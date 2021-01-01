အသစ်အသစ်တွေကြား

အဟောင်းတွေစွန့်ခွာသွားတော့

နှစ်သစ်ကိုကြို

အသစ်ကိုမှကြိုက်တဲ့ငါ

အိုမင်းရင့်ရော်တဲ့နှလုံးသား

အသစ်ဖြစ်သွားအောင်

ချစ်သူအသစ်ကလေးမွေးဖွါး

ငါလွန်သလားဟင်

ဥဥဒီပါကို

