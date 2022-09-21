ကိုယ်ပိုင်စာအုပ်စင်လေးမှာ ထားရှိအပ်သော စာအုပ်လေးများအကြောင်း ရေးသားနေသူ စာရေးသူကို လူငယ်လေးတယောက်က တောင်းဆိုလာပါသည်။ “ဆရာရယ်၊ လူငယ်ကြိုက် နှလုံးသားရေးရာနဲ့ပတ်သက်တဲ့ စာအုပ်ကောင်းလေးတွေ ရှိရင် ညွှန်းပေးပါဦး”တဲ့။

ဒါပေါ့လေ။ ရင်ခုန်တတ်တဲ့အရွယ် ဆိုတော့လည်း ဒီလိုစာအုပ်လေးတွေ ဖတ်ချင်ကြမှာပေါ့လေ။

Shakespeare ရဲ့ Romeo and Juliet ဝတ္ထုကိုတော့ အားလုံးကြားဖူးကြမှာပါ။ မဖတ်ဘူးတိုင် ရုပ်ရှင်တော့ ကြည့်ဖူးကြမှာပါ။

Shakespeare ရဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာကို မှီနိုင်သူ ရှားပေမဲ့ အတုခိုးမှားပြီး မဖြစ်သင့်တာတွေ ဖြစ်ကုန်ကြမှာစိုးလို့ ဒီစာအုပ်ကိုတော့ မဖြစ်မနေ

ဝယ်ယူထားဖို့၊ ဖတ်ရှုကြည့်ဖို့ မတိုက်တွန်းလိုပါ။

ခေတ်မှီသူ လူငယ်တိုင်း ဖတ်ရှုသင့်တဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးကတော့ စာရေးဆရာ Erich Segal ရဲ Love Story ပါ။ အကြောင်းအရာမှာရော၊

အရေးအသားမှာရော ဒီ Love Story ကို မှီတဲ့ဝတ္ထု ရှားပါတယ်။ စာအုပ်လေးက ပါးပါးလေးပါ။ သုံးထားတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးတွေကလည်း လွယ်ကူလှပါတယ်။

ဒါပေမဲ့ စာဖတ်သူတိုင်း ရင်ထဲမှာ နင့်သွားအောင်၊ ကြွေသွားအောင် ဖန်တီးပေးနိုင်တဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးတပုဒ် ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ရုပ်ရှင်ကတော့ စာအုပ်ကို မမှီပါ။

Ali Graw နဲ့ Ryan O’Neil တို့ ကြိုးကြိုးစားစား သရုပ်ဆောင်ထားပေမဲ့ Segal ရဲ့ အရေးအသားကို မမှီပါ။ ဒီစာအုပ်လေးမှာ မှတ်သားစရာအကောင်းဆုံး

စကားစုလေးကတော့ Love means never having to say you are sorry. တဲ့။

တကယ်စဉ်းစားကြည့်လေ၊ တကယ်အဓိပ္ပာယ်ပြည့်ဝတဲ့ စကားစုလေးပါ။ ဒီစကားစုလေးက တခါက ကောင်မလေးက ကောင်လေးကို

ပြောလိုက်တဲ့ စကားစုလေးပါ။ ဝတ္ထုရဲ့ အဆုံးသတ်လေးမှာ ကောင်လေးက သူ့ဖခင်ကို ဒီစကားလေးတွေ ပြန်ပြောခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ဇာတ်လမ်းတွေ

မဖော်ပြတော့ပါဘူး။ ကိုယ်တိုင် အရသာခံပြီး ဖတ်ကြည့်ကြဖို့၊ စာအုပ်လေးကို ဝယ်ယူသိမ်းဆည်းထားဖို့သာ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါတယ်။ နံမည်ကျော်

Critics တယောက်က ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို ဒီလိုညွှန်းထားပါတယ်။ Funny, touching, and infused with wonder, as all love stories should be.



နောက်ထပ် ဝယ်ယူသိမ်းဆည်းထားသင့်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးကတော့ Han Suyin ရေးသားတဲ့ Love is a Many Splendored Thing ပါ။

နံမည်လေးနဲ့ကို တော်တော် တန်သွားပါပြီ။ စာရေးသူ ငယ်ငယ်က ဖတ်ဖူးတဲ့ “ဒေါင်းယဉ်ပျံ ဘုံနဘေးမှာ စာရေးလို့ထားချင်တယ်”ဆိုတဲ့ မြန်မာ

ဝတ္ထုလေးတောင် သတိရမိပါသေးရဲ့။ Love ia a Many Splendored Thing ဆိုတဲ့စာအုပ်လေးက တကယ့်အဖြစ်အပျက်အပေါ်အခြေခံထားတဲ့

အချစ်ဇာတ်လမ်းလေးပါ။ Hong Kong မြို့ကို အခြေခံထားတဲ့ Han Suyin ရဲ့ ကိုယ်တွေ့အချစ်ဇာတ်လမ်းလေးပါ။ လူမျိုးခြားပေမဲ့ နှလုံးသားခြင်းတော့

ရင်းနှီးသွားခဲ့သူ သတင်းထောက်တဉီးနှင့် ဆရာဝန်မလေးတဉီးတို့ရဲ့ ကြည်နူးဖွယ်၊ လွမ်းဆွတ်ဖွယ် အချစ်ဇာတ်လမ်းလေးပါ။

နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ်ကတော့ နံမည်ကျော်စာရေးဆရာ Edith Wharton ရဲ့ စာအုပ်ဖြစ်တဲ့

The Age of Innocence ပါ။ အသဲနင့်အောင် ချစ်ကြပေမဲ့ အကြောင်းအမျိုးမျိုးကြောင့် ပေါင်းသင်းခွင့် မရလိုက်သူများ အထူးကြိုက်မဲ့

စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ်ပါ။

The Age of Innocence ရုပ်ရှင်မှာတော့ Michelle Pfeiffer နဲ့ Daniel Day-Lewis တို့က နဖူးစာ မှင်ရည်နည်းခဲ့လို့ ချစ်ပါလျက်နဲ့ လွဲခဲ့ရတဲ့

ချစ်သူနှစ်ဦးရဲ့ ဇာတ်လမ်းကို ပြောင်မြောက်စွာ သရုပ်ဖော်ထားခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ဒီဝတ္ထုလေးရဲ့ ဇာတ်သိမ်းခန်းလေးဟာ အမှန်တကယ်ကို မှတ်သားလောက်ပါတယ်။

နောက်ဆုံးမှာ ချစ်သူနဲ့ ပြန်လည်တွေ့ဆုံဖို့ အခွင့်ကြုံပေမဲ့ မတွေ့တော့ဘူးလို့ ဆုံးဖြတ်လိုက်သူ Archer ကို စာဖတ်သူတိုင်း နားလည်လိမ့်မည် မဟုတ်သော်လည်း

စစ်မှန်တဲ့မေတ္တာနဲ့ ချစ်ခဲ့ဖူးသူတိုင်းကတော့ နားလည်ခွင့်လွှတ်ကြလိမ့်မယ် ထင်ပါတယ်။

“It’s more real to me here than if I went up.” he suddenly heard himself say; and the fear lest that last shadow of reality

should lose its edge kept him rooted to his seat as the minutes succeeded each other.

He sat for a long time on the bench in the thickening dusk, his eyes never turning from the balcony.

At length, a light shone through the windows, and a moment later, a man-servant came out on the balcony, drew up

the awnings, and closed the shutters.

At that, as if it had been a signal he waited for, Newland Archer got up slowly and walked back alone to his hotel.

ဒီစာအုပ်လေးလိုဘဲ ကြေကွဲဖွယ်ရာ အချစ်ဇာတ်လမ်းလေးတပုဒ်ကတော့ ကမ္ဘာကျော်စာရေးဆရာကြီး Leo Tolstoy ရဲ့

Ana Karenina ဆိုတဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေး ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ စာမျက်နှာ ၈၀၀ ကျော်တယ်ဆိုတော့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ သင်ယူခါစပုဂ္ဂိုလ်များအတွက်တော့

အတန်ငယ် ခက်လွန်းနေမလား မပြောတတ်ပါ။ ယခု မဖတ်နိုင်သေးတောင် တနေ့ ဖတ်နိုင်လာတဲ့အခါမှာ ဖတ်ဖြစ်အောင်ဖတ်ဖို့

ဝယ်ယူသိမ်းဆည်းထားသင့်ပါတယ်။ ဒီစာအုပ်ကို Website တခုက ဒီလိုဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။

Tolstoy tells the story of an extramarital affair and its fallout in Imperial Russian society.

When Anna runs away with the handsome Count Vronsky, excitement gives way to paranoia,

isolation, and regret, as we witness the unravelling of their relationship, and of Anna herself.

As much a cautionary tale as it is a romance novel, Anna Karenina is a richly imagined portrait of

both the agonies and ecstasies of love.

ချစ်ခဲ့ဘူးသူတိုင်း၊ ယခုလောလောဆယ် အချစ်မှိုင်း မိနေသူတိုင်း အနာဂတ်မှာ ချစ်ခွင့်ရဖို့ မျှော်လင့်သူတိုင်း

ဖတ်ရှုသင့်တဲ့၊ ဝယ်ယူသိမ်းဆည်းထားသင့်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးများ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်လို့ ထပ်လောင်းပြောဆိုရင်း နားလိုက်ပါဦးမည်။

