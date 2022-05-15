အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တတ်လိုလျှင် စာမဖတ်ဘဲ မဖြစ်နိုင်ပါ။ စာအုပ်စာပေ လူ့မိတ်ဆွေဆိုတာ အားလုံး ကြားဘူးကြမှာပါ။ သို့သော် စာအုပ်တိုင်းဟာ လူ့မိတ်ဆွေလားလို့ မေးလာရင်တော့ မဟုတ်နိုင်ပါ၊ မဖြစ်နိုင်ပါ လို့သာ ဖြေရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အချိန်တိုတိုလေးနဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တတ်လိုရင်တော့ ဖတ်သင့်ရှုသင့်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတွေကို ဦးစားပေးပြီး အကြိမ်ကြိမ် အဖန်ဖန် ဖတ်ရှုရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဒီလို အကြိမ်ကြိမ်အဖန်ဖန် ဖတ်ရှုနိုင်ဖို့က မိမိကိုယ်ပိုင်စာအုပ်လေးတွေ ရှိနေဖို့ လိုပါသည်။ စာဖတ်ရင်း မှတ်သားစရာလေးတွေကို မျဉ်းတားသည့်အခါ တား၊ Marker လေးနဲ့ mark လုပ်သင့်ရင်လုပ် စသည်ဖြင့် လုပ်ဖို့ကလည်း မိမိကိုယ်ပိုင် စာအုပ်မှသာ လုပ်နိုင်မှာပါ။ ဒီတော့ အချိန်မဆိုင်းဘဲ ယနေ့မှစ၍ ကိုယ်ပိုင်စာကြည့်တိုက်လေး ထူထောင်နိုင်ရန် ဖတ်ရှုသင့်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးများကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။

ထိုစာအုပ်လေးများကို လေးငါးဒေါ်လာလောက်နဲ့ ဝယ်ယူသိမ်းဆည်းထားနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဈေးကြီးပေးပြီး ဝယ်ယူရန် မလိုပါ။ sale နဲ့ ကြုံရင် တဒေါ်လာလောက်နဲ့တောင် ဝယ်ယူနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဦးစွာ ပထမ စာရေးဆရာကြီး Thomas Hardy ရဲ့ Novel လေးတွေကို ဖော်ပြလိုပါတယ်။ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တတ်လိုသူတိုင်း ဖတ်ကိုဖတ်ရမဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတွေ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကဲ စာအုပ်လေးများကို အရင်ဆုံး ကြည့်ကြပါစို့။

Far from the Madding Crowed

Tess of the D’Urbervilles

Jude the Obscure

The Mayor of Casterbridge

The Return of the Native

ဒီစာအုပ်လေး တော်တော်များများကို ရုပ်ရှင်ရိုက်ထားတာမို့ ရုပ်ရှင်အဖြစ် ကြည့်လို့လည်း ရပါသေးတယ်။ Listening နဲ့ speaking ပါ တိုးတက်လာနိုင်တာပေါ့။ တချို့က စာအုပ်အရင်ဖတ်တယ်။ အချို့က ရုပ်ရှင် အရင်ကြည့်တယ်။ အရေးမကြီးလှပါဘူး။ အဓိက ကတော့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တိုးတက်လာဖို့ပါဘဲ။ ရှေ့မှာ ဖော်ပြထားခဲ့သလို ဒီစာအုပ်လေးတွေကို ဖတ်ရှုတဲ့အခါမှာ မှတ်သားသင့်တာလေးတွေ မှတ်သားထားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဒီတော့ Hardy ရဲ့ နာမည်ကြီးစာအုပ်တအုပ် ဖြစ်တဲ့ Tess of the D’Urbervilles ရဲ့ နောက်ဆုံး ဇာတ်သိမ်းခန်းလေး ရေးသားထားပုံကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။ ဒီလိုမဖော်ပြသေးခင် ရှေ့ကဇာတ်ခမ်းလေးကို အတန်ငယ်ဖော်ပြပါရစေအုံး။ ဒါမှလည်း ဒီဖော်ပြမဲ့ စာပုဒ်လေးကို နားလည်ပြီး အရသာရှိရှိ ဖတ်ရှုနားလည်နိုင်မှာပေါ့လေ။ ဒီ Tess of the D’Urbervilles ဝတ္ထုကြီးရဲ့ အဓိကဇာတ်ဆောင် ဖြစ်တဲ့ Tess ဆိုတဲ့ အမျိုးသမီးလေးဟာ ကံဆိုးရှာပါတယ်။ သူ့ရဲ့ချစ်သူ Angel လေးနဲ့ မပေါင်းရခင်မှာ သူနဲ့ ဆွေမျိုးနီးစပ်တော်တဲ့ သူဌေးသားတယောက်ရဲ့ စော်ကားမှုကို ခံခဲ့ရပါတယ်။ သူ့ကို ဒီလိုစော်ကားခဲ့တဲ့သူကို သူမက စိတ်မထိန်းနိုင်ဘဲ သေဆုံးတဲ့အထိ ပြုလုပ်ခဲ့မိပါတယ်။ ဒါကြောင့် ဒီဝတ္ထုကြီးရဲ့ အဆုံးမှာ သူမကို ဖမ်းဆီးသွားပြီး သေဒဏ်ချမှတ်လိုက်ပါတယ်။

ဒီဇာတ်သိမ်းခန်းလေးကို Hardy က ရင်ထဲမှာ စွဲသွားအောင် နင့်ကနဲ ခံစားရအောင် လှလှပပ‌လေး ဖော်ပြထားပုံကတော့ ပညာယူစရာဆိုရင် မမှားပါ။ သေဒဏ် ပေးလိုက်ပုံကို အနက်ရောင်အလံလေး တက်လာပုံနဲ့ နှိုင်းယှဉ်ထားတာ စာဖတ်သူအတွက် ရင်ထဲမှာ စွဲသွားစေပါတယ်။

Upon the cornice of the tower, a tell staff was fixed. Their eyes were riveted on it. A few minutes after the hour had struck, something moved slowly up the staff, and extended itself upon the breeze. It was a black flag.

နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးကတော့ Far from the Madding crowd ဆိုတဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးပါဘဲ။ ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကိုလည်း ရုပ်ရှင်အဖြစ် ကြည့်ရှုနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီစာအုပ်ထဲမှာ အဓိက ဇာတ်ဆောင်နှစ်ဦးဖြစ်တဲ့ Bathsheba နဲ့ Gabriel တို့ရဲ့ မေတ္တာကို ဖော်ပြထားတဲ့ စာပုဒ်လေးဟာ ဆိုရင်လည်း မှတ်သားလောက်ပါတယ်။

They spoke very little of their mutual feeling; pretty phrases and warm expressions being probably

Unnecessary between such tried friend. “I shall do one thing in this life – one thing certain – that is, love you and long for you, and keep wanting you till I die”

နံမည်ကျော် အဆိုကျော်ကြီးတဦးရဲ့ သီချင်းထဲကလိုပေါ့။ “အပိုတွေကို ဆိုမနေတော့ဘူး။ ချစ်တာ တခုတည်း သိတယ်” ဆိုတဲ့ သီချင်းလေးလိုပါဘဲ။ ဒီဝတ္ထုထဲမှာဘဲ Bathsheba လေးဟာ အချစ်စစ် အချစ်မှန် Gabriel နဲ့ မပေါင်းရခင်မှာ အတွေးချော်ပြီး လူလိမ်လူညာတယောက်နဲ့ တွေ့ခဲ့ပါသေးတယ်။ လောကမှာ ဒီလိုဇာတ်လမ်းလေးတွေ အများကြီးပါ။ သို့သော် Hardy ရဲ့ ဖော်ပြပုံမျိုးကတော့ ရှားပါးလွန်းတဲ့အတွက် မှတ်သားထားသင့်ပါတယ်။

“Bathsheba loves Troy in the way that only self–reliant women love when they abandon their self–reliance. When a strong woman recklessly throws away her strength she is worse than a weak woman who has never any strength to throw away. One source of her inadequacy is the novelty of the occasion. She has never had practice in making the best of such a condition. Weakness is doubly weak by being new.”

Far from the Madding crowd ဝတ္ထုမှာဘဲ အခြားအမျိုးသမီးဇာတ်ဆောင်တဦးဖြစ်တဲ့ Eustacia Vye ရဲ့ အလှအပကို Hardy ဖော်ကြထားပုံလေးကတော့ အထူးကို မှတ်သားစရာပါ။ လှပချောမွေ့တဲ့ မိန်းမပျိုလေးတယောက် စာဖတ်သူရဲ့ အာရုံမှာ ပေါ်လာစေမဲ့ စာပုဒ်လေးပါ။

“She was in-person full–limbed and somewhat heavy; without ruddiness, as without pallor; and soft to the touch as a cloud. To see her hair was to fancy that a whole winter did not contain darkness enough to form its shadow: it closed over her forehead like nightfall extinguishing the western glow.”

နောက်ဆုံးအနေနဲ့ Hardy ရဲ့ ကဗျာလေးတပုဒ်ကို ရွေးပြီး ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါရစေ။ ယခုကြုံတွေ့နေရတဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့အခြေအနေနဲ့ တိုက်ဆိုင်လွန်းလို့ပါ။ ဒီကဗျာလေးထဲကလိုပါဘဲ၊ ယခု မြန်မာပြည် ပျော်ရွှင်ကြည်နူးစရာတွေ ဆိတ်သုန်းနေပြီလို့ ထင်ရပါတယ်။ သို့သော် ကဗျာလေးထဲကလိုပါဘဲ၊ မထင်မှတ်တဲ့ နေရာကနေ မျှော်လင့်စရာလေးတွေ ပေါ်လာပါလိမ့်မယ်။ အားလုံး စိတ်ဓာတ်မကျဘဲ ကြိုးစားသင့်တာလေးတွေ ဆက်ပြီး ကြိုးစားကြတာပေါ့။ ယခုစာကြည့်တိုက်လေးမှာ Hardy ရဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတွေနဲ့ မြိုင်မြိုင်ဆိုင်ဆိုင် ဖြစ်လာပြီပေါ့။ ဒီတော့ ဒီနေရာမှာဘဲ နားကြပါစို့။

“The Darkling Thrust”

So little cause for carolings

Of such ecstatic sound

Was written on terrestrial things

After or nigh around,

That I could think there trembled through

His happy good-night air

Some blessed Hope, whereof he knew,

And I was unaware.

