Iranian student set to attend Michigan State is detained at Detroit airport, sent home

JAN 28, 2020 | https://www.chicagotribune.com

An Iranian graduate student who planned to attend Michigan State University was detained at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, denied entry into the United States, then returned home, his attorney said.

‘Most coronavirus patients will recover’

January 28, 2020 | https://www.nst.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR: MOST people affected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), or Wuhan coronavirus, will recover from the disease.

Universiti Malaya Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre (TIDREC) director Professor Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar said unlike SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), the 2019-nCoV had a case fatality ratio (CFR) of only about three per cent, thus giving patients a high chance of recovery.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that SARS’ CFR ranged from zero to 50 per cent, depending on the age group affected, with an overall estimate case fatality ratio of 14 to 15 per cent, while the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome’s (MERS-CoV) CFR stood at 35 per cent.

In 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court allows Trump plan to deny green cards to those who may need government aid

DHS said it would expand the definition of “public charge” to apply to people whose entry could be denied because of concern they would depend on federal assistance.

Jan. 27, 2020, | https://www.nbcnews.com/

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court issued an order Monday allowing the Trump administration to begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefit programs.

‘It’s dangerous’: Sinaga case fuels LGBT backlash in Indonesia

Indonesia’s gay community has struggled with abuse for years and Sinaga’s rape conviction has fuelled more anger.

26Jan 2020 ႒ https://www.aljazeera.com

Jakarta, Indonesia – Described by British prosecutors as “the worst-known sex offender in the country’s history,” Indonesian exchange student Reynhard Sinaga drugged and sexually assaulted nearly 200 men in Manchester over several years.

George Soros rips Trump and Xi, says the ‘fate of the world’ is at stake in 2020

JAN 23 2020 | https://www.cnbc.com

DAVOS, Switzerland — Liberal billionaire George Soros took aim at President Donald Trump and China on Thursday at his annual dinner amid the World Economic Forum.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is “trying to exploit Trump’s weaknesses,” Soros told the gathering. He also accused Xi of using “artificial intelligence to have total control of his people.”

He also leveled direct attacks at Trump, saying the president “is a con man and a narcissist, who wants the world to revolve around him.”

“When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality,” that narcissism dialed up, Soros said. “This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease.”

Myanmar Must Prevent Genocide Of Rohingya, U.N. Court Rules

January 23, 20207:49 AM ET

Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, reading the unanimous opinion of the 17-judge panel, said the United Nations court “is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable” after the 2017 crackdown in the country’s western Rakhine state.

The ICJ said Myanmar must “take all measures within its power to prevent … killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to the members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.”

U.S. to impose visa restrictions for pregnant women

The Trump administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but the president has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship.

Jan. 22, 2020, By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.

How the stress of fight or flight turns hair white

22 JANUARY 2020 | https://www.nature.com/

Signalling from the sympathetic nervous system of mice when subjected to stress leads to the depletion of a stem-cell population in their hair follicles. This discovery sheds light on why stress turns hair prematurely grey.

Immune discovery ‘may treat all cancer’

20 January 2020 | https://www.bbc.com

A newly-discovered part of our immune system could be harnessed to treat all cancers, say scientists.

The Cardiff University team discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests.

The findings, published in Nature Immunology, have not been tested in patients, but the researchers say they have “enormous potential”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up Myanmar visit with string of infrastructure deals, including strategic Indian Ocean port

18 Jan, 2020 | https://www.scmp.com

Trip helps cement ‘new era’ for Beijing’s ties with its neighbour, which is facing growing international criticism over its treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority

Agreements see multibillion plan for Kyaukphyu port revived – a step that could allow China to bypass the Strait of Malacca where its South China Sea claims have faced a growing backlash

Russia’s entire cabinet resigned en masse in a plan that would help Putin keep power indefinitely. Here’s everything we know.

Jan 16, 2020,| https://www.businessinsider.com

Russia’s prime minister and cabinet abruptly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin outlined proposed constitutional changes that could increase his power after his presidency.

Meet the xenobot: world’s first living, self-healing robots created from frog stem cells

January 14, 2020

(CNN)Scientists have created the world’s first living, self-healing robots using stem cells from frogs.

Named xenobots after the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) from which they take their stem cells, the machines are less than a millimeter (0.04 inches) wide — small enough to travel inside human bodies. They can walk and swim, survive for weeks without food, and work together in groups.

These are “entirely new life-forms,” said the University of Vermont, which conducted the research with Tufts University’s Allen Discovery Center.

Elon Musk says a device resembling a ‘UFO on a stick’ will connect people to SpaceX’s new Starlink satellite internet service

Jan 7, 2020, https://www.businessinsider.com

SpaceX rocketed another 60 internet-providing Starlink satellites at once on Monday night, adding to 120 previously launched to space.

Starlink is one of several “megaconstellations” of thousands of satellites that companies plan to launch this decade. SpaceX plans to launch up to 42,000 before the end of the decade, which may boost the company’s value up to $120 billion.

Maximum robocall fine is $10,000 under law signed by Trump

January 2 2020 | Foxnews.com

President Trump signed a law increasing fines of spam robocalls to $10,000 and requiring service providers to authenticate calls across networks.

The landmark bill, known as the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrance Act (TRACED Act), was signed by Trump on Monday.

Chinese scientist who edited genes of twin babies is jailed for 3 years

December 30, 2019

(CNN)A Chinese scientist who helped create the world’s first gene-edited babies has been sentenced to three years in prison.

He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced that twin girls Lulu and Nana had been born with modified DNA to make them resistant to HIV, which he had managed using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 before birth.

