ယခုလုိ ႏွစ္ေဟာင္းကုန္လုိ႔ ႏွစ္သစ္ကူးတဲ့ အခ်ိန္ကာလမွာ သတင္းေကာင္းေလးေတြနဲ႔ ေဆာင္းပါးကုိ စတင္လုိပါတယ္။ အရင္လက Writing စာအုပ္ေလးေတြ အေၾကာင္းေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ျပီး Writing စာအုပ္ေလးေတြ အခမဲ့ပုိ႔ေပးဖုိ႔ စာေရးသူထံ e-mail ပုိ႔လာသူအားလုံးကုိ ေက်းဇူးတင္ပါတယ္။ e-mail ပုိ႔လာသူအမ်ားထဲမွာ ပထမဆုံး ပုိ႔လာသူ သုံးေယာက္ ဦးဝါဆုိ၊ ဦးခ်မ္းေအးႏွင့္ ေဒၚမိမိသန္း တုိ႔ကုိ Congratulations လုပ္သင့္ပါတယ္။ စာအုပ္တစ္အုပ္ ဆီလည္း ေပးပုိ႔လုိက္ပါသည္။ Christmas နဲ႔ ၾကဳံေနေတာ့ အနည္းငယ္ေတာ့ ၾကာပါလိမ့္မယ္။ သည္းခံျပီး ေစာင့္ဆုိင္းၾကဖုိ႔ ေမတၱာရပ္ခံပါတယ္။

Myanmar Gazette ရဲ႕ ပရိတ္သတ္ေတြကေတာ့ အံၾသ

စရာပါပဲ။ ကမာၻအနွံမွာ ရွိတယ္လုိ႔ဆုိရပါလိမ့္မယ္။ e-mail ပုိ႔လာသူအားလုံးကုိ ေက်းဇူးတင္ပါတယ္။ ေဆာင္းပါးေလးကုိ ဖတ္ရႈေပးတဲ့အတြက္ေက်းဇူးလည္တင္ပါတယ္။ ပညာလုိလားတဲ့ စိတ္ထားေလးေတြကုိလဲ ေလးစား မိပါတယ္။ ဂုဏ္လည္းယူပါတယ္။ ယခုလမွာ Argumentative essay ေလးအေၾကာင္းတင္ျပမယ္လုိ႔ ရည္ရြယ္ထားပါတယ္။ တုိက္တုိက္ဆုိင္ဆုိင္ပဲ the Hague မွာ ျမန္မာအစုိးရကုိ Gambia အစုိးရက ဦးစီးျပီး Rohingya လူမ်ဳိးမ်ားကုိ Genocide ျပဳလုပ္ျပီး သတ္ျဖတ္ေစာ္ကားပါတယ္ဆုိျပီး တရားစြဲဆုိမႈႏွင့္ ၾကဳံလာပါတယ္။ဒီလုိတရားစြဲဆုိျခင္းကုိ ခုခံကာကြယ္ဖုိ႔ ျမန္မာအစုိးရကုိယ္စား ႏုိင္ငံေတာ္ရဲ႕ အတုိင္ပင္ခံ ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုၾကည္ ကုိယ္ တုိင္လာေရာက္ျပီး ေခ်ပစကား ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုၾကည္ဟာ ျမန္မာႏုိင္ငံ၊ ျမန္မာလူမ်ဳိးမ်ားအတြက္ အစစအရာရာအနစ္နာခံျပီး ႀကဳိးပမ္းေဆာင္ရြက္ခဲ့တာ အားလုံးသိရွိၾကပါတယ္။

ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုၾကည္ ရဲ႕ ေလွ်ာက္လဲခ်က္ကုိ ေသေသခ်ာခ်ာနားေထာင္ၾကည့္ရင္ argumentative essay ေရးသားတဲ့အခါ အထူးအေရးၾကီးတဲ့ concession ဆုိတဲ့ အစိတ္အပုိင္းေလးကုိ လွလွပပ ထိထိမိမိေလးသုံးျပီးေလွ်ာက္လဲထားတာ ေတြ႔ ရွိႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ concede လုပ္ဆုိတာကေတာ့ တဖက္သားရဲ႕ စြပ္စြဲခ်က္ ေျပာဆုိခ်က္ကုိ လုံးဝမွားယြင္းတယ္လုိ႔ ျငင္းမဲ့အစား၊ မွန္သင့္သေလာက္ မွန္ေၾကာင္း ဝန္ခံျခင္းကုိ ဆုိလုိပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိ concede လုပ္ဖုိ႔ သိပ္အေရးႀကီး ပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိ လုပ္ႏုိင္မွ မိမိရဲ႕ ေလွ်ာက္လဲခ်က္၊ တုန္႔ျပန္ေျပာဆုိခ်က္ေတြဟာ တဖက္စြန္းေရာက္ေနတဲ့ ၊ တနည္းအားျဖင့္ extremist views ေတြမဟုတ္ေၾကာင္း သက္ေသအေထာက္အထားျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ argument ေရး သားတဲ့အခါမွာ မိမိရဲ႕ ေျပာဆုိခ်က္မ်ားဟာ အခ်က္အလက္က်တဲ့၊ မွန္ကန္မႈမ်ာအေပၚ အေျခခံတဲ့ေလွ်ာက္လဲခ်က္မ်ား၊ ေျပာဆုိခ်က္မ်ားျဖစ္ေၾကာင္း အမ်ားက လက္ခံဖုိ႔လုိပါတယ္။ သုိ႔မွသာ မိမိရဲ႕ argument က အႏုိင္ရမွာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ယခု The Hague မွာ တင္ျပလာတဲ့ ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုၾကည္ရဲ႕ ေလွ်ာက္လဲခ်က္ကုိ ေလ့လာၾကည့္ရင္ ပညာရွင္ပီသစြာ ဦးစြာပထမ Gambia အစုိးရရဲ့ ေျပာၾကားခ်က္အခ်ဳိ႕ကုိ concede လုပ္ျပီး ေထာက္ခံထား တာေတြ႔ရပါတယ္။ ျမန္မာစစ္တပ္ဟာ ရြာေတြကုိမဖ်က္ဆီးခဲ့ဘူး၊ဒုကၡသည္တုိ႔ကုိ မသတ္ျဖတ္ ၊မေစာ္ကားခဲ့ပါဘူးလုိ႔ မျငင္းခဲ့ပါဘူး။ စစ္သာအခ်ဳိ႕ဟာ အထက္အမိန္႔ကုိလြန္ဆန္ျပီး လူသတ္မႈမ်ား၊ေစာ္ကားမႈမ်ားျပဳလုပ္ေကာင္း ျပဳလုပ္မိလိမ့္မယ္လုိ႔ ဝန္ခံထားပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိျပဳလုပ္သူမ်ားကုိ စစ္ခုံရုံးက Court Martial လုပ္ေနျပီးျဖစ္ေၾကာင္းလည္း ေလွ်ာက္လဲတင္ျပထားခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒီလုိအခ်ဳိ႕ကိစၥမ်ားကုိ concede လုပ္ခဲ့ေသာ္လည္း အဓိက စြပ္စြဲခ်က္ ျဖစ္တဲ့ ျမန္မာႏုိင္ငံက Genocide က်င့္သုံးခဲ့တယ္ဆုိတာကုိေတာ့ ေဒၚေအာင္ဆန္းစုုၾကည္က လွလွပပ၊သပ္သပ္ရပ္ရပ္ ခုိင္ခုိင္မာမာ အေထာက္အထားေတြနဲ႔ ေခ်ပခဲ့တာ တစ္ဖက္သူအားလုံးအသိပါ။

ဒီအေၾကာင္းရာေလးေတြ ကုိ Essay အျဖစ္တင္ျပလုိပါေသာ္လည္း Politics က လႊမ္းမုိးေနတဲ့အတြက္ education ကုိ ဦးစားေပးအေနနဲ႔ အျခားအေၾကာင္းအရာေလးတစ္ခုကုိပဲ ေရြးခ်ယ္လုိက္ပါတယ္။ ႏုိင္ငံေရးက ရႈပ္ေတြးလွပါတယ္။အနာဂတ္ရဲ႕ေခါင္း ေဆာင္ေလးမ်ား ျဖစ္သူ ကေလးငယ္မ်ားအေၾကာင္း ေရးသားၾကရေအာင္။ ႏွစ္သစ္ကူးမွာ အားလုံးေပ်ာ္ရႊင္ ၾကည္ႏူးႏုိင္ၾကပါေစ။

Are Children Today Growing up Too Fast

Are children today growing up too fast? Are parents pushing their children to do too much? Are children today too stressed to truly enjoy their childhood? These are questions experts are asking as children today seem far too busy to enjoy simply being children. Gone are the days of simply doing nothing and just sitting under a tree daydreaming. Children today have activities lined up to keep them fully occupied from dawn to dusk. After school activities such as music classes and soccer ensure that children have little time to enjoy their childhood as anxious parents push their children to succeed not only academically but also in various other ways. The question then is simply this -should we allow children to be simply children or should we push them to achieve success to ensure they have a great future?



There can be no doubt that life today is very competitive and if we want our children to be successful in life, we must prepare them as best we can for the future. Experts agree with parents that children who are not prepared to face competition will certainly meet with failure sooner or later. However, experts do not always agree with parents on the matter of how best to prepare children for the future. Almost all experts agree that it is important for children to be children. In other words, children should be free from worry and should be allowed to experience fun and pleasure in life. Too much emphasis on academic success will surely turn children into mini-adults full of stress and worry and ensure that they fail in the game of life.



One can be a child only once in life, so it is important for children to experience the joys of childhood. They need to play with their peers often without adult supervision and certainly without being taught the right way to kick a ball or the proper way to hit a golf ball. While focusing on academic success or prowess in sports or talent in art may bring about that one in a million marvel like Tiger Woods in golf or Lebron James in Basketball, it is important to keep in mind that 99.9% of the kids are simply normal kids trying to enjoy their childhood before finding their way in life. Parents should encourage their kids to find their own path in life but must be careful not to push them too hard to succeed lest they cause them to burn out and lose interest in life.



Childhood should be free from worry and stress. Children must be allowed to go through life at their own peace and to focus on fun instead of success academic or otherwise. This is especially true today when children are learning to use the computer even before they learn to talk and many children have a cell phone of their own before they reach kindergarten. Parents must let children play simply to have fun and not so that they can learn something or lay the foundation for a career in sports or arts. All children will come face to face with adversity one day and that is when they need to draw on the memories of childhood to stand up for themselves. Those children with happy memories of childhood to sustain

them will live through the bad days and emerge stronger than before while those children with no happy childhood memories will be bogged down by depression and failure.



There can be no doubt that many children today are being pushed too hard by their parents or by society and this can explain why many in high school are dropping out, turning to drugs or in some cases even committing suicide. If you love your kids, please allow them to be kids and let them enjoy being kids without pressuring them to succeed academically or on the field or in the music hall. let them interact with other kids their own age and let them find their way in life. Encourage them to be kids and support them in all their endeavours and above all, remind them daily that you are always there for them no matter what. A child who is allowed to develop and grow at his or her own pace and who feels loved and valued will definitely turn out to be a productive citizen when he becomes an adult.

