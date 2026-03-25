အောင်မြင်သူများသုံးသော အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ (၃) – English for Success (3)

by Prof; Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုလတွင် အောင်မြင်ကျော်ကြားလိုသူတိုင်း၌ ရှိသင့်ရှိထိုက်သည့် Body Language ကို ဦးစားပေး ဖော်ပြလိုပါသည်။ ပထမဆုံး ဂရုစိုက်ပြီး ပြုပြင်ရမည့်ကိစ္စမှာ Eye-contact ပင် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှုအရ Eye-contact မှာ အရေးမကြီးလှပါ။ မျက်လုံးချင်း မဆိုင်မိစေရန် မျက်လွှာချ၍ နေထိုင်ခြင်းကိုပင် ဣန္ဒြေရသည်ဟု ဆိုတတ်ကြပါသည်။ သို့သော် အမေရိကား တွင် Eye-contact မလုပ်သူ၊ မလုပ်လိုသူကို တစ်မျိုးတစ်မည် ထင်တတ်ပါသည်။ လိမ်ညာတတ်သူ၊ Confidence မရှိသူဟု ထင်တတ်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် အမေရိကန်များနှင့် စကားပြောရသည့်အခါ၊ ဆက်ဆံရသည့်အခါ Eye-contact လုပ်ရန် အရေးကြီးပါသည်။ အထူးသဖြင့် Job interview များ၌ Eye-contact သည် အထူး အရေးပါပါသည်။

လက်ဆွဲနှုတ်ဆက်ခြင်း (Handshake)

ဒုတိယ သတိထားရန်ကတော့ လက်ဆွဲနှုတ်ဆက်ရသည့်အခါ အချက် ၃ ချက် ရှိပါသည်။

တစ်ဖက်လူ၏ လက်ကို ဆွဲပြီး နှုတ်ဆက်ရသည့်အခါ Firmly လုပ်ရန် အရေးကြီးပါသည်။ ပေါ့ပေါ့ဆဆ၊ ခပ်ပျော့ပျော့ Grip လုပ်မိလျှင် မိမိကို လူပျော့လူညံ့ဟု ထင်သွားနိုင်ပါသည်။ အရမ်း တင်းတင်းကြီး Grip လုပ်မိလျှင်လည်း မိမိကို လူကြမ်းလူရမ်းဟု ယူဆသွားနိုင်ပါသည်။ အနေတော်လေး Handshake လုပ်မိရန် သတိထားပါ။ လက်ဆွဲနှုတ်ဆက်နေစဉ် တစ်ဖက်သားနှင့် Eye-contact ရှိနေစေရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ တစ်ဖက်သား၏ လက်ကို အကြာကြီးသော်လည်းကောင်း၊ ခေတ္တလေးသာသော်လည်းကောင်း Grip မလုပ်မိပါစေနှင့်။

နောက်ဆုံးကတော့ လက်ဆွဲနှုတ်ဆက်နေစဉ် ပြောရမည့် စကားပါ။ အများအားဖြင့် “Glad to see you,” “Delighted to see you” စသဖြင့် ပြောတတ်ကြပါသည်။ အချို့က ထိုသို့မပြောခင် “How are you?” “How are you doing?” စသဖြင့် ပြောတတ်ကြပါသည်။ ထိုအခါ “I am fine, thanks and you?” ဟူ၍ တုံ့ပြန် ရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ တစ်ဖက်က မိမိ၏ English skill ကို စမ်းသပ်လိုပါက “How do you do?” ဟု ပြောနိုင်ပါသည်။ ထိုအခါ “How do you do?” ဟု ပြန်ဖြေနိုင်ရန် လိုပါသည်။

ကိုယ်ဟန်အမူအရာ (Posture)

Body Language ဆိုသည်မှာ တကယ်တော့ မိမိ၏ အလေ့အကျင့်လေးများ၊ မိမိ၏ Character ကိုပင် မသိမသာ ဖော်ပြနေတတ်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် ရပ်နေစဉ်၌သော်လည်းကောင်း၊ ထိုင်နေစဉ်၌သော်လည်းကောင်း မိမိ၏ Posture ကို အထူးသတိထားဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ ရပ်နေသည့်အခါ၊ ထိုင်နေသည့်အခါ Slouching မလုပ်မိစေရန် သတိထားရပါမည်။

Slouching ကို ယခုလို အဓိပ္ပါယ် ဖော်ပြထားပါသည်။

Noun – The action or fact of standing, moving, or sitting in a lazy, drooping way: “Your grandma was right – slouching is bad for your back.”

အထူးသဖြင့် ထိုင်နေသည့်အခါ ရှောင်ကြဉ် ရမည့် Posture ၅ မျိုး ရှိပါသည်။

Slouching or hunching forward This posture involves rounding the upper back, thrusting the neck forward, and slumping the shoulders. It puts excessive strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Crossing your legs Sitting with your legs crossed at the knees can lead to poor posture, uneven weight distribution, and potential nerve compression. Sitting with rounded shoulders Rounded shoulders occur when the shoulders slouch forward, causing the upper back to round. This posture can contribute to neck, shoulder, and upper back pain. Sitting with crossed ankles Sitting with crossed ankles can lead to imbalanced hip alignment and increase strain on the lower back. Leaning forward with a rounded back Leaning forward with a rounded back can strain your spine and lead to back pain.

အဓိကအားဖြင့်တော့ ထိုင်နေသည့်အခါ ပျင်းတွဲတွဲ အမူအယာကို ရှောင်ကြဉ်ပါ။ တတ်နိုင်သမျှ မတ်မတ်ထားပြီး ထိုင်တတ်ရန် လေ့ကျင့်ထားပါ။ မျက်နှာကိုလည်း ချိုချိုသာသာ ရှိနေပါစေ။ အထူးသဖြင့် ပြုံးပြုံးလေး နေတတ်ရင် အကောင်းဆုံးပေါ့။ သီချင်းတစ်ပုဒ်တောင် ရှိသေးတယ် မဟုတ်လား –

City girls find out early How to open doors with just a smile

ဟုတ်ပါတယ်။ အပြုံးလေး တစ်ပွင့်နဲ့ ပိတ်ဆို့ထားတဲ့ တံခါးပေါက်တွေအားလုံး ပွင့်သွားစေနိုင်ပါတယ်။ စာရေးသူရဲ့ဇနီး ငယ်ငယ်က Guardian Magazine မှာ ရေးသားဖူးတဲ့ ကဗျာလေးတစ်ပုဒ်ကို သတိရမိပါသေးတယ် –

Smile

A tiny seed

But from it

A tree can grow A small act

But from it

Love and understanding grow

အာဏာရှိသော ကိုယ်ဟန်အမူအရာ (Power Poses)

မတ်တပ်ရပ်နေသည့်အခါ အောင်မြင်လိုသူတိုင်းအတွက် အရေးပါသည့် Power pose သုံးမျိုး ရှိပါသည်။ ဥပမာ –

ခါးထောက်ပြီး ရပ်နေသည့် “ဘာမထီ” Pose – Stand up straight with legs slightly open, push your chest out and place your hands on your hips. လက်နှစ်ဖက်ကို ခေါင်းပေါ် မြှောက်ထားသည့် အောင်နိုင်သူ Pose – (Standing with your hands raised and out is called a victory pose.) Tabletop power pose – ဤပုံစံသည် စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးအတွက် အထူးအသုံးဝင်ပါသည်။ မိမိထက် အရပ်ရှည်သူများကို အပေါ်စီးက ဆက်ဆံရသည့်ပုံစံမျိုး ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ တစ်ဖက်သားက ထိုင်နေစဉ် မိမိက – Stand and slightly lean forward with the fingers of each hand planted a little over shoulder width apart on the desk or table in front of you.

စာဖတ်သူအားလုံး Body Language ကို အသုံးပြုပြီး တိုးတက်အောင်မြင်မှုများစွာ ရရှိကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။