English for Success (အောင်မြင်သူများသုံးသော အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ) – Prof; Myo Kyaw Myint

လူတိုင်းလိုလို အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားကို ဖြစ်ရုံတော့ ပြောတတ်ကြတာပေါ့။ သို့သော် အလုပ်ဖြစ်ရုံ ပြောတတ်ရုံလောက်နှင့် ကျေနပ်မနေသင့်ပါ။ ဘဝတွင် အောင်မြင်လိုသူတိုင်း၊ လစာကောင်းသည့် အလုပ်အကိုင် လိုချင်သူတိုင်း မိမိရဲ့ဘဝမှာ အောင်မြင်မှုများ ပေးနိုင်မည့် English Expressions လေးများကို သိထား၊ ကျက်ထားသင့်ပါသည်။

ယခုလတွင် အလုပ် Interview ဝင်ရောက်ရသည့်အခါ မိမိအတွက် အထူးအကျိုးရှိမည့် Expressions လေးများကို ဖော်ပြပေးမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ဦးစွာပထမ Job Interview မှာ မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ Introduce လုပ်ရလေ့ ရှိပါသည်။

Hi. I’m _____. I am here for the position of _____.

ဒီလို သမန်ကာလျှံကာ မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ Introduce လုပ်လို့ ရပါသည်။ သို့သော် Interviewee များထဲက ထူးမခြားနားသူ တယောက်သာ ဖြစ်နေပါလိမ့်မည်။ ထင်ပေါ်မနေပါ။ သူများထက် ထူးခြားမှ အလုပ်ရဖို့ နီးစပ်ပါသည်။ ဒီတော့ ဖော်ပြပါ Expression လေးများထဲက မိမိနှင့် သင့်တော်မည့်အရာတစ်ခုကို ကျက်မှတ်ပြီး အသုံးချကြည့်ပါ။ ထူးခြားပါလိမ့်မည်။

I’m _______ and I must say that I have been looking forward to this opportunity.

Whatever you decide today, I do want to say “Thank You” for giving me the chance.

It’s wonderful to meet you. I’m _______ and I have more than ______ years of experience in this field.

Hello, I’m ______ and I am excited to have this opportunity to discuss with you how I can benefit your company/organization.

Hi! I’m _____ and as you can see from my resume, I really think I am a perfect fit for this position.

I’m _______ and I have a lot of experience in this field. I am confident that you’ll find me a great asset to your company.

Confidence & Responsibility

Job Interview မြောက်များစွာ၌ စာရေးသူ ပါဝင်ခဲ့ဖူးပါသည်။ Interviewer တိုင်းလိုလိုက မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ ယုံကြည်သည့်လူမျိုး၊ လုပ်ငန်းခွင်တွင် စိတ်ချရမည့်၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် “Someone who can hit the ground running” ကို လိုချင်ကြပါသည်။ ဒီတော့ Confidence အပြည့်အဝရှိကြောင်း၊ Responsible ဖြစ်ကြောင်း ဖော်ပြနိုင်သည့် အောက်ပါ Phrases လေးများကို အသုံးပြုသင့်ပါသည်။

I am confident in my ability to _________. I hope you will give me a chance to show you what I can do. I love challenges and I excel under pressure. I just need an opportunity to prove myself. I am really excited about the opportunity to work with you all. I know you will find me a team player who can also work on my own. I’m sure that you will find me a quick learner and very responsible. I am never afraid to take the initiative. As you can see from my resume, I have led teams successfully and produced excellent results even under difficult circumstances.

Leadership Qualities

Organization တိုင်း၊ Company တိုင်းသည် ခေါင်းဆောင်လုပ်နိုင်သူများကို လိုချင်ကြပါသည်။ နောက်လိုက်များကို မလိုချင်လှပါ။ ဒီတော့ မိမိမှာ ခေါင်းဆောင်ကောင်း တယောက်ရဲ့ အရည်အသွေး အပြည့်အဝရှိကြောင်း၊ ခေါင်းဆောင်အဖြစ် လုပ်ခဲ့ဖူးသည့် အတွေ့အကြုံရှိကြောင်း ဖော်ပြနိုင်သည့် Phrases လေးများကို သုံးရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

Leadership qualities are highly valued in candidates. Here are phrases that can help you sound like a leader:

I believe in leading by example and motivating others with my own actions. I have faith in data-driven decisions but also keep my focus on the human element to drive growth. As a manager, I’d welcome change while respecting the need by employees for continuity and stability. One of my strengths is my ability to communicate clearly and effectively. I take pride in my ability to identify talent within those I supervise and to help them realize their personal and professional goals.

နှစ်သစ်ကူးအတွက် စာဖတ်သူများကို အောက်ပါကဗျာလေးဖြင့် လက်ဆောင်ပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။ အားလုံး တိုးတက်အောင်မြင်ကြပါစေ။

New Year Wish for 2026

Let’s usher in a new year With renewed humility And most important of all Deep respect and reverence for humanity With AI overwhelming The world as we know it Transforming and reshaping it Into something beyond imagination We must hold on for dear life To all that we love and cherish Relations and connections Must not be allowed to perish Money may make the world go round And “convenience” may be the word of the day But a little sympathy and just a little empathy Can help us on our way. Welcome 2026! AI is simply a convenient tool Let’s not forget Humanity still rules.