ယခုလက စျပီး အဂၤလိပ္စကား ေျပာတတ္လာေအာင္ ေလ့က်င့္ခန္းေလးေတြ ေဖာ္ျပေပးလုိပါတယ္။ တကယ္ေတာ့ အဂၤလိပ္စကးေျပာတတ္ဖုိ႔ မခဲယဥ္းလွပါဘူး။ ရွက္တတ္တဲ့စိတ္ကုိ ေဖ်ာက္ထားျပီးမ်ားမ်ားေလ့က်င့္ေပးဖုိ႔သာလုိပါတယ္။ တခ်ဳိ႕က အမွားေတြေျပာမိမွာကုိ ရွက္တယ္တဲ့။ တကယ္က သင္ယူေနတာၾကာျပီ၊အေမရိကားေရာက္ေနတာၾကာျပီ၊ အခုထိေကာင္းေကာင္း မေျပာႏုိင္ေသးတာ နားမလည္ႏုိင္ေသးတာကုိ ရွက္ရမွာပါ။ ကုိယ့္ဘာသာစကားမွမဟုတ္ဘဲ၊ အနည္းငယ္မွားရင္ မွားမွာပါ။ ဂရုစုိက္ေနစရာ မလုိပါ။ ေျပာႏုိင္ဆုိႏုိင္တာကုိပဲ ဂုဏ္ယူရမွာပါ။

ယခုစကားစေျပာတတ္ဖုိ႔ အဂၤလိပ္လုိေတာ့ –

Beginning a conversation ပဲ ဆုိပါစုိ႔ လုပ္နုိင္ဖုိ႔ လုိအပ္တဲ့ phrases ေလးေတြကုိ ေဖာ္ျပေပးလုိက္ပါတယ္။ အလြတ္က်က္မွတ္ထားျပီး အခန္႔သင့္သလုိ သံုးႏုိင္ပါတယ္။

Hi, You look familiar. Have I seen you before?

Hello! You must be new. I’m ………Glad to know you.

Hey, You must be the new guy. Welcome!

Hi, my name is …….Can I help you?

အထက္က ေဖာ္ျပပါ Phrases ေလးေတြကုိ လက္ေတြက ေဟာဒီလုိ dialog ေလးေတြမွာ ထည့္ျပီး သုံးလုိ႔ ရပါတယ္။

You: Hi, you must be new. I don’t think we’ve met.

ခင္ဗ်ားတုိ႔ ခုမွ ေျပာင္းလာတယ္ထင္တယ္။ မေတြ႔ဖူးဘူး။

Neighbor: Oh! Yes! We just moved in next door last week.

ဟုတ္ကဲ့။ အရင္တပတ္ကပဲ ေျပာင္းလာတာပါ။

You: Where from?

ဘယ္ကမ်ား ေျပာင္းလာတာပါလိမ့္။

Neighbor: From LA.

LA ကပါ ခင္ဗ်ာ။

You: Well, welcome to the neighborhood. I’m .

ၾကဳိဆုိပါတယ္ ဗ်ာ။

လုပ္ငန္းခြင္မွာလည္း ဒီ phrases ေလးေတြကုိ အခန္႔သင့္ရင္သင့္သလုိထည့္ျပီး သုံးသြားႏုိင္ပါတယ္။ စကားစတတ္ရင္ မိတ္ေဆြေတြလည္းေပၚလာပါလိမ့္မယ္။ ဥပမာ- dialog ေလးကုိ ေလ့လာၾကည့္ပါ။

You: Good morning/ You must be the new guy? We’ve been expecting you.

လာပါ၊ လာပါ။ ခင္ဗ်ားကုိ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တုိ႔ ေမွ်ာ္ေနၾကတာ။

Manager: Oh! Yes/ My name is David McFarland.

ဟုတ္ကဲ့၊ ကၽြန္ေတာ္နာမည္က ေဒးဗစ္ မက္ဖာလန္ ပါ။

You: Hello /David/ nice to meet you. I am .

ေတြ႕ရတာ ဝမ္းသာပါတယ္ ေဒးဗစ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္က ။

Manager: Nice to meet you.

ဟုတ္ကဲ့၊ ေတြ႕ရတာ ဝမ္းသာပါတယ္ ခင္ဗ်ာ။

မိမိလုံးဝမေတြ႕ဘူးတဲ့ လူစိမ္းတစ္ေယာက္ကုိ ေက်ာင္းမွာ ျဖစ္ေစ လုပ္ငန္းခြင္မွာျဖစ္ေစ၊ အျပင္ တေနရာရာမွာ ျဖစ္ေစ စကားစျပီး ေျပာလုိလွ်င္ small talkကုိ ေလ့က်င့္ထားရမွာ ျဖစ္ပါသည္။ သိထားသင့္တဲ့

phrases ေလးေတြ ေဖာ္ျပပါမယ္။

Great weather, isn’t it?

what a lovely day/

I think It’s going to be very warm today.

The buses are running late, aren’t they?

ေဖာ္ျပပါ phrases ေလးေတြကုိ ယခုလုိ dialog ေလးေတြမွာ ထည့္ျပီး သုံးႏုိင္ပါတယ္။

You: What a lovely day/

သာယာလုိက္တဲ့ ေန႔ေလးေနာ္။

stranger: Yes, it is a lovely day, isn’t it?

ဟုတ္ပါရဲ႕၊ အရမ္းသာယာတာပဲ။

You: it sure is. Are you from around here?

ဒါထက္၊ ခင္ဗ်ားက ဒီရပ္ကြက္ကလားဟင္။

ေနာက္ထပ္ Dialog ေလးတစ္ခု ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါဦးမယ္။

You: The buses are running late, aren’t they?

ဘတ္(စ္) ကားေတြေနာက္က်လုိက္တာေနာ္။

Stranger: They sure are but that’s nothing new around here.

ဟုတ္တယ္၊ဒီမွာေတာ့ ဒီလုိ ေနာက္က်တတ္တာ ရုိးေနပါျပီ။

You: Really? I wish I had known that earlier.

ဟုတ္လား။ ေစာေစာက ကၽြန္ေတာ္ သိခဲ့ရင္ ေကာင္းသား။

Stranger: They are not very reliable. It’s better to take a taxi if you are in a hurry.

ဘတ္(စ္) ကားေတြက အခ်ိန္မမွန္တတ္ဘူးဗ်။ ေလာတယ္ဆုိရင္ အငွားကားစီးတာ အေကာင္းဆုံးပဲ။

စကားစတတ္ဖုိ႔ လုိသလုိ ၊စကား ဆုံးတတ္ဖုိ႔လည္း လုိအပ္ပါတယ္။ အထူးသျဖင့္ လွ်ာရွည္သူမ်ားႏွင့္ ေတြကသည့္အခါ စကားမဆုံးတတ္ရင္ အခ်ိန္ကုန္လူပင္ပန္းပါလမ့္မယ္။ ဒီေတာ့ ေဖာ္ျပပါ prases ေလးေတြကုိ

က်က္မွတ္ထားဖုိ႔လုိအပ္ပါတယ္။

Well, great talking to you, but I have to go. See you soon.

Wow/ Look at the time. I’m sorry, but I have to leave.

Oh no! It’s getting late. I have to go. I’ll see you around.

I’m afraid, I have to go. It was great metting you.

အခ်ဳိ႕လူမ်ားကုိ ေတြ႕ဖူးပါလိမ့္မည္။ စကားေျပာသည့္အခါ ၄င္း တစ္ေယာက္ထည္းက conversation ကုိ အႏုိင္စီးျပီး တဖက္သားကုိ လုံးဝေျပာခြင့္ မေပးတာမ်ဳိး ႀကဳံဘူးပါလိမ့္မည္။ တခါတရံ metting ေတြမွာ တစ္

ေယာက္ျပီး တေယာက္ စကားေျပာေနၾကရာ၊ မိမိမွာ ႏုတ္ပိတ္ျပိီး စကားမတတ္လုိ႔ နားေထာင္ရသူ လုံးလုံး ျဖစ္ေနရတာမ်ဳိးလည္း ႀကဳံၾကဘူးပါလိမ့္မည္။ ဒီေတာ့ Interruption လုိ႔ေခၚတဲ့ စကားျဖတ္ျပီး ေျပာလုိတဲ့အခါ

သုံးရမည့္ phrases ေလးမ်ားကုိ က်က္မွတ္ထား ဖုိ႔လုိပါသည္။ ဒီလုိစကားေလးမ်ား သိထားမွ မိမိေျပာလုိတာေလးေတြကုိ ယဥ္ယဥ္ေက်းေက်း စကားျဖတ္ျပီးေျပာႏုိင္မွာ ျဖစ္ပါသည္။ မသုံးတတ္လွ်င္ ရုိင္းျပသလုိျဖစ္နုိင္

ပါတယ္။ဥပမာ-

I’m sorry, but I need to say something.

Do you mind if I interject something here?

Excuse me, can I say something, please.

ဒီလုိ ယဥ္ယဥ္ေက်းေက်းေလး စကားျဖတ္ေပးလုိက္ရင္ေတာ့ လွ်ာရွည္သူမ်ား စိတ္မဆုိးႏုိင္ေတာ့ပါ။ မိမိကုိ တလွည့္ ေျပာခြင့္ေပးပါလိမ္မည္။ Conversation ဆုိတာ မိမိက စရမွာပါ။ မိမိက အဂၤလိပ္စကားေျပာတတ္သူဆုိေတာ့ မိမိက စျပီး ႏုတ္ဆက္မွ၊ ေျပာမွျဖစ္မွာပါ။ ဒီတာ့ COVID19 ေၾကာင့္ အိမ္တြင္းပုန္းေနခ်ိန္မွာ မိတ္ေဆြတစ္ေယာက္ကုိ ဖုန္းဆက္ျပီး converse လုပ္ၾကည့္ပါ။ practice makes perfect ဆုိသလုိ တုိးတက္လာပါလိမ့္မယ္။ ေနာက္လမွ ေနာက္ထပ္ ေလးေတြ ေဖာ္ျပေပးပါဦးမယ္။

