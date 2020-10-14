ယခုလတွင် စာဖတ်သူအချို့အကြံပေးချက်အရ expression လေးများတွင် ပါဝင်မည့် အချို့သော ဝေါဟာရလေးများ expression လေးများကို မြန်မာအဓိပ္ပါယ်များနှင့် အတူကြိုတင် ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။ အကြံပေးလာသူများကို အထူးကျေးဇူးတင်ပါသည်။ လေ့လာသူများအတွက်လည်း မှတ်သားဖို့ရန် ပိုမိုလွယ်ကူသည့်အပြင်အချို့ဝေါဟာရလေးများ expression လေးများကို အခန့်သင့်သလို အခြားနေရာများ၌ အစားထိုးသုံးစွဲနိုင်လျှင် ပိုမိုထိရောက် အသုံးဝင်လိမ့်မည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ နောင်လည်း အကြံကောင်း ညာဏ်ကောင်းလေးများရှိခဲ့လျှင် ယခုကဲ့သို့ပင် ဆက်သွယ်ပြီး အကြံပေးပို့ပါလို့ မေတ္တာရပ်ခံလိုပါသည်။ ကဲဖော်ပြပါ ဝေါဟာရလေများကို လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

Neighbor- အိမ်နီးနားချင်း Neighborhood- ရပ်ကွက်

Neighborly- အိမ်နီးချင်း ပီသသည်။ Helpful- ကူညီတတ်သော

Friendly-ခင်မင်တတ်သူ Realtor- အိမ်ရောင်း အိမ်ဝယ်ဖောက်သည်ကြီး

House prices- အိမ်ဈေးနှုန်း Elementary schools -မူလတန်းကျောင်း

Hight schools – အထက်တန်းကျောင်း Gangs – ဂိုဏ်းများ

To be Frank -ပွင့်ပွင့်လင်းလင်းပြောရရင် Topnotch- ထိပ်တန်း အကောင်းဆုံး

Price is steep -ဈေးကြီးတယ် Distraction – အနှောက်အယှက်

It’s a small world -ကမ္ဘာကြီးက ကျဉ်းကျဉ်းလေး Priority- အလိုချင်ဆုံး

Within walking distance -လမ်းလျှောက်က်လို့ရတယ် Avid- ဝါသနာပါသော

Convenience -အဆင်ပြေတယ်၊ နီးတယ် Thank you for your time -စကားပြောသည့်အတွက်ကျေးဇူး

I hear you – သဘောပေါက်ပါတယ် worth every penny- လုံးဝတန်ပါသည်။

Put in an offer-တတ်နိုင်တဲ့ဈေးပေးကြည့်မယ် Keep my fingers crossed- အဆင်ပြေဖို့ဆုတောင်းနေမယ်

You strike me as a good person -ခင်ဗျားကြည့်ရတာလူကောင်းပဲ။ surgeno-ခွဲစိတ်ဆရာဝန်

ဒီဝေါဟာရလေးတွေကို နားလည်သင့်သလောက် နားလည်ပြီဆိုရင် ဖော်ပြပါ Dialogလေးကိုကြည့်ကြပါစို့။ Dialog လေးက အတန်ငယ်ရှည်ပါတယ်။ဒါပေမဲ့ မှတ်သားစရာတွေလဲ အများကြီးပါနော်။ ကြိုးစားပြီး လေ့လာပါ။ မှတ်သားစရာလေးတွေ မှတ်သားပါ။ အခန့်သင့်သလိုသုံးကြည့်ကြပါ။ ဒီ Dialog လေးကို တမင်ရွေးချယ်ထားတာပါ။ မြန်မာတွေကို အိမ်ပိုင်ယာပိုင်ဖြစ်စေချင်လို့ပါ။ ဖြစ်လည်းဖြစ်လာမှာ ပါ။ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတော်တော်များများက လခကောင်းကြပါတယ်။ စုတတ်ဆောင်းတတ်သူများဆိုတော့ အိုးနဲ့ယာနဲ့ ဖြစ်လာကြမှာ သေချာပါတယ်။ Stranger: Excuse me, but do you live around here.

You: Yes, I do. Do you need help?

Stranger: Well, to be frank. I’m thinking of buying that home just around the corner….

You: Oh! You mean that one with a sing on the front lawn, right?

Stranger: Yes, that’s the one. I wonder if I can ask you a few questions.

You: Sure, I just live two houses down from that house. I know this neighborhood pretty well.

Stranger: Wonderfull I am so glad I stopped to talk to you.

You: You know this is a great neighborhood. Everyone is friendly and helpful and the schools are topnotch.

Stranger: That’s great/ I have two kids, so good schools are a top priority.

You: I don’t know how old they are but the elementary school is within walking distance and the teachers are great. I know because I have a kid of my own.

Stranger: Well, my youngest is only nine, but my eldest is a freshman in high school.

You: You can’t go wrong with our high school, Lynbrook High. It’s one of the best in the state.

Stranger: That’s fantastic. I was worried about crime and gangs and such.

You: We do have a Neighborhood Watch Group even though we really don’t need one. The police station is just one block down from here.

Stranger: Are shops and malls close by? My wife is an avid shopper.

You: Close enough for convenience, but far enough not to be a distraction.

Stranger: By the way, are you a realtor? You have really sold me on the neighborhood.

You: Not at all. I’m actually an engineer, but like I said I love this community.

Stranger: Well, thank you so much for your time. I love the home and I love the community, but the price is a bit steep.

You: I hear you, but you know how it is. It is worth every penny though.

Stranger: You are so right I’m going to put in an offer and keep my fingers crossed. Who knows? We might be neighbors soon.

You: Let’s hope so. I know we just met, but you strike me as a good person.

Stranger: Thank you. My name is ——–.I’m a surgeon.

You: Glad to meet you. I hope I never have to use your service though. I’m ——. I work for —–.

Stranger: Hey what do you know? I just bought one of your laptops last week.

You: It’s a small world, right?

Stranger: It sure is. Thank you again. I hope to see you soon around here.

You: Me too, I look forward to welcoming you to the neighborhood.

ဖော်ပြပါ Dialog လေးကို အလွတ်ကျက်ထားစရာ မလိုပါ။ သို့သော် အချို့သောအသုံးအနှုန်းလေးတွေကိုတော့ ကျက်ထားပြီး အဆင်ပြေရင်ပြေသလိုစကားမှာထည့်ပြောကြည့်ကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလို ပါတယ်။ ဥပမာ- “Thank you for your time” ဆိုတဲ့အသုံးအနှုန်းလေးဟာ နေရာတော်တော်များများမှာ သုံးလ့ိုရပါတယ်။။ “Close enough for convenience” ဆိုတဲ့ expression လေးဆိုရင်လည်း နေရာတော်တော်များများမှာ သုံးနိုင်ပါတယ်။ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံး အိမ်ပိုင်ယာပိုင် ဖြစ်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။