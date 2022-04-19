ယခုလမှာ Current events လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ လတ်တလော ဖြစ်နေတဲ့ ကိစ္စများကို ပြောတတ် ဆိုတတ်အောင်၊ အခြားသူများပြောနေလျှင်လည်း ပါဝင်ဆွေးနွေးတတ်ရန် သင်ကြားပေးလိုပါတယ်။ အခု ပူပူနွေးနွေး ဖြစ်နေပြီး၊ လူတွေအားလုံး စိတိဝင်စားနေကြတာကတော့ Ukraine ကိစ္စပါဘဲ။ ဒီတော့ ဒီကိစ္စကို ပြောနိုင်ဆိုနိုင်အောင် ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

You: Hey, why so glum?

Friend: You know, Putin’s war. I hate it.

You: You and me both. But you are taking it personally.

Friend: I am. I have friends and family there.

You: Oh! I am so sorry here that. I wouldn’t have taken you for a Ukrainian.

Friend: I am not. But my sister married one and they live in Ukraine.

You: I hope they are all safe and sound.

Friend: Luckily, they are. My sister and her children go out just before the invasion. But my brother-in-law is still there.

You: Oh! He didn’t leave with his family.

Friend: No, he didn’t. He chose to stay to help fight the invaders.

You: I admire him for that, but it must be hard on his family.

Friend: It is. My sister is taking it really hard.

You: Is she here in the US?

Friend: No, not yet. They are still in Poland. I am doing my best to get there here.

ဒီစစ်ပွဲကြီးကို စတင်ခဲ့သူကတော့ Putin ပါဘဲ။ လူသတ်သမားတယောက်၊ အကြမ်းဖက်သမား တယောက်လို့လည်း ခေါ်ဆိုနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီစစ်ပွဲကြီးကို Russia နဲ့ Ukraine တို့ရဲ့ စစ်ပွဲလို့ မခေါ်သင့်ပါဘူး။ မခေါ်ထိုက်ပါဘူး။ Russian လူမျိုးအများစုဟာ Ukraine မှာ နေဖူးကြပါတယ်။ Ukrainian လူမျိုးတွေကိုလည်း မမုန်းပါဘူး။

အလားတူပါဘဲ။ Ukrainian လူမျိုးအများစုဟာ Russian တွေကို မုန်းတီးကြတာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ အာဏာရူး Putin ဆိုတဲ့ Tyrant တယောက်ကြောင့်သာ ဒီစစ်ကြီး ဖြစ်ခဲ့ရတာပါ။ ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို လေ့လာကြည့်ပါ။

Friend: Hi Zaw, are you following the war on TV?

You: I am. But you know I don’t like it when I hear people talk about the Russia – Ukraine War.

Friend: What do you mean?

You: I prefer to call it Putin’s war. You know there is no real animosity between Russians and Ukrainians.

Friend: That’s true. You know lgor, right? He is from Russia. His best friend is Alexi who is from Ukraine.

You: Exactly, that’s what I mean.

Friend: You are right! This war is not really between two nations. It is more of a war started by an egomaniacal dictator. There’s no real provocation.

You: Yes, it is Putin’s war. Without Putin, there is no war.

ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးမှာ ပါတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရအချို့ကို မြန်မာလို ဘာသာပြန်ပေးထားပါတယ်။

Provocation = ရန်စခြင်း၊ အန္တရာယ်ပြုခြင်း

Animosity = ရန်လိုခြင်း

Dictator = အာဏာရှင်

Egomaniac = အာဏာရူး

လိုအပ်သလို၊ အဆင်ပြေသလို သုံးစွဲပြောဆိုလို့ ရပါတယ်။ Putin ရဲ့ နောက်တမျိုး ထူးခြားချက်ကတော့ မြန်မာပြည်က မင်းအောင်လှိုင်နဲ့ တူတဲ့အချက်ပါ။ မင်းအောင်လှိုင်ဟာ တိုးတက်စ ပြုနေတဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်ကြီးကို ဆင်းရဲတွင်းထဲရောက်အောင် ဆွဲချပေးလိုက်သလိုပါပဲ။ ယခု Putin ဟာလည်း Russia နိုင်ငံကြီးကို ဆင်းရဲတွင်းထဲသို့ ဆွဲပို့နေပါပြီ။ မိမိနဲ့ မိမိရဲ့နောက်လိုက်နောက်ပါ လူတစု ကြီးပွားရေးအတွက် နိုင်ငံတော်ကြီးတခုလုံးကို၊ ပြည်သူပြည်သား အားလုံးကို ဒုက္ခလှလှ ရောက်အောင် ပြုလုပ်ပေးနေသူ နှစ်ဦးဟာ Russia ရဲ့ Putin နဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့ မင်းအောင်လှိုင် ဆိုရင် မမှားပါ။ ဒီတော့ ဒီလို dialog လေးနဲ့ ပြောနိုင်ဆိုနိုင်ပါတယ်။

Friend: Hey Kyaw, how are you doing?

You: Not too well, my Friend.

Friend: I am not surprised. What with Omicron and Putin, who can feel good, huh?

You: Don’t forget Min Aung Hlaing.

Friend: Oh, your general.

You: No, definitely not my general.

Friend: Sorry, I didn’t mean it that way.

You: You know this Min Aung Hlaing is not that different from Putin.

Friend: How so?

You: Well, you know both of them are hell-bent on destroying their own nation.

Friend: My goodness! You are right! They are similar.

ယခု မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့ သတင်းကလည်း current events ထဲမှာ ပါဝင်နေပါတယ်။ သတင်းကောင်းတော့ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ စိတ်မကောင်းစရာ သတင်းဆိုးတွေပါ။ ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးကို လေ့လာကြည့်ကြပါစို့။

Friend: Hey Zaw, have you seen this news about your country?

You: Not really. I am afraid to look actually.

Friend: Well, it says here that another village has been bombed by the Tatmadaw.

You: It’s so tragic that these poor villagers have to pay for Min Aung Hlaing’s mistakes.

Friend: He claims that he saved the country from destruction.

You: He can say whatever he wants. We all know the truth.

Friend: I have never seen you so bitter.

You: I am just frustrated. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Friend: Of course, not.

You: We could all be reaping the fruits of democracy.

နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ တင်ပြလိုတာကတော့ Victim နဲ့ Bully ခွဲခြားတတ်ဖို့ပါပဲ။ ယခု တချို့က Russia က provoke အလုပ်ခံရလို့ Ukraine ကို ဝင်တိုက်ရသလိုလို၊ မင်းအောင်လှိုင်တို့ တပ်မတော်ကြီးက အစော်ကားခံရလို့ ပြည်သူလူထုကြီးကို သေနတ်နဲ့ ပစ်ရသလိုလို ရေးကြ၊ ပြောနေကြတယ်။ ဒီလို Victim ကို အပြစ်ပုံချနေသူများအတွက် ကဗျာလေးတပုဒ် လက်ဆောင်ပါးလိုက်ပါရစေ။

As I lay there “She shouldn’t be here at this hour

With blood pooling around me She should have just given it up

And my hold on life slipping away Why would you fight back against a thug?”

I hear the crowd It sounded like fun

Taking and all that they had to say This bashing of a victim dear

I wish I could join in

But wait ! I am the victim here!

