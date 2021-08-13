မြန်မာပြည်မှာ စစ်တပ်က သောင်းကျန်းလို့ အားရတော့ ယခု COVID 19 ရဲ့ အလှည့် ရောက်လာပါပြီ။ လူတွေ တဖြုတ်ဖြုတ်နဲ့ သေနေကြချိန်မှာ ဒီမှာရှိတဲ့ မြန်မာတွေအနေနဲ့ ဆုတောင်းပေးရုံ၊ လှူဒါန်းပေးရုံကလွဲလို့ ဘာမှ မတတ်နိုင်တဲ့ အချိန်ပါ။

ဒီတော့ I want, I need, I hope စတဲ့ စကားစုလေးတွေကို သုံးတတ်လာအောင် dialog လေးတွေနဲ့ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။ I want ဆိုတာကတော့ မိမိ ဖြစ်စေချင်တာလေးတွေပေါ့နော်။

You: I really want peace in Myanmar.

Friend: We all do, but now you have a bigger problem.

You: yes, I want everyone in Myanmar to be vaccinated.

Friend: We all do, but the Myanmar government needs to step up.

You: That’s not going to happen. Not with this government.

ယခုအခါ I need ကို dialog လေးနဲ့ သုံးတတ်လာအောင် ဖော်ပြပေးပါ့မယ်။ I need ဆိုတာကတော့ မိမိ လိုအပ်တာလေးတွေပေါ့နော်။

You: I need to find help for the people in Myanmar.

Friend: I am with you. Your people need help.

You: You know, right now people are lining up to withdraw money. They are lining up for oxygen. Soon, they will be lining up outside hospitals.

Friend: The world needs to step up to help the people of Myanmar.

You: You are so right. We need all the help we can get.

ယခုအခါ I hope ဆိုတဲ့ စကားစုလေးကို သုံးတတ်လာအောင် dialog လေးနဲ့ ဖော်ပြလိုပါတယ်။ I hope ဆိုတာကတော့ မျှော်လင့်တာလေးတွေပေါ့နော်။

You: I sincerely hope Myanmar can recover from all this.

Friend: I hope so too.

You: It all depends on the military.

Friend: Of course, the people have spoken. They have made it clear that they want the NLD.

You: Now, it is up to the generals to listen to the people.

Friend: Both for their sake and for the sake of the people, I hope they will reinstate the NLD government.

မြန်မာပြည်မှာ ယခုကြုုံတွေ့နေရတဲ့ စစ်ဘေးဒုက္ခ၊ COVID ဒုက္ခ စသည်တို့နှင့် ပတ်သက်လို့ စိတ်ဝင်စားသူများနဲ့ စကားပြောသည့်အခါ သုံးလို့ကောင်းတဲ့ expression လေးတွေနဲ့အတူ နမူနာ dialog လေးပါ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။

Game plan = သတ်မှတ်ထားသည့် လုပ်နည်းလုပ်ထုံး

Hail Mary = ဖြစ်ချင်ရာဖြစ်ဆိုပြီး လုပ်ကိုင်လုပ်သောကိစ္စတခု

Punt = တာဝန်မယူဘဲ ခေါင်းရှောင်ခြင်း

Sideline = ဘေးဖယ်ထားလိုက်သည်

Fall guy = အပြစ်ပုံချခြင်း ခံရသူ

ဖော်ပြပါ စကားစုလေးတွေကို ယခုလို dialog လေးနဲ့ သုံးပြပေးပါ့မယ်။

Friend: What do you think caused the military to stage a coup?

You: Will, first of all, they didn’t have a good game plan during the elections.

Friend: So?

You: So, their party lost when they thought they would win by a large margin.

Friend: The coup then was a Hall Mary.

You: Yes, and it won’t work the way they think it will.

Friend: Well, they have power for now.

You: Yes, but they have sidelined the very people who can help them.

Friend: You mean Aung San Su Kyi and the NLD?

You: Exactly. The NLD never punted when faced with COVID. They met it head-on and kept it at bay.

Friend: Now what?

You: The military will bring back the NLD and make Min Aung Hlaing the fall guy.

Friend: You really think so. Min Aung Hlaing is that dumb?

You: No, but he is vain. The power has gone to his head.

Friend: Well, not too many people in Myanmar will be sorry.

You: I hardly think so, not after what he has done.

Friend: I hope it all comes true, soon.

နောက်ထပ် အသုံးဝင်တဲ့ expression လေးတွေကို ဖော်ပြပေးပါဉီးမယ်။

Makes my blood run cold = ဒေါသထွက်စေသည်

Runs in the family = ဒီပုဒ်ထဲက ဒီပဲပါဘဲ

Run rings around them = ကိုးဆ ဆယ်ဆ သာပါတယ်

Jumping on someone = ဝိုင်းပြီး အပြစ်တင်တယ်

To jump ship = အယူအဆ အတွေးအခေါ် ပြောင်းလဲခြင်း

ဖော်ပြပါ လေးတွေကို ယခုလိုလေး တခုမှာ လှလှပပ သုံးပြနိုင်ပါတယ်၊၊

Friend: Hey! I am so sorry to hear about what is happening in your country.

You: it’s bad enough that COVID is killing the people, but what I hear about the military makes my blood run cold.

Friend: Why? What are you hearing?

You: Well, they are even attacking the monks and arresting people buying oxygen.

Friend: So Min Aung Hlaing is as bad as Ne Win and Saw Maung.

You: Oh yeah! It runs in the family, I think.

Friend: So sad that they wouldn’t listen to Aung San Su Kyi or let her take charge.

You: I know. She can run rings around them politically but they have the guns.

Friend: What about some of the people joining forces with the military?

You: What about these fools? Do you mean the fools are jumping on the NLD, now that we have a coup.

Friend: Yes, what should we do to them.

You: Don’t worry! History will take care of them! Here is all I have to say to these fools and to those in the military too scared to speak up. It is not too late to jump ship. They can still join the people.

ယခုလမှာတော့ ဒီလောက်နဲ့ဘဲ တော်ကြပါစို့။ မြန်မာပြည်သူပြည်သား အားလုံး ကျန်းကျန်းမာမာ ချမ်းချမ်းသာသာနှင့် အခွင့်အရေးများကို လွပ်လွပ်လပ်လပ် ကျင့်သုံးနိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဉီးမည်။

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

