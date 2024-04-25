နိုင်ငံရေး၊ လူမှုရေး ဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာသင်ကြားကြပါစို့ (၄)

Learning English through Activism

ယခုလမှာတော့ Activism လုပ်ငန်းများအနက် အထူးအရေးပါတဲ့ Fund raising အကြောင်းကို ဖေါ်ပြလိုပါတယ်။ fund raising လုပ်လိုသူများ သိသင့်သိထိုက်တဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်ဝေါဟာရလေးများကို အရင်လေ့လာကြရအောင်။

Appeal

A fundraising or donation appeal asks supporters to contribute money to your cause. Typically ask is part of a fundraising campaign. It can be delivered via letter, email, social media, or online campaign page – or a combination of these methods.

မြန်မာလိုတော့ လှူချင်စိတ်ပေါ်ပေါက်လာအောင် လှုံ့ဆော်ပေးခြင်းပေါ့နော်။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံကြီးအတွက် အကျိုးရှိမဲ့ လုပ်ငန်းများအတွက် လှူကြဖို့ တန်းကြဖို့ လုပ်ဆောင်ပေးခြင်းဟာ အထူးအရေးကြီးတဲ့ လုပ်ငန်းတရပ်ပါ။

Call – to – Action

Written as a command, a Call – to – Action tells your supporters the specific action you want to take. An effective CTA is key to a successful fundraising or engagement campaign. Examples include “Donate Nc “Sign our Petition”.

လှူဖို့တမ်းဖို့ လှုပ်ဆော်ပေးလိုက်လို့ လူတွေမှာ သဒ္ဒါတရားရှိနေပြီး စေတနာတွေ ကောင်းနေကြပြီဆိုရင်တော့ အလှူခံရတော့မှာပေါ့။ ဒီနေရာမှာတော့ ပြတ်ပြတ်သားသား၊ ရှင်းရှင်းလင်းလင်း ပြောကြရပြီပေါ့။ ဉပမာ “အမိမြန်မာနိုင်ငံအတွက် အားတက်သရော လှူကြစို့ဟေ့” “စစ်အစိုးရ ပြုတ်စေချင်ရင် ဟောဒီ Petition လေးမှာ sign ထိုးကြပါစို့” စသဖြင့်ပေါ့လေ။ Fundraising strategy တွေ မျိုးစုံရှိတဲ့အနက် မြန်မာတွေနဲ့ သင့်တော်တဲ့ strategy နှစ်မျိုးကို ဖေါ်ပြလိုပါတယ်။

Peer – to Peer (P2P)

Peer – to Peer (P2P) fundraising is a type of online fundraising campaign. Individuals create personal fundraising pages and solicit donations on behalf of your organization from their friends, family, and extended personal networks.

စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာတွေအချင်းချင်း Social Media မှာ ဆက်သွယ်ပြီး အလှူခံနေကြပါတယ်။ အထက်မှာ ဖေါ်ပြထားသလိုပေါ့လေ။

Crowdfunding

Raising funding for a project or venture by soliciting many small donors from a large number of people, generally online.

ဖော်ပြပါ Crowdfunding လုပ်ငန်းမျုးတော့ သိပ်မတွေ့မိသေးပါ။ စစ်ဘေးကြောင့် ဒုက္ခရောက်ပြီး အိုးမဲ့အိမ်မဲ့ ဖြစ်နေကြတဲ့ ရွာသူရွာသားများအတွက် အလှူခံရင် ရနိုင်ကောင်းပါရဲ့။

NGO

Stands for Non – Governmental Organization. As the name suggests, they operate independently of any government. While they are mainly government funded, they operate without government oversight or representation from that government. NGOs are a subset of NPOs.

NGO အဖွဲ့အစည်းတွေဟာ စိတ်ချရပါတယ်။ လူတဦးတယောက်ကို လှူဒါန်းလိုက်တာထက် NGO အဖွဲ့ကို လှူရင် ကိုယ့်ရဲ့အလှူငွေဟာ လိုအပ်သူများဆီ ရောက်ရှိဖို့ သေချာပါတယ်။ လူတဦးတယောက်ဆီ လှူမိရင်တော့ ကံကောင်းရင် ရောက်မှာပေါ့။ ကံမကောင်းရင်တော့ တဦးတယောက်ရဲ့ အိတ်ကပ်ထဲ ရောက်သွားနိုင်ပါတယ်။

CFRE

CFRE stands for Certified Fund Raising Executive. It’s an internationally recognized certification for fundraising professionals. Individuals with this certification have demonstrated their mastery of core knowledge and skills required of fundraising executives after five years of experience.

မြန်မာပြည်အတွက် သိန်းနဲ့၊ သန်းနဲ့ချီပြီး ငွေရှာပေးနေကြသူများ ရှိကြပါတယ်။ ဒီလို Fundraising လုပ်နေသူများဟာ ဖေါ်ပြပါ CFRE မရှိသေးရင် ရရှိနိုင်အောင် လိုအပ်တဲ့သင်တန်းများ တက်ကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါတယ်။ ဒီလို CFRE လေး ရှိရင် ပိုကောင်းတာပေါ့နော်။

ဖေါ်ပြထားတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးများအပြင် စာရေးသူက ထပ်မံဖြည့်စွက် ဖေါ်ပြလိုတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရလေးများ ရှိပါတယ်။ ပထမဦးဆုံးဖေါ်ပြလိုတဲ့ စကားလုံးကတော့ negotiation ပါ။ အလှူခံလိုသူဟာ အလှူပေးမဲ့သူနဲ့ negotiate လုပ်နိုင်ရမှာပါ။ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားပုံတခု ရှိပါတယ်။ There’s no such thing as a free lunch အဓိပ္ပာယ်ကတော့ အလှူပေးကြရင် မျှော်လင့်ချက်လေးနဲ့ ပေးကြတာကိုး။ ဒီတော့ fundraising လုပ်လိုသူဟာ အလှူပေးမဲ့သူက ဘာကိုလိုချင်တယ်ဆိုတာ သိထားဖို့ လိုပါတယ်။ တနည်းအားဖြင့် သူတို့ရဲ့ expectation ကို မိမိတို့ဖက်က ဖြည့်ဆည်းပေးနိုင်ပါ့မလားဆိုတာ ထည့်ကိုထွက်ထားရမှာပါ။ ဖြစ်နိုင်ရင်တော့ တဖက်သားရဲ့ Expectation ကို exceed ဖြစ်နိုင်အောင် ကြိုးစား ပေးရမှာပါ။ အလှူခံလိုက်ပြီး အလှူငွေတွေအများကြီး ရပြီဆိုတာနဲ့ မိမိရဲ့တာဝန်ကျေပြွန်ပြီလို့ ယူဆလို့ မရမှန်း သိထားပါ။ ကြီးမားသော တာဝန်ရှိလာပါပြီ။

ဒီနေရာမှာ responsibility နဲ့ accountability ဆိုတဲ့ ဝေါဟာရ နှစ်ခုကို နားလည်ထားဖို့ လိုအပ်ပါတယ်။ စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာတွေမှာ Accountability နည်းနေသေးတယ်လို့ ထင်ပါတယ်။ fundraising လုပ်လို့ ငွေဘယ်လောက်ရတယ်၊ ဘယ်သူတွေ၊ ဘယ်အဖွဲ့အစည်းတွေက လှူတယ် စသဖြင့်ပေါ့လေ၊ စာရင်းဇယားတွေ တွေ့ဘူးပါတယ်။ တွေ့ရဖို့လည်း လွယ်ပါတယ်။ အဲ့ဒီ လှူလိုက်တဲ့ ငွေတွေကို ဘယ်အဖွဲ့အစည်းက လက်ခံရရှိတယ်၊ ဘယ်သူ့ရဲ့လက်ထဲကို ထည့်လိုက်တယ်၊ ဘယ်နေရာတွေမှာ ဘယ်လောက်စီ သုံးနေကြတယ် စသဖြင့် receipt လို့ ခေါ်မလား လက်ခံရရှိပြီး သုံးစွဲစရိတ်အတိအကျ ဖေါ်ပြထားတဲ့ စာရင်းဇယားမျိုးတော့ မတွေ့မမြင်ဘူးပါ။

စာရေးသူကို နားလည်မှု မလွဲစေချင်ပါ။ ဒီအလှူငွေတွေကို အလွဲသုံးစား လုပ်နေတယ်လို့ မဆိုလိုပါ။ သို့သော် fundraising ကိစ္စဆိုတာက အများနှင့် သက်ဆိုင်တာကြောင့် မိမိရိုးသားကြောင်း မိမိတယောက်တည်း သိနေလို့ မပြီးပါ။ Perception လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ အများကပါ သိအောင်၊ မြင်အောင် receipt လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ အများကို မြင်စေနိုင်မဲ့၊ သိစေနိုင်မဲ့ စာရင်းဇယားလေးတွေ ဖေါ်ပြပေးနိုင်ရင် ပိုကောင်းမယ်လို့ အကြံပြုတာပေါ့နော်။ မြန်မာပြည်သူ ပြည်သားအားလုံး ကျန်းမာချမ်းသာကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။