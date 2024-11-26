နိုင်ငံရေး၊ လူမှုရေး ဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ သင်ကြားကြပါစို့ – Prof: Myo Kyaw Myint

Learning English through Activism (10)



စာဖတ်သူများ ဤစာသားများကို ဖတ်ရှုနေချိန်တွင် Election ကြီးလည် ပြီးဆုံးလောက်ပါပြီ။ Kamala Harris သို့မဟုတ် သမ္မတဟောင်းကြီးကို ရွေးပြီးလောက်ပါပြီ။ ဘယ်သူဘဲ သမ္မတအသစ်အဖြစ် တာဝန်ယူပါစေ၊ စာရေးသူတို့၊ စာဖတ်သူတို့ရဲ့ activism လုပ်ငန်းတွေကတော့ ဆက်လက် ဆောင်ရွက်သွားရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ activist လုပ်လိုသူ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတိုင်း ဖေါ်ပြပါ စကားလေးကို မှတ်သားထားစေလိုပါတယ်။ ပညာရှင် တယောက်က ဒီလိုပြောထားခဲ့ပါတယ်။

Activism is all about asking the right questions. Only then can we get the right answers. If we persist in asking the wrong questions, we will never get the right answer, and the problems will continue to fester and ultimately become unsolvable.

ဒီနေရာမှာ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးကို မေးလိုပါတယ်။ အမေရိကားကို လာချင်နေတဲ့မြန်မာပြည်က လူငယ်လေးတွေ၊ အမေရိကားကို ရောက်ခါစ လူငယ်လေးတွေကို ဘယ်လိုမေးခွန်း ထုတ်သင့်သလဲပေါ့နော်။ စာရေးသူကိုယ်တိုင် ယခင်က မေးခဲ့ဘူးပါတယ်။ မင်းတို့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကား ကောင်းကောင်း ပြောတတ်ရဲ့လား၊ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တကယ်ကို တတ်ကျွမ်းရဲ့လား စသဖြင့်ပေါ့နော်။ America မှာ အစစအရာရာအစဉ်ပြေဖို့ စေတနာဖြင့် မေးခဲ့ဘူးပါတယ်။ တကယ်တော့ ဒီမေးခွန်းတွေဟာ မလိုပါဘူး။ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားကောင်းကောင်း မပြောတတ်ရင် ခဏပေါ့နော်။ ရောက်ခါစတော့ ခဏဒုက္ခရောက်မယ်။ လူငယ်တွေဆိုတော့ မကြာခင်မှာ ထမင်းစားရေသောက်အဆင့်ကို ကျော်လွန်ပြီး တကယ့်အမေရိကန်ကြီးတွေ ဖြစ်သွားမှာ သေချာပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ တကယ်မေးသင့်တဲ့မေးခွန်းက “မင်းတို့ မြန်မာစကားကို ကောင်းကောင်းပြောတတ်ရဲ့လား၊ မြန်မာစကားကို အင်္ဂလိပ်လိုများ ပြောနေကြသလား”လို့ မေးရမှာပါ။ မြန်မာ Activist တယောက်ရဲ့ အလုပ်က မြန်မာစကား၊ မြန်မာစာပေ၊ မြန်မာ့ယဉ်ကျေးမှုတွေကို ထိမ်းသိမ်း စောင့်ရှောက်ဖို့ပါ။ ယနေ့ မြန်မာစကားကို တချို့က အင်္ဂလိပ်သံနဲ့ ပြောဆိုနေကြတော့ စာရေးသူတခါတယံ တော်တော်လေးကို ကြိုးစားပြီး နားဆင်ရပါတယ်။ စိတ်လည်း ဆိုးမိပါတယ်။ ကိုယ့်မြန်မာစကားကိုတောင် ကိုယ် တန်ဘိုးမထားတော့ဘူးဆိုရင် မြန်မာလူမျိုးဆိုတာ ရှိပါအုံးမလားလို့လည်း စိုးရိမ်မိပါတယ်။ နောက်လ ဒီဇင်ဘာမှာ ထွက်မဲ့ “Voices from the Deep” ဆိုတဲ့ ကဗျာစာအုပ်လေးထဲမှာတောင် ဒီလို ရေးသားဖေါ်ပြထားပါတယ်။

Burmese should be spoken as Burmese

Not gingerly like a lady walking on high heels

Not glibly like a hip-hop star high on amphetamines

And what of those slipping in foreign words at every chance

Why tell me nanatsa mean breakfast?

Is it meant to show your education or the lack thereof?

I know what nanatsa means

I am Burmese after all

ကဗျာလေးက အတော်လေး ရှည်လျားသည့်အတွက် တပုဒ်လုံး မဖေါ်ပြလိုပါ။ နောက်ဆုံးမှာ ဒီကဗျာလေးကို ဒီလိုအဆုံးသတ်ထားပါတယ်။

A language is more then just a language

Is’s a symbol of home sweet home.

မြန်မာ activist တိုင်း ယနေ့ကြုံကြိုက်နေရတဲ့ ပြဿနာလေးကတော့ မြန်မာပြည်ကြီး ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေး၊ မြန်မာပြည်ကို ပြန်လည်ထူထောင်ရေးကိစ္စပေါ့နော်။ မငြိမ်းချမ်းသရွေ့ ပြန်လည်ထူထောင်ဖို့ဆိုတာ မဖြစ်နိုင်ပါဘူး။ ဒီတော့ မြန်မာတွေဟာ မှန်ကန်တဲ့ မေးခွန်းလေးများ မေးကြရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

In any struggle total elimination of the opponents is not a realistic goal that can be

reached. Hence, Myanmar’s freedom fighters both inside Myanmar and outside of it should

not be asking, “What is the best way to destroy Burma’s military?” Instead, the question we

should be asking is “How do we bring this destructive civil war to an end?” We all know that

the sooner it ends, the sooner we can embark on the real task of rebuilding the nation.It is

high time we put aside our differences and join hands to rebuild our battered and beaten-

down nation. Let’s ask ourselves the all important question – How can we bring peace and

prosperity to the hardworking people of our country?

စစ်အစိုးရဟာ မြန်မာလူမျိုးများအတွက် ရန်သူစစ်စစ်ပါ။ သို့သော် စစ်သားအများစုကို မိမိတို့ရဲ့ Enemies တွေလို့ ယူဆခဲ့ရင်တော့ မှားသွားပါပြီ။ ဒီစစ်သားတွေဟာလည်း မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေပါဘဲ။ စာရေးသူတို့ တဖက်သူတို့နဲ့ အတွေးအခေါ်လေးတို့ ကွဲပြားရင်ကွဲပြားနေပါလိမ့်မယ်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ သူတို့လည်း မြန်မာတွေပါဘဲ။ သူတို့လည်း မြန်မာပြည်ကြီးကို သာယာစည်ပြောစေလိုတာပါဘဲ။ အထက်က ဗိုလ်ချုပ်ကြီးတွေရဲ့ အလိမ်အညာ လှိုင်းတွေမှာ ယစ်မူးနေကြတဲ့ ဒီ စစ်သူစစ်သားတွေကို ဘယ်လိုပြန်လည်သိမ်းသွင်းရမလဲဆိုတာကမှ မေးသင့်တဲ့ မေးခွန်းတခုပေါ့။ မြန်မာပြည်ကြီးရဲ့ ငြိမ်းချမ်းသာယာရေးအတွက် ဘာလုပ်ဆောင်ပေးရမလဲ၊ ဘယ်လိုအပေးအယူတွေ လုပ်သင့်လည်းဆိုတဲ့ မေးခွန်းတွေကို မမေးသရွေ့ မြန်မာပြည်ဟာ ကမ္ဘာမှာ အကြာမြင့်ဆုံး Civil War ကြီးကို ဆင်နွှဲနေတဲ့ နိုင်ငံအဖြစ် ကမ္ဘာ့စံချိန်တင်ထားအုန်းမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ စစ်တပ်ကလည်း ပြည်သူတွေကို မျိုးပြုတ်အောင် မဖြုတ်နိုင်ပါ။ ပြည်သူတွေကလည်း စစ်တပ်ကြီးကို ပြုတ်သွားအောင် လုပ်နိုင်မည် မထင်ပါ။ လုပ်လည်း မလုပ်သင့်ပါ။ နောက်ဆုံး မြန်မာလူမျိုးတိုင်း မေးသင့်တဲ့ စကားကတော့ How can we bring unity to our nation.

United we stand, Divided we fall ဆိုတဲ့စကားစုလေးကို လူတိုင်းနားလည်ကြပါတယ်။ သို့သော် လွတ်လပ်ရေး ရပြီးကတည်းက ယနေ့အထိ မြန်မာလူမျိုး (တိုင်းရင်းသားများကိုပါ ဆိုလိုပါသည်)များ မစည်းလုံးနိုင်ခဲ့ပါ။ ကရင်နှင့်ကယား မသင့်မြတ်ကြပါ။ ချင်းလူမျိုးအချင်းချင်းတောင် တောင်ပေါ်ချင်းနှင့် မြေပြန့်ချင်း မသင့်မြတ်ပါ။ “ဆလိုင်း”သုံးသင့်၊ မသုံးသင့် ငြင်းခုံကြတုန်းပါ။ ရန်ကုန်မှာ ရပ်ကွက်တကွက်နဲ့တကွက် ဘောလုံးကစားကြရရင် ရိုက်ပွဲမဖြစ်တာ မရှိဘူးပေါ့။ ဒီတော့ ဒီနိုင်ငံကြီး ဘယ်လိုလုပ်ပြီး တိုးတက်လာမှာလည်း။ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံးကို စည်းလုံးညီညွတ်ရေးရဖို့ ကြိုုးစားပေးကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းရင်း ရပ်နားပါဦးမည်။