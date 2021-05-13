မြန်မာပြည်ကြီး အေးချမ်းနေခဲ့ရင်တော့ ယခုလိုအချိန်မျိုးဟာ အထူး ပျော်စရာကောင်းတဲ့ အချိန်ပေါ့နော်။ နှစ်သစ်ကူးပြီးခါစလေး ဆိုတော့ အားလုံးပျော်ရွှင်ကြည်နူးနေသင့်တဲ့ အချိန်ပေါ့။ အခုတော့ ပြည်သူပြည်သားတွေရဲ့ အကျိုးကို မကြည့်ဘဲ ကိုယ့်အတွက်လောက်ဘဲ ကြည့်ကြတဲ့ စစ်ဗိုလ်တစုကြောင့် တတိုင်းပြည်လုံး နှလုံးမသာမယာ ဖြစ်နေကြရပြီ။

ထားပါတော့လေ၊ ပြောင်းလဲလာမဲ့ အချိန်ကောင်းလေးတွေကို မျှော်နေရင်းနဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားပြော ချောမွေ့စေဖို့ လွယ်ကူသော်လည်း အသုံးမှားတတ်တဲ့ Structure လေးတွေကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။

ဉီးစွာ ပထမ There is / There are လို့ လူသိများတဲ့ Structure လေးကို လေ့ကျင့်ကြရအောင်။ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ မကျွမ်းကျင်သူများက

Myanmar has many ethnic groups.

Myanmar has many different languages.

Myanmar has many insurgent groups. စသည်ဖြင့် သုံးတတ်ကြပါတယ်။

တကယ်တော့ လေးကို သုံးရင် ပိုပြီး အဆင်ပြေပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ

There are many ethnic groups in Myanmar.

There are many different languages in Myanmar.

There are many insurgent groups in Myanmar.

အလားတူဘဲ မိမိရဲ့ မိသားစုအကြောင်း၊ နေအိမ်အကြောင်းကို ပြောလိုတဲ့အခါ ဒီ Structure လေးကို သုံးကြရမှာပါ။ ဉပမာ

ဒုတိယ ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ Structure လေးကို adjective လေးတွေနဲ့ တွဲပြီး သုံးရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဒီ it is / it was structure လေးကိုလည်း အချို့က မသုံးတတ်တော့ ဖော်ပြပါ ဝါကျမျိုးလေးတွေ ရေးတတ်၊ ပြောတတ်ကြပါတယ်။ လွဲမှားစွာ ပေါ့လေ။

I am easy to learn English.

He is difficult to get a job because of his age.

I am easy to understand the math problem.

She is easy to work the nightshift because she has no children.

အထူး သတိထားသင့်ပါတယ်။ အထူးသဖြင့် easy ဆိုတဲ့ adjective လေးကို မိန်းကလေးနဲ့ တွဲသုံးရင် မကောင်းတဲ့ အဓိပ္ပာယ် ထွက်နေပါတယ်။ စဉ်းစားကြည့်ပေါ့။

လွယ်ကူတယ် ဆိုတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးက သင့်တော်ပါ့မလား။ ဆရာကြီး မောင်သာရရဲ့ ဝတ္ထုခေါင်းစဉ်လေးလို ဖြစ်နေပြီလေ။ ကြားဘူးကြတယ် မဟုတ်လား။ “လှသည်၊ လွယ်သည်၊ သို့သော် လည်သည်” လို့ မှတ်မိတာဘဲ။ မှားခဲ့ရင် ဆရာကြီးက ခွင့်လွှတ်မှာပါ။

ဒီတော့ it is / it was လေးကို သုံးပြီး ယခုလို မှန်ကန်စွာ ရေးတတ်၊ ပြောတတ်ကြဖို့ လေ့ကျင့်ထားကြပါ။

It is easy for me to learn English.

It is difficult for him to get a job because of his age.

It is easy for me to understand the math problem.

It is easy for her to work the nightshift because she has no children.

နောက်ထပ် ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ structure လေးတခုကတော့ causative လို့ ခေါ်ပါတယ်။ တစုံတယောက်က တစုံတယောက်ကို စေခိုင်းတဲ့ သဘောပါ။ ဒီနေရာမှာ မကျွမ်းကျင်ရင် ကြိယာလေးတွေ မှားနေတတ်ပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ structure လေးကို သတိထားပြီး လေ့လာထားသင့်ပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ …

The junta had its soldiers arrest Daw Aung San Kyi.

The general made the police shoot peaceful protesters in Yangon.

The general had his soldiers attack the peaceful protesters.

ဒီနေရာမှာ Have တို့ Make တို့ အစား အခြားစကားလုံးများ သုံးနိုင်သည်။ ဒီ structure လေးကို Let တို့ Get တို့နဲ့လည်း သုံးလို့ရပါတယ်။ အဓိပ္ပာယ်က နည်းနည်းလေးဘဲ ကွဲပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ …

The NLD got the people of Myanmar to vote for its candidates.

The people of Myanmar let the NLD party win the election because they love the party.

ဒီနေရာမှာ help နဲ့ သုံးတဲ့အခါ နှစ်မျိုး ရေးလို့ ပြောလို့ရပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ …

The UN will help NLD regain power.

The UN will help NLD to regain power.

နှစ်မျိုးစလုံး မှန်ပါတယ်။ ဝါကျနှစ်မျိုးလုံးကို မိမိသုံးချင်ရင် သုံးနိုင်ပါတယ်။

ကဲ ယခုလမှာ ဒီ structure လေး သုံးမျိုးကို သုံးတတ်သွားရင် တော်တော်လေး ခရီးရောက်သွားပြီလို့ ယူဆနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီထက်ပိုပြီး ခရီးရောက်အောင် ထူးခြားလှပတဲ့ Expression လေးတခုကို dialog လေးနဲ့အတူ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။

Friend : You know what your country needs?

You : No, What?

Friend : Myanmar needs to add by subtraction.

You : What do you mean?

Friend : You know, take the military out of the picture.

You : Wow! That’s not a bad idea!

Friend : Yeah, think about it. Subtract the military and all the problem are solved.

You : Genius! Adding by subtraction. Brilliant! The problem is how remove them.

Friend : We don’t want to remove them. We just want them out of politics.

You : Of course, so they can go back to doing what they do best – defending the country.

I like it.

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ ပြဿနာဟာ တကယ်တော့ ကမ္ဘာနဲ့ ဆိုင်ပါတယ်။ သီးသန့်ပြဿနာလေး မဟုတ်ပါ။ ဒါကို ဒီမှာရှိတဲ့ လူတွေအားလုံး နားလည်စေဖို့၊ အထူးသဖြင့် Americans တွေ နားလည်စေဖို့ အောက်ပါ ကဗျာလေးကို လက်ဆောင် ကမ်းလိုက်ပါရစေ။

Silicon Valley ဆိုတဲ့ Santa Clara က သတင်းစာလေးမှာ ဧပြီလ ၁၄ ရက်နေ့က ဖော်ပြပေးခဲ့ပါတယ်။

Time to make a Stand

Today, it’s the Asian Americans Today, it’s the state of Georgia

Tomorrow, it could be you tomorrow, it could be your state

Time to make a Stand Time to make a Stand

Or else the hatred will never end Or voter suppression will never end

Today, it’s Myanmar Resolve to fight tooth and nail

Tomorrow, it could be your country For truth, justice, and liberty

Time to make a Stand Let us banish falsehood, injustice tyranny

Or the coups will never end

Only then will ensure

For the future

Peace, progress, and prosperity.