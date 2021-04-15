မြန်မာနိုင်ငံရဲ့ အခြေအနေက တနေ့ထက်တနေ့ ပိုမို ဆိုးရွားလာပါတယ်။ ထိခိုက်ဒဏ်ရာရသူများ၊ သေဆုံးသူများပါ မနည်းလှပါ။ ဒေါသ ထွက်စရာ၊ မခံမရပ်နိုင်စရာပါ။ Michelle Obama ပြောဖူးသလိုပါပဲ။

“When they go low, we go hight” ဆိုတဲ့ Expression လေးကို အမှတ်ရစေလိုပါတယ်။ မင်းအောင်လှိုင်ကို မအလ စသဖြင့်ပေါ့ ပြောလို့ ရပါတယ်။ အခြေအနေ ထူးသွားမှာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်ကိုလည်း ပြန်လွတ်စေမှာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ဒီတော့ ကမ္ဘာက စောင့်ကြည့်နေချိန်မှာ လိမ်မာယဉ်ကျေးတဲ့ မြန်မာတွေ ရှိသေးကြောင်း ပြရပါလိမ့်မယ်။

Friend : Hey, what is wrong with your people? Why are they killing their own people?

You : I really don’t know. I do know, however, that violence is not the answer.

Friend : Are you for real? . Don’t you want to harm those polices and soldier shooting at unarmed protesters?

You : Like I said we don’t need more killing. We need peaceful protests to continue.

Friend : Then what?

You : Hopefully negotiations.

Friend : Why negotiate with these people?

You : Because like it or not, they are our people too. We are all Burmese. We must go high, when they go low. If both sides want low, we wouldn’t have a country left.

Friend : Well, I hope you are right!

You : For now, we must continue to support the protesters any way we can. we must keep up the pressure on the Military to reign in their thugs. That’s all we can do for now.

နောက်ထပ် မှတ်ကြားထားသင့်တဲ့ Expression လေးကတော့ …

It’s not over till the fat lady sings.

စစ်တပ်နဲ့ စစ်တပ်ကို ထောက်ခံနေကြတဲ့ လက်တဆုပ်စာ မြန်မာတချို့က ထင်ကြမှာပေါ့။ “ငါတို့ အနိုင်ရပြီ။ ဒီမိုကရေစီ အဖွဲ့တွေ ဆုံးရှုူံးသွားပြီ” ပေါ့။ သတိပေးလိုက်ပါရစေ။ ပွဲ မပြီးသေးပါဘူး ခင်ဗျာ။

စစ်တပ်က ယခု အချိန်မှာ လက်နက်အားကိုးနှင့် အနိုင်ကျင့်နေတာ မှန်ပါတယ်။ ပြည်တွင်းမှာ‌ရော ပြည်ပက အစိုးရများကပါ ဒီစစ်တပ်ကို မြန်မာနိုင်ငံရဲ့ တရားဝင် အစိုးရ အဖြစ် အသိအမှတ် မပြုကြသေးပါ။ ပြည်သူတွေရဲ့ ဆန္ဒပြပွဲများလည်း အားကောင်းနေဆဲပါ။ ဒီတော့ ရက်ပိုင်းအတွင်း အခြေအနေတွေ ပြောင်းလဲသွားနိုင်ပါသေးတယ်။

Friend : It look like Myanmar will be under military rule for quite some time.

You : Well, let’s not be too hasty. There’s still some hope.

Friend : Really! You think the Military might back off?

You : You know we are a determined people, we the Burmese. If we can keep up the peaceful protests and avoid being drawn into violence, we still have hope.

Friend : That’s a big “IF”.

You : Well, I have faith the people. We are brave, but not foolish. The protests will remain peaceful.

Friend : Let’s hope so. Things don’t look too good right now.

You : I know but it isn’t over till the fat lady sings, right?

Friend : I guess so.

You : I haven’t heard any singing yet, so I remain hopeful.

ပြည်တွင်းက မြန်မာတွေ အာဏာရူးနေတဲ့ စစ်ဗိုလ်ချုပ်တွေကြောင့် အလူးအလဲ ခံနေရချိန်မှာ ပြည်ပမှာ ရှိတဲ့ မြန်မာတွေလည်း အနေ မချောင်လှပါ။ သမ္မတဟောင်း Donald Trump မွှေသွားခဲ့တဲ့ ကိစ္စကြောင့် Hate crimes against Asian- Americans တွေဟာ အဆမတန် ပြောစရာ ဖြစ်လာပါပြီ။

အိမ်အပြင် ထွက်ရမယ်ဆိုရင် ရှေ့ကြည့်နောက်ကြည့်နဲ့ သတိ ဝိရိယနဲ့ သွားလာနေရတဲ့ အဖြစ်ကို ကြုံနေရပါပြီ။ ဒီတော့ racism and ignorance ကို နှိမ်နင်းဖို့ ဖော်ပြပါ DiaLog လေးကို လေ့လာထားပါ။

Stranger: Hey you! Yet, you Chinese hum! What are you doing here in the US? Go back to your country.

You: Excuse me, are you talking to me, I am not Chinese.

Stranger: Of course, you are not. But you aren’t American, either.

You: Actually, I am, But I get it. You are angry because of the virus. Aren’t you? But you are barking up the wrong tree.

Stranger: What did you say? Are you calling me an animal?

You: Of course, not. It’s just an expression. All I am saying is you are falling for the lies of our former president.

Stranger: What do you mean?

You: You know what I mean. He bungled the US response to the virus and now he is trying to make the Chinese a scapegoat.

Stranger: I don’t know about that!

You: Sure you do. Don’t fall for his tricks. You are smarter than that.

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှာ ရှိနေတဲ့ ပြည်သူတွေ အတွက်ကော ခန ပြည်ပရောက်နေသူ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေအတွက်ပါ ဘေးအန္တရာယ် ကင်းဝေးဖို့ လိုက်နာကျင့်သုံးအပ်တာကတော့ သည်းခံစိတ်ပါ။ ဒေါသ မဖြစ်ကြပါနဲ့။ မိုက်မဲလှတဲ့ ဒီရဲတွေ၊ စစ်တပ်ကလူတွေကို ကြိုးစားပြီး ဂရုဏာ ထားပါ။ ငရဲမှာ ဘဝပေါင်းများစွာ သူတို့ ခံကြရမှာပါ။

ဂရုဏာ ထားဖို့ ခက်လွန်းရင် ဉပေက္ခာ ထားလိုက်ပါလေ။ ဒုက္ခ ရောက်နေတဲ့ ပြည်သူ ပြည်သားတွေကိုတော့ မိမိ တတ်နိုင်တဲ့ ဘက်က ဖေးမ ကူညီကြတာပေါ့။

မြန်မာတွေရဲ့ စွမ်းပကားကို ကမ္ဘာက အံ့ဩသွားအောင် ပြကြပါစို့။ နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ အားလုံးကို ယခုလို မှာကြားလိုပါတယ်။

Document every case of violence against peaceful protesters.

continue to protest peacefully.

Resist the urge to use violence for that is exactly what the military wants.