလိပ်လိုတော့ Alcoholic တယောက် ဖြစ်သွားတတ်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် ယခုနှစ်ဆန်းက စာရေးသူ ယခုလို ရေးသားခဲ့ဘူးပါသည်။

Labels offer first move to break alcohol’s grip

Re: “Surgeon general warns of alcohol” (Page A1, Jan. 4).

I was heartened to read that the surgeon general is calling for warnings on alcohol products about the risk of cancer. Quite frankly, this has been long overdue.

While I respect the right of everyone to choose whether or not they would want to imbibe alcohol, I strongly believe that providing relevant information to consumers is very important.

It is high time we begin taking measures to combat the threat of alcohol on our youth and to fight against the idea that somehow alcohol is an integral part of our culture. No need here to remind everyone of all the harm that alcohol can cause and has caused to our society.

Yet, we as a society continue to promote the consumption of alcohol.

I see this proposal as a welcome first step toward breaking the stranglehold alcohol has on

our youth and on all of us. Kudos to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

အရက်မူးပြီး ရမ်းကားတတ်သူများ၊ အရက် မသောက်ရရင် မနေနိုင် မထိုင်နိုင် ဖြစ်လာသူများ၊ အရက်ဖိုး ရဖို့ ခိုးတတ်၊ ဝှက်တတ်သူများအတွက်ကတော့ အရေးပေါ်အဆင့်ကို ရောက်လာပြီမို့ အကူအညီ လိုလာပါပြီ။ မိမိကိုယ်တိုင်ဖြစ်စေ၊ မိမိနှင့် ပတ်သက်နေသူတယောက်ဖြစ်စေ၊ မိမိရဲ့ မိသားစုထဲက တယောက်ဖြစ်စေ၊ ဒီလို ကြုံတွေ့လာခဲ့ရင် Alcoholics anoymous လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ အမေရိကား အနှံ့အပြားမှာ ရှိနေတဲ့ အဖွဲ့အစည်းကြီးကို ဆက်သွယ်ပြီး အကူအညီတောင်းခံဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါသည်။ ထိုသို့ ဆက်သွယ်သည့်အခါ မိမိအကြောင်းကို တိုတိုတုတ်တုတ် ရှင်းပြရုံပါပဲ။ ဉပမာ –

My name is ______________________. I have a problem. I need help. I cannot live without drinking. I have hurt so many people with my drinking. I want to stop.

ထို့နောက် ထိုအဖွဲ့အစည်းမှ တာဝန်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်၏ အကြံပေးချက်များကို လေးလေးစားစား လိုက်နာပြီး meeting များကို မှန်မှန် တက်ရောက်ရပါလိမ့်မည်။ Meeting ဆိုလို့ မစိုးရိမ်ပါနှင့်။ စင်စစ် အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားပြောဖို့၊ နားထောင်ဖို့ practice ရတယ်လို့ ယူဆနိုင်ပါသည်။ မိမိ၏ တတ်ကြောင်းကို ရိုးရိုးရှင်းရှင်းလေး ပြောပြရုံပါ။

အရက်လည်း ပြတ်မည်၊ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာလည်း ပိုတတ်လာမည်ဆိုတော့ Win – Win situation တခုပေါ့နော်။ ဒုတိယ ကြုံတွေ့တတ်တဲ့ ပြဿနာတမျိုးကတော့ drug addiction ပေါ့နော်။ Drug addiction ဆိုတာ အမျိုးမျိုး ရှိပါတယ်။ အများဆုံး ရင်ဆိုင်ရတဲ့ ပြဿနာကတော့ Opioid addiction ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အများအားဖြင့် မမျှော်လင့်ဘဲ accident တခုခုကြောင့် ခါးနာ ခြေထောက်နာမယ်။ ဒီအခါ ဆရာဝန်က နာကျင်မှုကို သက်သာအောင် opioids တမျိုးမျိုး ပေးပါလိမ့်မည်။ ဒီလို စတင်သုံးစွဲမိရာကစပြီး Addiction ရရှိသွားတတ်ပါသည်။

အကူအညီလိုသူများအနေနှင့် substance abuse hotline ကို ခေါ်ယူနိုင်ပါသည်။ ဖုံးနံပါတ် 1 – 844 – 289 – 0879 ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ထိုလိုင်းကို ခေါ်ယူပြီး မိမိ၏ နံမည် ပြောပြကာ အကူအညီ တောင်းနိုင်ပါသည်။ website ၌ ယခုလို ဖေါ်ပြထားပါသည်။ အရိုးဆုံး၊ အရှင်းဆုံး ပြောရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

Your call is always free and 100 % confidential, with a trusted advisor who has helped many people just like you. Call for yourself or a loved one. We remain open day and night, 365 days a year to ensure we are there when you are ready to seek help.

ယခုလို ပြောပါ။ အကူအညီ ရဖို့ သေချာပါသည်။

My name is ______________________. I have a problem. I need help. I cannot live without doing drugs. I have hurt so many people with my drug addiction. I want to stop.

အကယ်၍ မိမိ၏ မိသားစုထဲမှ တစုံတယောက်အတွက် ခေါ်ရပြီဆို

Hi ! I am calling for my ______________________. (son, daughter, husband, wife). He/ She is hooked on drugs. We need help to make him/ her stop the drug abuse. Please help us.

အဓိက ကတော့ အကူအညီရဖို့ပါဘဲ။ ပြဿနာ ရှိနေပြီဆိုတာကို လက်ခံပြီး အကူအညီရယူမယ်ဆိုရင် ပြဿနာ ပြေလည်သွားနိုင်ပါတယ်။ နောက်ဆုံး ဖေါ်ပြလိုတဲ့ အရေးပေါ်ကိစ္စကတော့ လောင်းကစားခြင်းပါ။ လောင်းကစားခြင်းကြောင့် စီးပွားပျက်သွားသူ အများကြီးပါ။ မြန်မာပြည်မှာတော့ ချဲပေါ့။ ဒီနိုင်ငံမှာတော့ Gambling ပေါ့လေ။ Gamblers anonymous လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့အဖွဲ့အစည်းဟာ တကယ်တော့ လောင်းကစားပြဿနာ ရှိသူများကို ကူညီမှာပါ။ ဒီအဖွဲ့အစည်းနဲ့ ဆက်သွယ်ပြီး အကူအညီ တောင်းပါ။

ဒီလို အဖွဲ့အစည်းတွေရဲ့ အကူအညီနှင့် ဒုက္ခနှင့် ရင်ဆိုင်နေရသည့် မြန်မာလူမျိုးများ လွတ်မြောက်နိုင်ပါစေ၊ အရက်၊ မူးယစ်ဆေးနှင့် လောင်းကစားမှုများကို စွန့်ပစ်နိုင်ပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။