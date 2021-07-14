ယခုလမှာ ခေတ်စားပြီး လူအသုံးများနေတဲ့ Expression လေးတွေကို နားလည်လာအောင်၊ ကိုယ်တိုင် စကားပြောတဲ့အခါ သုံးတတ်လာအောင် dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ ပူးတွဲပြီး ဖော်ပြပေးမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဉီးစွာပထမ G.O.A.T ဆိုတဲ့ expression လေးကို တွေ့ဖူးကြမှာပါ။ G.O.A.T ဆိုရင် ဆိတ်ပေါ့။ ဆိတ် ဆိုရင် ချက်စားပစ်လိုက်မယ် မထင်ကြပါနှင့်။ G.O.A.T ဆိုတဲ့ expression လေးရဲ့ အဓိပ္ပါယ်ကတော့ greatest of all time ပါ။

ဉပမာ – မြန်မာတွေ ငြင်းခုံကြမယ်ပေါ့။ ဘောလုံးသမားတွေထဲမှာ ယခု နံမည်ကြီးတွေ ဖြစ်တဲ့ Ronaldo တို့ Messi တို့ Neymar တို့နဲ့ တချိန်က နံမည်ကြီးခဲ့တဲ့ Pele ကို ယှဉ်လိုက်ရင် ဘယ်သူက နိုင်မှာလည်း ပေါ့နော်။

You: In my opinion, Pele is the G.O.A.T. No doubt about it.

Friend: Are you kidding? Pele wouldn’t even make the first eleven in today’s Brazil team.

You: You think so. I think you are terribly wrong.

Friend 2: Forget about Brazil. We are talking about individual greatness. Ronaldo gets my vote for G.O.A.T

Friend 1: I beg to disagree. No one even comes close to Messi. He’s the greatest of all time.

He’s better than Ronaldo and Neymar.

You: Okey! There’s only one way to settle this. Forget about Brazil or Portugal or even Argentina. I am picking a player from Myanmar.

Both friends: Who?

You: Bahadu! That’s who! If you don’t know who he is, google the man.

နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတာက expression လေး တခုကတော့ cancel culture ပါ။ တချို့က ကြားသာနေရတယ်။ cancel culture ဆိုတာ ဘာကို ဆိုလိုမှန်း ကောင်းကောင်း မသိပါတဲ့။ ဒီတော့ ဒီ expression လေးကို ရှင်းရှင်းလင်းလင်း နားလည်သွားအောင် မိမိကိုယ်တိုင်လည်း သုံးတတ်လာအောင် လေးနဲ့ တွဲပြီး ရှင်းပြပေးပါမယ်။

ယခု ခေတ်ကြီးမှာ လူတစုံတယောက်က ဖြစ်စေ၊ နံမည်ကြီး company တခုခုက ဖြစ်စေ၊ မလုပ်သင့်တဲ့ မလုပ်ထိုက်တဲ့ ကိစ္စတခုခုကို ပြုလုပ်မိခဲ့ရင် အများက ဝိုင်းပြီး social media မှာ ရှုံ့ချမယ်၊ ကဲ့ရဲ့မယ်၊ အပြစ်တင်မယ်၊ နောက်ဆုံး ဝိုင်းပယ်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဉပမာ တစုံတယောက်ဟာ gay စုံတွဲကို အပြစ်ပြောမယ်၊ အရှက်ခွဲမယ် ဆိုပါစို့။ ဒီကိစ္စကို အများ သိသွားတဲ့အခါ ဒီလူကို ဝိုင်းပြီး ပြစ်ပယ်ကြမယ်၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် cancel လုပ်မယ် ဆိုတဲ့ သဘောကို cancel culture လို့ ခေါ်ခြင်း ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

Friend: Hey, did you hear what they did to a gay couple at _____________ ?

You: I certainly did. I’m never going to that restaurant again.

Friend: Of course, not. But you know that won’t be enough. We need to spread the word.

You: Actually, I already did. I have already posted a g negative review on Facebook.

Friend: You know we will be accused of cancel culture.

You: I don’t care, do you?

Friend: Not really. I know it sounds bad, but sometimes it is necessary.

You: Well, this is one case where it is necessary. We can’t let discrimination in any form go unnoticed. We have to point it out and we have to fight against it.

Friend: I don’t like the term cancel culture anyway. We are not canceling the restaurant. It is canceling itself with its discriminatory practice.

အမှန်တကယ်တော့ cancel culture ဆိုတဲ့ expression လေး မရှိသင့်ပါဘူး။ သုံးဖို့လည်း မလိုပါဘူး။ အဓိကကတော့ မိမိကိုယ်တိုင်က မလုပ်သင့်တာ။ မပြောသင့်တာကို မလုပ်မိဖို့၊ မပြောသင့်ဖို့ လိုတာပါ။ ပြောမိရင်၊ လုပ်မိရင် ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်က ဝိုင်းဝန်းရှုံ့ချတာကို ကျေကျေနပ်နပ်ကြီး ခံယူလိုက်ပေါ့။

cancel culture ဆိုပြီး ကိုယ့်အပြစ်ကို သူများအပြစ် လုပ်ဖို့ စိတ်မကူးသင့်ပါ။ ဒီ expression လေးကို အသုံးများသူတွေဟာ Gas lighting လုပ်နေကြသူတွေပါ။

Gas lighting ဆိုတဲ့ expression လေးကိုလည်း မြန်မာကျောင်းသူကျောင်းသား တချို့ နားမလည်မှာ စိုးရိမ်မိပါတယ်။ ဒါကြောင့် dialog လေးနဲ့အတူ ရှင်းပြလိုပါတယ်။

Gas lighting ဆိုတာကတော့ မဟုတ်တာကို ဟုတ်တာလုပ်မယ်၊ ဟုတ်တာကို မဟုတ်တာ လုပ်ပြီး လူအများစုကို အမှားနှင့်အမှန် မခွဲခြားတတ်တော့အောင်၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် ကြောင်တောင်တောင် ရူးတူးတူး ဖြစ်သွားအောင် ပြုလုပ်ခြင်းကို ဆိုလိုပါတယ်။

ဉပမာ – ယခု မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှာ ကမ္ဘာကျော်သူခိုးကြီးတွေ ဖြစ်တဲ့ စစ်တပ်က မင်းအောင်လှိုင်တို့ ဉီးဆောင်တဲ့ ဗိုလ်ချုပ်ကြီးတွေက သိက္ခာသမာဓိ အပြည့်ရှိတဲ့၊ နိုင်ငံတွေ အများက လေးစားကြရတဲ့ ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်တို့ အဖွဲ့ကို ခုံရုံးတင်ပြီး စွပ်စွဲနေပြီ။ နိုင်ငံကို မငြိမ်မသက် ဖြစ်အောင် လုပ်ပါတယ် ဆိုဘဲ။ အလွဲသုံးစားတွေ လုပ်ပါတယ်ဆိုဘဲ။ သူခိုးက လူဟစ်နေတော့ အားလုံး ဘာပြောရမှန်းကို မသိတော့ပါ။ ဇောက်ထိုးမိုးမျှော်တွေ ဖြစ်ကုန်ပြီလေ။

Friend: I can’t believe what the military is doing in Myanmar. It’s a clear case of gaslighting.

You: Believe it, my friend. They broke the law by staging a coup and now they want us to believe they are the good guys, the saviors.

Friend: I know! Everyone knows how corrupt they are and now they are accusing Aung San Su Kyi of corruption? I mean, I am at a loss for words.

You: A classic case of gaslighting. They want us to believe the impossible. They want us to believe the election never happened.

Friend: They are trying to rewrite history. What crooks! But you know what? The people of Myanmar are neither deaf nor blind.

You: of course, the Myanmar people are not fools. They know who is good for them and who is not.

Friend: Of course, Min Aung Hlaing and company have been exposed as blatant liars. They have no Standing inside Myanmar.

You: Shameless fools will pay the price, sooner or later.

Friend: I hope it will be sooner rather than later.

ကဲ- ဒီလတော့ ဒီမှာဘဲ နားကြပါစို့။ မြန်မာပြည်သူပြည်သားတွေ အားလုံး ကျန်းမာကြပါစေ၊ ဘေးဒုက္ခများမှ ကင်းဝေးကြပါစေ၊ စိတ်ဆင်းရဲခြင်း၊ ကိုယ်ဆင်းရဲခြင်း ကင်းဝေးကြပါစေ၊ အထူးအားဖြင့် လူအချင်းချင်း ငြင်းပန်းနှိပ်စက်စက်ခြင်း ကင်းဝေးကြဖို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးရင်း နိဂုံးချုပ်လိုက်ပါတယ်။

