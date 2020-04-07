US မွာေက်ာင္းတက္ေနၾကတဲ့ ျမန္မာေက်ာင္းသူေက်ာင္းသားတစုက တေလာကေတာင္းဆုိလာပါတယ္။ Response wrriting ေလးေတြအေၾကာင္း ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါတဲ့။ ဟုတ္ပါတယ္။ ေတာင္းလည္းေတာင္းဆုိ သင့္ပါတယ္။ ဒီႏုိင္ငံမွာ engineering ဘြဲ႕ျဖစ္ျဖစ္၊ accounting ဘြဲ႕ျဖစ္ျဖစ္၊ ဘာဘြဲ႕ျဖစ္ျဖစ္ လုိခ်င္ရင္ English 1A အတန္းကုိေတာ့ ေအာင္ျမင္ထားဖုိ႔ လုိပါတယ္။ ဒီ English 1A မွာ writting assignment ေတြ အမ်ားၾကီးရွိတဲ့အနက္ ဒီ response writting က အေရးႀကီးဆုံးပါ။ response writting ဆုိတာကေတာ့ professor လုပ္သူကေပးထားတဲ့ prompt ကုိေသခ်ာဖတ္ရႈျပီး မိမိရဲ႕ Response တနည္္းအားျဖင့္ မိမိ ခံစားခ်က္ကုိ ပီပီျပင္ျပင္ လွလွပပေရးသားေဖာ္ျပျခင္းကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ prompt ဆုိတာ ထူးျခားတဲ့ အေတြးအေခၚအယူအဆေလးေတြပါတဲ့ essay တစ္ပုဒ္ သုိ႔မဟုတ္ စာအုပ္တအုပ္လည္းျဖစ္ႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ vedio တခုလည္းျဖစ္ႏုိင္ပါတယယ္။ တခါတေလထူးဆန္းတဲ့ new item ေလးတခုျဖစ္တတ္ပါေသးတယ္။ prompt က ဘာပဲျဖစ္ပါေစ၊ လွပခန္႔ျငားတဲ့ Response ေလးေရးႏုိင္ဖုိ႔က အဓိကပါ။ ဒီေတာ့ ဦးစြာပထမ မွတ္သားထားဖုိ႔ response writting မွာ အခ်က္ေလး ခ်က္ပါကုိပါရမယ္ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

1. Brief summary of the prompt

2. Reaction to the prompt

3. Explanation of the reaction

4. Plan or solution moving forward

ေဖာ္ျပပါ အခ်က္ ၄ခ်က္အနက္၊ ပထမဆုံးအခ်က္ျဖစ္တဲ့ summary of the prompt ကုိအရင္ဆုံးေလ့လာၾကပါစုိ႕။ ဒီေနရာမွာ brief ဆုိတဲ့ စကားေလးကုိ အထူး တန္ဖုိးထားရပါတယ္။ prompt ကုိ အေသးစိပ္ ရွင္းျပေနစရာ မလုိပါ။ လုိရင္းကုိ တုိတုိနဲ႔ ရွင္းရွင္းေဖၚျပေပးဖုိ႔ အထူးအေရးၾကီပါတယ္။ Main points ေလးေတြကို သာ ေရြးခ်ယ္ ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါ။ details ေတြ မလုိအပ္ပါ။ ဥပမာ-ေအာက္ပါ prompt ေလးကုိ ဆရာ ဆရာမ ကေပးထားတယ္ဆုိပါစုိ႔။

At a media roundtable Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned corona virus-related discrimination against Asian communities. De Blasio’s denouncement comes after two separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York on March 10. That morning, a 23-year-old woman told police another woman punched her in the face and made anti- Asian slurs, and the victim had to go to the hospital. Later in the evening, a 59-year-old man said he was approached by a suspect who used anti-Asian remarks and the kicked him, causing him to fall. The NYPD said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

ဒီ prompt ေလးတစ္ခုကို summarize လုပ္လုိ႔ရပါတယ္။ Summary of the prompt New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned two corona Virus related attacks against Asain Americans in New York on March 10. Both involved violent attacks on Asain Americans by American who blame them for the spread of the Corona Virus.

ဒုတိယအခ်က္က reaction ေပါ့ေနာ္။ အထက္က prompt ေလးကုိဖတ္ရတဲ့အခါ ဘယ္လုိ respond လုပ္မိသလဲ မိမိကုိယ္ မိမိ စမ္းစစ္ၾကည့္လုိက္ပါ။ အခ်ဳိ႕က လန္႔သြားမယ္။ ေၾကာက္သြားမယ္။ မိမိကုိယ္တုိင္က Asain Americans ဆုိေတာ့ ထိတ္လန္႔ တုန္လႈပ္သြားႏုိင္တယ္။ အဲ American ရုပ္ေပါက္ေနသူဆုိရင္ေတာ့ ဒီေလာက္ခံစားခ်င္မွ ခံစားရမယ္။ တတိယအခ်က္ကေတာ့ အေရးႀကီးဆုံးပါပဲ။ မိမိရဲ႕ reaction ကိုေဖာ္ျပရုံမကပဲ ရွင္းရွင္းလင္းလင္း တင္ျပရမွာကုိး။ ထိတ္လန္႔ သြားရင္လဲ ဘာ့ေၾကာင့္ထိတ္လန္႔တာလဲ မတုန္လႈပ္ပါဘူးဆုိရင္လဲ ဘာေၾကာင့္ မတုန္လႈပ္တာလဲ ဆုိတာကုိ နက္နက္နဲနဲ ရွင္းျပႏုိင္ဖုိ႔လုိပါတယ္။ အဓိကကေတာ့ ေပးထားတဲ့ prompt ကုိ မိမိရဲ႕ ဘဝအေတြ႕အၾကဳံ၊မိမိရဲ႕ဘဝနဲ႔ ဆက္စပ္ျပီး ခံစားေပးတတ္ဖု႔ိ ပါပဲ။ ဒီလုိခံစားႏုိင္ျခင္းကုိ စာတတ္လာျပီ၊ပညာရွိလာျပီလုိ႔ ယူဆေလ့ ရွိပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိ မိမိရဲ႕လက္ေတြ႔ ဘဝနဲ႔ယွဥ္ျပီး ေရးတတ္၊ေတြးတတ္ တာကုိပဲ College ေတြမွာ university ေတြမွာ ရွိေနတဲ့ ဆရာ၊ဆရာမၾကီးေတြက critical thinking skills ရွိလာျပီလုိ႔ ဆုိေလ့ရွိပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိ critical thinking skills ရွိသူကုိ ဘြဲ႔ရထုိက္ျပီ၊ ဘြဲ႕ေပးထုိက္ျပီလုိ႔ အမ်ားက ယူဆၾကပါတယ္။ နမူနာ reaction ေလးနဲ႔ Explanation ကုိ ေအာက္မွာ ဖာ္ျပလုိက္ပါတယ္။

Reaction to the prompt

My initial reaction to this prompt was one of disbelief and shock. Next, came fear and anger. How could some Americans stoop so low as to blame Asain Americans in general and Chinese Americans in particular for this virus disrupting the lives of so many throughout the world? I found it hard to believe that some American could be so ignorant or so full of hate. Then, I began to worry and fear for my own safety as well as the safety of those I love since I could easily be mistaken for a Chinese American by some people. I remember the day following 9/11 when many people who were from the Middle East or look like someone from the Middle East was violently attacked and in some cases even killed by misguided and misinformed Americans. This made me angry as well as fearful for the safety of Chinese Americans and anyone looking like Chinese Americans.

ဒီေနရာမွာ right answer နဲ႔ wrong answer ဆုိတာ မရွိဘူးဆုိတာကုိ သေဘာေပါက္ဖုိ႔လုိပါတယ္။ ေဖာ္ျပပါ reaction နဲ႔ explanation ေလးက Asain American တစ္ေယာက္ရဲ႕ ရႈ႕ေထာင့္က ေဖာ္ျပထားျခင္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ American တစ္ေယာက္ရဲ႕ response ကာတစ္မ်ဳိးျဖစ္ႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ ဥပမာ-ေဖာ္ျပပါ response ေလးကုိၾကည့္ လုိက္ပါ။

My initial reaction to this prompt was one of disbelief and shock. Next came understanding and concern. I could see how some Americans given the circumstances and the fact that the coronavirus originated in China might blame the Asians in general and Chinese in particular for the spread of the virus. However, I totally disagree with their violent response to this issue. I worry that emotion could run hight and lead some Americans to commit crimes against the Asain American community. Since I have many friends in the Asain American community, I worry for their safety and hope the government will take appropriate action to prevent any violence against them.

ဒီေနရာမွာ response ေလးႏွစ္ခုဟာ ခပ္ဆင္ဆင္ျဖစ္ေနေသာ္လည္း ကြဲျပားျခားနားတာကုိလည္း ျမင္ဖုိ႔လုိပါတယ္။ တစ္ေယာက္က မိမိနဲ႕ မိမိရဲ႕ မိသားစုအတြက္ စုိးရိမ္ရတာပါ။ ေနာက္တစ္ေယာက္ကေတာ့ သူငယ္ခ်င္းမိတ္ေဆြမ်ားအတြက္ စုိးရိမ္ရတာဆုိေတာ့ နည္းနည္းေပါ့ေနတာေပါ့ေနာ္။ ေနာက္ဆုံးအခ်က္ကေတာ့ ဒီလုိ ျပသနာမ်ဳိးေတြကို ဘယ္လုိေျဖရွင္းၾကမလဲ၊ သုိ႔မဟုတ္ မျဖစ္လာေအာင္ ဘယ္လုိဟန္႔တားၾကမလဲ ဆုိတဲ့ သေဘာပါပဲ။ အခ်ဳိ္႕ prompt က solution ကုိလုိပါတယ္။

အခ်ဳိ႕ prompt ကေတာ့ prevention ကုိဦးစားေပးရမွာပါ။ ကဲ နမူနာေလးတခုနဲ႔ ယခုလမွာေတာ့ နိဂုံးခ်ဳပ္ၾကပါစုိ႕။

Moving forward, I really think the administration needs to react more quickly to such a crisis like a coronavirus. By dragging its feet and by doing nothing to dispel false information or rumours, the government of the US added to the confusion and may have even aided in the actions of some Americans against Asian Americans. I sincerely believe that the administration is to blame for Xenophobia and that those of us in positions of power and influence need to be more careful about what we say or what we do in such times.

