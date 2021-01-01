0
ငါးစိမ်းမြင် ငါးကင်ပစ်
အသစ်အသစ်တွေကြား
အဟောင်းတွေစွန့်ခွာသွားတော့
နှစ်သစ်ကိုကြို
အသစ်ကိုမှကြိုက်တဲ့ငါ
အိုမင်းရင့်ရော်တဲ့နှလုံးသား
အသစ်ဖြစ်သွားအောင်
ချစ်သူအသစ်ကလေးမွေးဖွါး
ငါလွန်သလားဟင်
ဥဥဒီပါကို
Posted by zaw lin on Jan 1, 2021 in Copy/Paste | 0 comments
zaw lin has written 19 post in this Website..
Myanmar Navy Chief petty officer
Pyidaungsu.ttf
Pyidaungsu-2.5_Regular.ttf
Pyidaungsu-2.5_Bold.ttf
=========
Myanmar 3-Win/Mac
Download MM3 Font for Windows OS
Download MM3 Font for Mac OS
=========
Myanmar Typing Tutor
Download Whizzo Myanmar Typing Tutor
=========
Samsung Cell V6,7.0
exe file download MSTYGN
=========
Zawgyi-Win7,8 (64-bit)
Download Alpha Zawgyi for Windows 7, 8 (64 bit)
=========
ဆာလုဏ္းေပါဏ္းႆပ္ပုမ္
ဆာလုဏ္းေပါဏ္းႆပ္ပုမ္
=========
URLs
Useful Links
Myanmar Language
Myanmar Fonts
NamKhone Grand Font – InDesign
