  • ေရႊပံုေတာင္ေစတီေတာ္
  • ေစတီေတာ္ပရ၀ုဏ္
  • ဘုရားေပၚမွ ျမင္ရသည့္ ဧရာ၀တီျမစ္ ျမင္ကြင္း

ေစာင္းတန္းေလးမွာ ဆင္းလာလွ်င္ ျမစ္ကမ္းနေဘးမွ ဂူေပါက္ပံုစံျဖင့္ ဘုရားမ်ားတည္ထားကိုးစကြယ္ထားတာ ေတြ႕ရပါသည္။
ဂူေဘးနားက ေလွကားေလးအတိုင္း တက္ရင္ ေနာက္ေတာင္တစ္ေတာင္ေပၚ ေရာက္ခါနီး ဧရာ၀တီျမစ္၏ ရႈေမွ်ာ္ခင္းကို ၾကည့္ရႈခံစားႏုိင္ပါေသးသည္
ဆက္လက္၍ ေလွကားအတိုင္း တက္သြားလွ်င္ ယခုဖူးျမင္ရေသာ ဘုရားကို ျမင္ေတြ႕ရမွာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
ေတာင္ေပါ္မွာ ဘုရားရင္ျပင္ ျမင္ကြင္း

ေခ်ာက္ၿမိဳ႕ရွိ ေရႊပံုေတာင္ ေစတီေတာ္ ျဖစ္ပါသည္။

