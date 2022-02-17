ယခုလို Omicron Variant ကို ကြောက်လန့်နေရချိန်မှာ နေထိုင်မကောင်း ဖြစ်ခဲ့လျှင် ဆရာဝန်နှင့် တွေ့ရဖို့ မလွယ်ကူလှပါ။ ယခင်တုန်းကလို ဆေးရုံ အသာပြေးသွားလိုက်၊ ဘာဖြစ်သလဲဆိုတာကို လက်ဟန် ခြေဟန်ရဲ့ အကူအညီနဲ့ နားလည်အောင် ရှင်းပြဖို့ မဖြစ်နိုင်တော့ပါ။ COVID လူနာများနှင့် ပြည့်လျှံနေ၍ တော်ရုံတန်ရုံ ကိစ္စများကို Phone သို့မဟုတ် Video Visit အဖြစ် ပြောဆိုရဖို့ ဖြစ်လာပါသည်။ ထိုအခါ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားကို သွက်လက်ချက်ခြာစွာ မပြောနိုင်သူများ၊ မပြောဝံ့သူများအတွက် အခက်အခဲ တွေ့ရှိရပါပြီ။ ဒီတော့ မဖြစ်သင့်တာလေးတွေ မဖြစ်ရအောင် နမူနာ dialog တိုလေးများဖြင့် ကူညီပေးလိုပါသည်။

ဖုံးနှင့် ဖြစ်စေ၊ Video နှင့် ဖြစ်စေ၊ ဆရာဝန်တို့ nurse တို့နှင့် စကားပြောရမည်ဆိုလျှင် အတတ်နိုင်ဆုံး တိုတိုနှင့် ရှင်းရှင်းသာ ပြောပါ။ မိမိ ခံစားနေရသည့် ဝေဒနာလေးများကို အတတ်နိုင်ဆုံး ဖော်ပြပြောပေးပါ။ ဘာရောဂါ ထင်သည်၊ ညာရောဂါ ထင်သည် ဟု မပြောမိပါစေနှင့်။ diagnose လုပ်ဖို့က ဆရာဝန်ရဲ့ တာဝန်ပါ။

ဉပမာ –

Doctor : Can you tell me where you’re feeling pain?

Patient : In my stomach area, doctor.

Doctor: On the right side or left?

Patient: I think it is on the left.

Doctor: It is below your naval ( ) or above?

Patient: Just a bit below.

Doctor: How far below? Use your fingers to measure. How many fingers below?

ဝေဒနာ ခံစားနေရသည်ဆိုလျှင် ဝေဒနာ ဘယ်လောက်ပြင်းပြသလဲဟု ဆရာဝန်က မေးလေ့ရှိပါသည်။ ထိုအခါမျိုး၌ တစ်မှ တစ်ဆယ် scale ကို သုံးစွဲလေ့ရှိပါသည်။ ဉပမာ –

Doctor: So you feel pain in your abdomen, yes?

Patient: Yes, doctor.

Doctor: On a scale of one to ten, how high would you rate this pain?

Patient: I’d say about seven or eight.

Doctor: Okay, so it is rather painful for you, right?

Patient: Yes, Doctor. Not unbearable but almost.

ဆရာဝန်တို့ nurse တို့နှင့် စကားပြောရသည့်အခါ မိမိ ပုံမှန် သုံးစွဲနေရသည့် ဆေးများအကြောင်းလည်း မေးတတ်ပါသေးသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့် ဆေးတမျိုးမျိုးသော်၎င်း၊ တမျိုးမက သုံးစွဲနေရလျှင် သုံးစွဲရသည့်ဆေး အားလုံးကိုသော်၎င်း အနီး၌ ယူထားပြီး ဆရာဝန်တို့ nurse တို့ သိအောင် ပြောပြနိုင်ရမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ဉပမာ –

Doctor: Are you on any medication?

Patient : No (မိမိ ပုံမှန် သုံးစွဲနေရသည့်ဆေး မရှိလျှင်တော့ မရှိဘူး ပြောလိုက်ရုံပါဘဲ။ အကယ်၍ ရှိခဲ့ရင် ဖော်ပြရမှာပါ။)

Patient: Yes, I am taking Tamsulosin generic for Flomax once a day after dinner.

Doctor: Is that all?

Yes, that’s the only medication I’m taking.

မိမိနှင့် မတည့်သည့် ဆေးရှိလျှင်လည်း မေးတတ်ပါသေးသည်။

Doctor : Well, we need to know if you are allergic to any medication.

(ဒီနေရာမှာ ပြောတတ်ဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ မတည့်သည့်ဆေး ရှိလျှင်တော့ ပြောပြရုံပေါ့။ မရှိလျှင် အောက်ပါအတိုင်း ဖြေပါ။)

Patient :Not that I know of.

ဒီလို ဖြေထားမှ အန္တရယ် ကင်းပါသည်။ မိမိ မသိဘူးလို့ ဖြေထားတော့ မတည့်ခဲ့ရင် အပြစ်ကင်းပါသည်။

တခါတရံ ဆရာဝန်တို့ nurse တို့နှင့် တွေ့ဆုံစကားပြောရသည့်အခါ မိမိသိလိုသော ကိစ္စများ၊ ဘဝင်မကျသော ကိစ္စလေးများ ရှိနိုင်ပါသည်။ ထိုအခါမျိုး၌ ယဉ်ကျေးသိမ်မွေ့စွာ ပြောတတ်ဖို့၊ မေးမြန်းတတ်ဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ ဉပမာ –

Doctor : Do you have any question?

Patient: Yes, I do. Do I have to continue taking this pill? I find that it gives me indigestion.

Doctor: Well, we can do something about that. We can reduce the dosage.

Patient: Oh! That would be great, thank you.

Doctor: You are welcome.

နောက်ထပ် ဉပမာလေး တခုကို ကြည့်လိုက်ပါအုန်း။

Patient: Doctor, please don’t take this the wrong way, but I’m scared of surgery. I’d like a second opinion.

Doctor: Of course, it is your right as a patient. I can refer you to another doctor.

Patient: Will you? Please. I’d like really appreciate that. I’m sorry but I just need a second opinion.

Doctor: No problem at all.

မိမိရဲ့ ရောဂါက ဆရာဝန်နဲ့ လူချင်းတွေ့မှ ဖြစ်မယ်ဆိုရင်တော့ Appointment ကို မရ ရအောင် တောင်းယူရမှာပါ။ ဉပမာ –

Nurse: Are you okay with my advice? Anything else we can do for you.

Patient: I’m sorry but I still like to see the doctor, just to be sure.

Nurse: Okay, in this case, we can make an appointment for you. The earliest appointment available is on Tuesday at 9 am.

Patient: Thank you, I’ll take that slot.

အချို့ဆရာဝန်များ အထူးသဖြင့် အမေရိကားရောက်နေတဲ့ မြန်မာဆရာဝန်များဟာ အစွမ်းထက်လှပါတယ်။ ဆရာဝန်နဲ့ တွေ့ဖို့တောင် မလိုပါ။ appointment လုပ်ထားပြီ ဆိုတာနဲ့ ရောဂါက ထွက်ပြေးသွားတတ်ပါသည်။ ရောဂါက သိသိသာသာကြီး သက်သာသွားတတ်ပါတယ်။ ထိုအခါမျိုး၌ appointment ကို cancel လုပ်ရန် လိုလာပါပြီ။ ဉပမာ –

Receptionist: Hello, Dr. Smith’s office

Patient : Hi, my name is ____________. I have an appointment with Dr. Smith at nine am on Tuesday.

Receptionist: Yes, and how can I help you?

Patient: Well, I’m calling to cancel the appointment.

Receptionist: Okay may I know why?

Patient: To tell you the truth, I am feeling a lot better now.

Receptionist: That’s good to hear. I’ll cancel your appointment.

နှစ်သစ်ကူးတွင် စာဖတ်သူအားလုံး ကျန်းမာချမ်းသာကြပါစေဟု ဆုမွန်ကောင်း တောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။

