Let’s Start Our Own Library (13) – Prof. Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုလမှာ ကိုယ်တိုင်စာကြည့်တိုက်လေးများမှာ ရှိသင့်ရှိထိုက်တဲ့ ကမ္ဘာကျော် Playwright များရဲ့ Play များကို ဖော်ပြထားတဲ့စာအုပ်လေးများကို ညွှန်းလိုပါတယ်။ မြန်မာလို ပြဇာတ်လို့ခေါ်တဲ့ Play များကို ရွေးချယ်ရတာ အကြောင်းရှိပါတယ်။ ဧပြီ၂၃ရက်နေ့မှာ စာရေးသူရဲ့ညီမငယ် မေမမကျော်မြင့်ဟာ Florida မှာ ကွယ်လွန်အနိစ္စရောက်သွားခဲ့ပါတယ်။ မေကျော်လေးဟာ စာရေးသူတို့မိသားစုမှာ ထူးထူုးခြားခြားအနုပညာကို ဝါသနာပါပါတယ်။ အထူးသဖြင့် ပြဇာတ်လေးတွေ၊ အငြိမ့်လေးတွေ ဝါသနာပါပါတယ်။

မေကျော်လေးကို အမှတ်တရအနေနဲ့ သူအထူးနှစ်သက်တဲ့ပြဇာတ်ရေးဆရာကြီးတွေရဲ့စာအုပ်လေးများကို ဖော်ပြပေးလိုပါတယ်။ ဦးစွာပထမ ဖော်ပြလိုသူကတော့ အားလုံးနဲ့ရင်းနှီးပြီးသားဖြစ်တဲ့ Shakespeare ပါ။ Shakespeare ရဲ့ comedies တွေ၊ tragedies တွေကို အားလုံးရင်းနှီးပြီးသားပါ။ Shakespeare ရဲ့စာအုပ်ဆို အထူးရွေးနေစရာမလိုပါ။ Shakespeare ရဲ့ play တိုင်း မကောင်းဘူးဆိုတာ မရှိပါ။ အားလုံးဝယ်ယူထားသင့်၊ သိမ်းထားသင့်တာပါပဲ။ William Shakespeare ရဲ့ play တွေအနက် စာရေးသူအနှစ်သက်ဆုံးကတော့ Othello နဲ့ Macbeth တို့ပါပဲ။ ဒီနှစ်အုပ်လုံးဟာ Tragedy ပေါ့နော်။ Comedy တွေထဲကတော့ A Midsummer Night’s Dream ကို အကြိုက်ဆုံးပါ။ Shakespeare ရဲ့ Play တွေမှာပါတဲ့Expression လေးတွေတော်တော်များများကို ယနေ့ထိသုံးနေကြတုန်းပါ။ ဥပမာ- Love at first sight တို့၊ Love is blind တို့ဆိုတဲ့ Expression လေးတွေကို Shakespeare က စခဲ့တာပါ။ ဒီတော့ အကောင်းဆုံးကတော့ The Collected Works of Shakespeare ဆိုတဲ့စာအုပ်မျိုးကိုသာ ဝယ်ယူပြီး အကြိမ်ကြိမ်ဖတ်ဖြစ်အောင်ဖတ်ပါ။ မှတ်သားစရာလေးတွေ မှတ်သားကြပါ။

ဒုတိယဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ Playwright တယောက်ကတော့ Eugene O’Neill ပါ။ O’ Neil ရဲ့ Long Day’s Journey into Night ဆိုတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးဟာ အထူးကျော်ကြားပါတယ်။ ဖတ်ဖြစ်အောင်ဖတ်ကြဖို့ အထူးတိုက်တွန်းလိုပါတယ်။ ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို ဒီပြဇာတ်လေးကို ဒီလိုဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။

THEMES. The plot of Long Day’s Journey into Night focuses on a dysfunctional family trying to come to grips with its ambivalent emotions in the face of serious familial problems, including drug addiction, moral degradation, deep – rooted fear and guilt, and life – threatening illness.

American playwright တွေအကြောင်းပြောကြမယ်ဆိုရင် Tennessee Williams ကို မေ့လို့မရပါ။ သူ့ရဲ့ကျော်ကြားတဲ့ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof ဆိုတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးကို နာမည်ကြီးမင်းသမီး Elizabeth Taylor နဲ့ Paul Newman တို့ပါဝင်တဲ့ရုပ်ရှင်ရိုက်ကူးခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ဒီ play ဟာ ၁၉၅၅ခုနှစ်မှာ Pulitzer Prize ရရှိခဲ့တဲ့ play ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ Tennessee Williams ရဲ့အခြားနာမည်ကြီး play တခုကတော့ A Streetcar Named Desire ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကြေကွဲသနားစရာကောင်းတဲ့အမျိုးသမီးတစ်ယောက်ရဲ့ဘဝကို လှပစွာသရုပ်ဖော်ထားတာဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ Tennessee Williams ရဲ့ပြဇာတ်များအနက် စာရေးသူအနှစ်သက်ဆုံးကတော့ The Glass Menagerie ပါ။ ဒီပြဇာတ်လေးကို ယခုလိုဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။

The Glass Menagerie follows the lives of a family in St. Louis in the 1930s and is recalled as a memory from the narrator Tom, Amanda, the mother, is without her alcoholic husband, who has abandoned the family years before, and lives with her two children, Tom and Laura.

Eugene O’Neill ရဲ့စာအုပ်လေးများဖြစ်စေ၊ Tennessee Williams ရဲ့စာအုပ်လေးများဖြစ်စေ ကံထူးလို့တွေ့ခဲ့ရင် ဝယ်ဖြစ်အောင်ဝယ်ယူပြီး သိမ်းဆည်းထားပါ။ တကြိမ်တခါဖတ်လို့ အားရမှာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ အကြိမ်ကြိမ်အဖန်ဖန်ဖတ်လို့ရအောင် ဝယ်ယူထားပြီး စာကြည့်တိုက်မှာ သိမ်းဆည်းထားလိုက်ပါ. နောက်ထပ်ဖော်ပြလိုတဲ့ playwright တယောက်ကတော့ The Father of Realism လို့ လူသိများတဲ့ Norway နိုင်ငံက ကမ္ဘာကျော် playwright တယောက်ဖြစ်တဲ့ Henrik Ibsen ပါ။ Ibsen ရဲ့ပြဇာတ်များအနက်က စာရေးသူအကြိုက်ဆုံးကတော့ The Master builder ဆိုတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးပါ။ ကြိုက်မိတာတော့အမှန်ပါ။ ဘာကိုကြိုက်တာလဲလို့ မေးလာရင်တောင် ဖြေရှင်းပြဖို့ မလွယ်ပါ။ စာရေးသူတယောက်တည်းလားဆို မဟုတ်ပါဘူးလို့ ဖြေရမှာပါ။ ဒီပြဇာတ်လေးကို ဖတ်ဖူးသူများ၊ ဇာတ်ခုံပေါ်တွင်ကြည့်ဖူးသူများလည်း အလားတူပါပဲ။ နားလည်နိုင်ဖို့ ခက်ခဲတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးပါ။ Henrik Ibsen ရဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးတွေပါတဲ့စာအုပ်မှန်သမျှ ဝယ်ယူထိုက်ပါတယ်။ ကိုယ်ပိုင်စာအုပ်စင်လေးမှာ ဂရုတစိုက်သိမ်းဆည်းထားသင့်ပါတယ်။ ပြဇာတ်လေးတွေအကြောင်းပြောကြမယ်ဆိုရင် Samuel Beckett ရဲ့ Waiting for Godot ဆိုတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးကို ချန်ထားလို့မရပါ။ တကယ့်ကို အနုပညာပြောင်မြောက်တဲ့၊ အဓိပ္ပာယ်လေးနက်တဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးတခုပါ။ ဒီပြဇာတ်လေးရဲ့ theme ကို ယခုလိုဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။

Similar to the absurdity of existence, waiting for Godot explores the theme of the purposelessness of life. Because the protagonists seem to spend all of their time trying to meet Godot, who will never show up, it becomes clear that they will never fulfill their supposed purpose.

စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေစဉ်းစားစရာပေါ့နော်။ စစ်အစိုးရကြီးပြုတ်လုနိုးနိုးနဲ့ စောင့်မျှော်နေခဲ့ရတာ ကြာလှပါပြီ။ Godot ကို ဒီပြဇာတ်ထဲက ဇာတ်ကောင်တွေ စောင့်နေကြသလိုများဖြစ်နေမလားလို့။ အရှိကို အရှိအတိုင်းလက်ခံပြီး တိုင်းပြည်ကို၊ လူမျိုးကို တိုးတက်လာအောင်ဆောင်ရွက်ကြရင် ကောင်းမလားလို့ပါ။ထားပါတော့လေ။ နောက်ဆုံးရည်ညွှန်းလိုတဲ့ ပြဇာတ်လေးကတော့ Charles Webb ရဲ့ The Graduate ဆိုတဲ့ပြဇာတ်လေးပါ။ Mick Jagger ရဲ့ ဇနီးဟောင်း၊ Rupert Murdoch ရဲ့ ဇနီးဟောင်း Jerry Hall က အဓိကဇာတ်ဆောင်အဖြစ် သရုပ်ဆောင်သွားခဲ့တယ်။ ဒီပြဇာတ်လေးကို စာရေးသူတို့ဇနီးမောင်နှံ San Francisco မှာ ဇာတ်ခုံပေါ်မှာ ကြည့်ခဲ့ရပါတယ်။ မေ့မရတဲ့ဘဝအတွေ့အကြုံလေးမို့ Jerry Hall နဲ့ ဓာတ်ပုံအတူရိုက်ပြီး မှတ်တမ်းတင်ထားခဲ့ပါတယ်။ စာအုပ်စင်လေးလည်း တော်တော်ပြည့်စုံပြီမို့ဒီမှာနားကြပါစို့။