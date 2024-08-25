Learning English through Activism (8) – Prof; Myo Kyaw Myint

နိုင်ငံရေး၊ လူမှုရေး ဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာသင်ကြားကြပါစို့(၈)

ယခုလမှာ Activism လုပ်ငန်းကို အောင်အောင်မြင်မြင် လုပ်လိုကြတဲ့ activist တိုင်း သိနားလည်သင့်တဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးတွေကို အရင်ဆုံး လေ့လာကြပါစို့။

Justice , injustice , ethics , ethical , Self – reflection , self – appraisal

Justice ဆိုတဲ့ စကားလေးနဲ့ စကြရအောင်။ Justice ဆိုတော့ တရားမျှတမှုပေါ့နော်။ ပညာရှင်တယောက်က Activism is working to turn injustice into justice လို့ ဆိုထားပါတယ်။ injustice ဆိုတာက မတရားမှုများလို့ ဘာသာပြန်နိုင်ပါတယ်။ မြန်မာတွေ အားလုံးလိုလိုကောင်းကောင်းနားလည်ကြပါတယ်။ စစ်အစိုးရ ဖန်တီးထားတဲ့ injustice တွေကို နည်းမျိုးစုံနှင့် ခံခဲ့ရတဲ့သူတွေပါဘဲ။ ဒီတော့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတိုင်း activist လုပ်လိုကြတာ မဆန်းပါဘူး။ injustice တွေ၊ မတရားမှုတွေကို ဖေါ်ထုတ်ပေးကြဖို့ ကြိုးစားကြမှာ သေချာပါတယ်။ ဒီနေရာမှာ စာရေးသူအင်္ဂလိပ် expression လေးတခုကို ဖေါ်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။

people in glass houses should not cast stones

စာဖတ်သူများ စိတ်ဆိုးမှာကို စိုးရိမ်မိပါတယ်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ သတိပေးသင့်တယ်ထင်လို့ သတိပေးပါရစေ။ စစ်တပ်ရဲ့ injustice တွေ၊ တပါးသူတွေရဲ့ injustice တွေကို မဖေါ်ထုတ်ခင်၊ မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ အရင်ဆုံး ဆန်းစစ်ရမယ်၊ ဝေဖန်ရမယ်လေ။ ဒါမှလည်း မိမိရဲ့ activism လုပ်ငန်းက ထိရောက်မယ်၊ အောင်မြင်မယ်ပေါ့နော်။ ဒါကြောင့် မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ ethical ရှုဒေါင့်ကနေ သေချာဝေဖန်ကြည့်ပါ။ ethics လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ စည်းမျဉ်းတွေ၊ စည်းကမ်းတွေနဲ့ အညီ နေထိုင်ခဲ့သလား၊ ယခုရော နေထိုင်နေရဲ့သလားလို့ အရင်ဆုံးဝေဖန်သုံးသပ်သင့်ပါတယ်။



မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့လက်ရှိအခြေအနေဟာ လုံးဝပျက်စီး ယိုယွင်းနေပါပြီ။ ဒီနေရာမှာ စာရေးသူက physical ကော ၊ mental ကော၊ Spiritual ပါဆိုလိုပါတယ်။ ရှင်းပြပါရစေ။ physical ဆိုတာကတော့ တိုင်းပြည်ရဲ့ သယံဇာတတွေပေါ့နော်။ ကုန်လုနီးပါး ရှိပါပြီ။ သစ်တောတွေလည်း ကုန်ပါပြီ။ ကျွန်းပင်ကြီးတွေ၊ပျဉ်းကတိုးပင်ကြီးတွေအားလုံး နှမြောစရာပါ။ လူတွေပါ ရောင်းစားနေမှတော့ တန်ဘိုးရှိတဲ့ သယံဇာတတွေ ကုန်ပြီဆိုတာ ထင်ရှားနေပါတယ်။ စစ်အစိုးရနဲ့ ၎င်းရဲ့လက်အောက်ငယ်သားတွေရဲ့ ကျေးဇူးပေါ့နော်။ mental ဆိုတာ စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေရဲ့ စိတ်ဓာတ်လေးတွေပေါ့နော်။ တော်တော်လေး ခြစားလာတာ တွေ့ရပါတယ်။ စစ်အစိုးရရဲ့ ဆိုးဝါးလှတဲ့ ဉပဒေတွေကြောင့် …

Bribery and corruption have become a part of life. Worst of all, honesty is no longer seen as the best policy and dishonest people are held in high esteem simply because they have accumulated wealth through questionable means.

နောက်ဆုံး spiritual ကတော့ ကြောက်စရာအကောင်းဆုံးပါဘဲ။ ဘာသာရေးကိုအသုံးချပြီး မိမိတယောက် ကောင်းစားဖို့၊ မိမိရဲ့မိသားစုတစုကောင်းစားဖို့ လုပ်လာကြတာတွေ မြင်ရတွေ့ရတော့ အထူးသဖြင့် လူငယ်ပိုင်းမှာ ဘာသာရေးယုံကြည်မှုတွေ၊ ကိုင်းရှိုင်းမှုတွေ အားနည်းလာပါတယ်။ ထိုသို့ အားနည်းလာတာနှင့်အမျှ ရိုင်းစိုင်းမှုတွေ၊ လိမ်လည်မှုတွေ များပြားလာပြီး ကိုယ်ချင်းစာနာမှု၊ သနားကြင်နာမှုတွေ အားနည်းလာပါတယ်။

Many young people today see violense as the only possible answer to society’s ills.

Their ability to empathize and sympathizw with others has declined to an alarming degree.

ဒီလိုအခြေအနေမျိုးမှာ activist လုပ်လိုသူ မြန်မာတိုင်း မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ မေးကြရပါမည်။

Of course, we all love our country. but what have you done for Myanmar? ဒီနေရာမှာ သုံးထားတဲ့ Tense လေးကို ဂရုပြုမိစေလိုပါသည်။

simple present tense မဟုတ်ပါ။ past tense လည်း မဟုတ်ပါ။ present perfect ဖြစ်နေပါသည်။ အတိတ်က ဘာလုပ်ပေးခဲ့ဘူးသလဲ၊ ယခုကော ဘာလုပ်ပေးဖို့ အစီအစဉ်ရှိသလည်းပေါ့နော်။

စာရေးသူရဲ့အတွေ့အကြုံတခုကို ဖော်ပြပေးပါရစေ။ စာရေးသူကို ၁၉၈၆ ဒီဇင်ဘာလမှာ ရန်ကုန်တက္ကသိုလ် (Kemmendine Campus) ကနေ စစ်တွေဒီဂရီကောလိပ်ကို အင်္ဂလိပ်စာဌာနမှူးအဖြစ် ပညာရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနက ပို့လိုက်ပါသည်။ ခလေးငယ်နှစ်ယောက်နှင့် ဇနီးသည်ကော စာရေးသူပါ အတော်ကိုဒုက္ခရောက်ကြပါသည်။ သို့သော် ၃နှစ်တိတိ နေခဲ့ပါသည်။

I believed then as I do now that people outside the big cities deserve to learn English just as much as people living in the big cities like Yangon and Mandalay.

စာရေးသူကို ရန်ကုန်တက္ကသိုလ် (Botataung Campus) သို့ ဌာနမှူးအဖြစ် ပြန်ရွှေ့ရသည့်အခါ စစ်တွေဒီဂရီကောလိပ် ကျောင်းအုပ်ကြီး Dr. ကျော်သိန်းက “ခင်ဗျားကို လူစားမရဘဲနဲ့ ပေးမပြန်နိုင်ဘူး”ပြော၍ ကိုယ်စားလာမည့်ဆရာမနှင့် ဖုံးပြောရပါသည်။

သူငယ်ချင်းကို ချော့မော့ပြီး စစ်တွေဟာ အများထင်သလောက် မဆိုးဝါးကြောင်း ပြောရပါသည်။ အပြောကောင်းလို့လား၊ ကံကောင်းလို့လားမသိပါ။ သူ အနည်းဆုံး လာကြည့်ဖို့ သဘောတူလိုက်လို့ စာရေးသူ ရန်ကုန်ပြန်ခွင့် ရခဲ့ပါသည်။ သူငယ်ချင်းကို ကျေးဇူးတင်ပါသည်။ ထို့ကြောင့်နံမည်ကို မဖေါ်ပြလိုပါ။ ထိုသူငယ်ချင်း ဆရာမ စစ်တွေ၌ တရက်တိတိ နေခဲ့ပါသည်။ စာရေးသူကိုလည်း စိတ်ဆိုးပြီး စကားမပြောတော့ပါ။

ဒီတော့ အားလုံးကို Self – reflection လုပ်ဖို့ တောင်းပန်ပါသည်။ မြန်မာပြည်ကြီး တိုးတက်လာဖို့ စာရေးသူတို့အားလုံးမှာ တာဝန်ရှိပါသည်။

အတိတ်ကို ပြင်လို့ မရပါ။ သို့သော် …

It is not too late. We can still make history. Let’s stop putting all the blame on Myanmar’s military and acknowledge our own role and responsibility in the unfortunate decline of our beloved motherland. Forget the past. Let’s step up to face the future and do all we can to uplift our language, our culture, and our people the Burmese way.