ယခုနှစ်၏ နောက်ဆုံးလတွင် အမေရိကား၌ ရောက်နေသော မြန်မာမိဘများ သိထားသင့်သည့် English Expressions လေးများ – Prof: Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုနှစ်၏ နောက်ဆုံးလတွင် အမေရိကား၌ ရောက်နေသော မြန်မာမိဘများ သိထားသင့်သည့် English Expressions လေးများကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါသည်။ Parent-teacher conference ကို ဘယ်လိုလုပ်ပြီး အရေးပေါ်ကိစ္စတစ်ရပ် emergency လို့ ခေါ်ရမှာလဲဟု မေးနိုင်ကြပါသည်။

Parent-teacher conference ကို တက်ရောက်ရမည့် မြန်မာမိဘအချို့အတွက်တော့ ဒီကိစ္စကြီးဟာ တကယ့်ကို အရေးပေါ်ကိစ္စတစ်ခုပါ။ မိမိတို့၏ ချစ်သားချစ်သမီးလေးများအတွက် ရင်အေးစရာ (သို့မဟုတ်) ရင်လေးစရာ ကြားနာရမည်ဖြစ်၍ တကယ့် emergency ဟု ခေါ်ထိုက်ပါသည်။

ဒီလို Parent-teacher conference ၌ ထူးထူးခြားခြား ကြားလျှင်ကြားရမည်၊ ဘာမှ မထူးခြားတာလည်း ရှိနိုင်ပါသည်။ အကယ်၍ ADHD ဆိုသည့် acronym လေးကို ကြားရလျှင် ထိတ်လန့်မသွားပါနှင့်။ ADHD ဆိုသည်မှာ attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder ကို ဆိုလိုပါသည်။ အငြိမ်မနေနိုင်ဘဲ၊ ဟိုလူကို စလိုက်၊ ဒီလူကို လက်တို့လိုက်၊ မိန်းကလေးများ၏ ဆံပင်ဆွဲလိုက် စသဖြင့် တစ်ချိန်လုံး လှုပ်ရှားနေတတ်သည့် ကလေးမျိုးကို ဆိုလိုပါသည်။ ဒီ ADHD ရဲ့ symptoms များအနက် အောက်ပါ symptoms များက ထင်ရှားပါသည်။

Some symptoms of predominantly hyperactive and impulsive ADHD can include: Trouble staying seated or fidgeting

Feeling restless or always “on the go”

Interrupting others often

မိမိ၏ သားငယ်၊ သမီးငယ်ကို ADHD များ ရှိနေသည်ဟု ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမများကို ပြောလာခဲ့လျှင် အရမ်းကြီး ခေါင်းကြီးသွားစရာ မလိုပါ။ သို့သော် ဂရုမစိုက်လို့လည်း မရပါ။ လိုအပ်သည့် အကူအညီ ရယူဖို့ လိုပါသည်။

There are currently two types of treatment options for ADHD: stimulants and non-stimulants. Managing your child’s ADHD involves periodically reviewing your child’s treatment needs. Some questions to ask yourself include: Is your child on treatment?

Is it meeting your goals?

Do you ever feel the need to take “drug holidays” or breaks from your child’s medication?

ဆေးဝါးများဖြင့် ADHD ကို ထိန်းထားနိုင်သလို ဆေးဝါး မသုံးဆောင်သည့်နည်းလည်း ရှိပါသည်။ ဆရာဝန်များ Counselor များ၊ Therapist များနှင့် တိုင်ပင်ပြီး ကလေးနှင့် အသင့်တော်ဆုံး treatment ကို ရွေးချယ်ရန်သာ ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

နောက်တစ်မျိုး ကြားရတတ်သည့် expression လေးတစ်ခုကတော့ OCD ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ OCD ဆိုသည်မှာ Obsessive-compulsive disorder ကို ဆိုလိုပါသည်။ OCD ရှိသည့် ကလေးများသည် ကြိမ်ဖန်များစွာ လက်ဆေးခြင်း၊ တစ်ချိန်လုံးနီးပါး ခဲတံချွန်နေခြင်း စသည့် behaviors လေးများ ပြသလေ့ရှိပါသည်။ ထို OCD ကိုလည်း ကြောက်စရာ မလိုပါ။ လိုအပ်သည့် အကူအညီ ရယူဖို့သာ လိုပါသည်။ ထို OCD လည်း ဆေးဝါးသုံး၍၎င်း၊ ဆေးဝါးမပါဘဲ၎င်း ထိန်းထားနိုင်ပါသည်။

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions. These obsessions may lead a child to do repetitive behaviors, also called compulsions. These obsessions and compulsions get in the way of daily activities and cause a lot of distress. The two main treatments for OCD are psychotherapy and medicines. Psychotherapy also is known as talk therapy. Often, a mix of both treatments is most effective.

Parent-teacher conference တွင် နောက်ထပ် တွေ့ရတတ်သည့် စကားလုံးလေး တစ်ခုကတော့ Dyslexia ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ Dyslexia ကို ယခုလို ရှင်းပြထားပါသည်။

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). Also called a reading disability, dyslexia is a result of individual differences in areas of the brain that process language. Dyslexia is not due to problems with intelligence, hearing or vision. Most children with dyslexia can succeed in school with tutoring or a specialized education program. Emotional support also plays an important role…

မိမိ၏ ကလေးငယ်၌ Dyslexia ရှိနေပါက စိုးရိမ်စရာ မလိုပါ။ လိုအပ်သည့် အကူအညီ ရယူဖို့သာ ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ဖော်ပြပါ Condition များအပြင် အမှန်တကယ် စိုးရိမ်စရာ ဖြစ်သော autism နှင့် ကြုံတွေ့ရပါက သက်ဆိုင်ရာ special education မှ ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမများ၊ counselor များ၊ ကျောင်းအုပ်ကြီးများနှင့် တွေ့ဆုံပြီး ၎င်းတို့၏ အကြံပေးချက်များကို လိုက်နာရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

နှစ်ကုန်ခါနီး December လ၌ စိုးရိမ်ဖွယ်ရာများ၊ သားငယ်၊ သမီးငယ်များအတွက် ရင်လေးစရာများနှင့် အချိန်မကုန်စေလိုပါ။ Autism နှင့် ပတ်သက်၍ ယခုလို ဖော်ပြထားပါသည်။

Autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that affects how people see others and socialize with them. This causes problems in communication and getting along with others socially. The condition also includes limited and repeated patterns of behavior. The term “spectrum” in autism spectrum disorder refers to the wide range of symptoms and the severity of these symptoms.

Autistic children များအတွက် အထူးစီစဉ်ထားသည့် program များ ရှိနေပါ၍ အလွန် စိုးရိမ်စရာ မလိုပါ။ မြန်မာကလေးငယ်များသည် စာရေးသူ ဖော်ပြထားသည့် disorder များနှင့် တွေ့ရမည် မထင်ပါ။ စာရေးသူနှင့် ရင်းနှီးသည့် မြန်မာကလေးများ၏ မိဘများကတော့ parent-teacher conference ကို သွားရောက်ရသည့်အခါ gifted and talented ဆိုသည့် သတင်းကောင်းများ ကြားကြသူ များပါသည်။ GATE လို့ ခေါ်သည့် gifted and talented education ကို ယခုလို ဖော်ပြထားပါသည်။

Broad term for special practices, procedures, and theories used in the education of children who have been identified as gifted or talented; the main approaches to gifted education are enrichment and acceleration.

နှစ်သစ်ကူးတော့မည့်အချိန်နှင့်လည်း နီးလာပါပြီ။ မြန်မာကလေးငယ် အားလုံး gifted and talented ဖြစ်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။