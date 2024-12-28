နိုင်ငံရေး၊ လူမှုရေးဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ သင်ကြားကြပါစို့(၁၂)Learning English through Activism

– Prof: Myo Kyaw Myint

ယခုလိုနှစ်ဟောင်းကုန်၍ နှစ်သစ်ကူးမည့်အချိန်ကာလမျိုး၌ မြန်မာ Activist တိုင်း သိနားလည်သင့်သည့် ဝေါဟာရနှစ်ခုမှာ Modernization နှင့် Westernization တို့ ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ Modernization ကို Webster Dictionary က ယခုလို အဓိပ္ပါယ် ‌ဖေါ်ပြထားပါသည်။

Modernization is the process of adapting something to modern needs or habits. It carries the institutions and values of society along with it, in what is generally regarded as a progressive, upward movement. Initial resistance to modernization may be sharp and prolonged, but it is generally doomed to failure.

Westernization ကို ယခုလို အဓိပ္ပါယ် ဖော်ပြထားပါသည်။

Westernization is the adoption of the practices and culture of western Europe by societies and countries in other parts of the world, whether through compulsion or influence. Westernization reached much of the world as part of the process of colonialism and continues to be a significant cultural phenomenon as a result of globalization.

မြန်မာလူငယ်တော်တော်များသည် Modernization နှင့် westernization တို့ကို ကွဲကွဲပြားပြား နားမလည်ကြပါ။ အနောက်တိုင်းဆံရင် ခေတ်မှီတယ်လို့ ထင်ကြပြီး၊ အနောက်တိုင်းယဉ်ကျေးမှုများကို အတုခိုး၍ မဆုံးပါ။ အနောက်တိုင်းယဉ်ကျေးမှု ထုံးစံအားလုံး မကောင်းဘူးဟု မဆိုလိုပါ။ သို့သော် အချို့အနောက်တိုင်းထုံးစံများမှာ စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးများနှင့် လားလားမျှ မသက်ဆိုင်ပါ။ မသင့်လျှော်လှပါ။ အနောက်တိုင်းသားများသည် freedom ကို အထူးတန်ဖိုးထားတတ်ကြပါသည်။ တစုံတယောက်အပေါ် ရာသက်ပန် commitment ပေးဖို့ အထူးဝန်လေးတတ်ပါသည်။

ဒီတော့ Living together ဆိုသည့် custom လေးတခု ပေါ်ပေါက်လာပါသည်။ ဒီ Living together ကို မြန်မာလူငယ်တွေက လိုက်ပြီးအတုခိုးလာကြတော့ မြန်မာ့ယဉ်ကျေးမှုအတွက် စိုးရိမ်စရာ ဖြစ်လာပါသည်။ freedom ဆိုတာ ကောင်းပါသည်။ သို့သော် Living together ဆိုတာ မကောင်းနိုင်ပါ။ Living together ဆိုသည့် custom သည် မြန်မာမိန်းခလေးများနှင့် လုံးဝ မအပ်စပ်ပါ။ အတုခိုးသင့်သည့် အနောက်တိုင်း ဓလေ့တခု မဟုတ်ပါ။ Westernization ၏ လွှမ်းမိုးမှုများကို အနုပညာလောကတွင် အထူးတွေ့မြင်နိုင်ပါသည်။

မြန်မာမူပိုင် တေးသီချင်းအသစ်များကို နားထောင်ခြင်သော်လည်း မလွယ်ကူလှပါ။ သီချင်းသစ်တိုင်းလိုလိုမှာ အနောက်တိုင်း တေးသွားများကို ခိုးယူထားသဖြင့် ကြားရသူမှာ နားမဝင်ဆန့်ပါ။ အနောက်တိုင်းတေးသွားများကို လုံးဝ မခိုးရလို့ မဆိုလိုပါ။ မိမိတို့ ယဉ်ကျေးမှုနှင့် အပ်စပ်ရင်၊ နီးစပ်ရင် ခိုးလို့ရပါသည်။ သို့သော် Rap Music မျိုးကို အတုယူပြီး မြန်မာ Rap သီချင်းများကို ကြားရသည့်အခါမျိုးမှာတော့ စိတ်မကောင်းဖြစ်မိပါသည်။ Rap Music ရဲ့ သမိုင်းကို လုံးဝနားမလည်ဘဲ ထင်တိုင်းကြဲနေကြတော့ မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှု ပျောက်လုနီးပါး ဖြစ်နေပါပြီ။ တေးသံရှင်များ၊ ရုပ်ရှင်သရုပ်ဆောင်များရဲ့ ဝတ်စားဆင်ယူမှုကိုတော့ ပြောကို မပြောလိုတော့ပါ။ မြန်မာလူမျိုးမှ ဟုတ်ရဲ့လားဟု မေးစရာပင်။ Wade Davis ရဲ့ Last of Their Kind: What Is Lost When Cultures Die? ဆိုတဲ့ ဆောင်းပါးလေးမှာ Westernizationနဲ့ ပတ်သက်လို့ ယခုလို ဖေါ်ပြထားပါတယ်။

Our shared heritage implies that all cultures share essentially the same potential, drawing on similar reserves of raw genius. Whether they exercise this intellectual capacity to produces stunning of works of technological innovation or to maintain an incredibly elaborate network of kin relationships is simply a matter of choice and orientation, adaptive benefits and cultural priorties.

စာရေးသူကို အထင်မလွဲစေပါ။ မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှုဟာ ခေတ်နဲ့အညီ ပြောင်းလဲလာရမှာပါ။ စာရေးသူတို့ ဘိုးဘွားတွေ ခေတ်က ယဉ်ကျေးမှုမျိုးကို ပြန်လည်အသက်သွင်း တိုက်တွန်းခြင်း မမဟုတ်ပါ။ သို့သော် Modernization နှင့်အညီ မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှု ပြောင်းလဲလာသည့်အခါ၊ တိုးတက်လာသည့်အခါ မူပိုင် အမွေအနှစ်လေးများကိုတော့ ဖျောက်ဖြတ်လိုက်၍ မရပါ။ အနောက်တိုင်းယဉ်ကျေးမှုရဲ့ ဝါးမြိုခြင်းကို မခံရစေရန် မြန်မာ activist အားလုံးမှာ တာဝန်ရှိပါသည်။ နိုင်ငံရေးလောကတွင် စစ်အစိုးရ၏ ရက်စက်ကြမ်းကြုတ်မှုများ၊ အာဏာရှင်စံနစ်ဆိုးကြီး၏ ရလဒ်များက တကယ်ပင် မြန်မာပြည်ကြီး၏ တိုးတက်မှုများ၊ သာယာစည်ပင်မှုများကို ဟန့်တားထားသလို Westernization သို့မဟုတ် အနောက်တိုင်းယဉ်ကျေးမှုများကို အတုခိုးလွန်းခြင်းက မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှုရဲ့ ခေတ်မှီလာခြင်း၊ တိုးတက်လာခြင်းများကို ဟန့်တားနေပါသည်။ မြန်မာ့နည်း၊ မြန်မာ့ဟန်နဲ့ခေတ်မှီလာအောင် modernized ဖြစ်အောင် ကြိုးစားကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါသည်။ မြန်မာ့ယဉ်ကျေးမှု ဆုတ်ယုတ်လာပုံကို မြန်မာစကားကို လေ့လာကြည့်လျှင် မြင်လာပါလိမ့်မည်။ Wade Davis က ဖေါ်ပြပါ ဆောင်းပါး၌ပင် Language ရဲ့ အရေးပါမှုကို အောက်ပါအတိုင်း ဖေါ်ပြထားပါသည်။

A key indicator of the decline in cultural diversity is language loss. A language, of course, is not merely a set of grammatical rules or a vocabulary. It is the vehicle by which the soul of each prticular cultural comes into the materials world. Each one is an old-growth forest of the mind.

ယခုခေတ်မြန်မာစကားကို မြန်မာတွေ ကောင်းကောင်းမပြောတတ်ကြတော့ပါ။ တခါတရံများ Television ပေါ်က announcer တွေရဲ့ internet က influencer တွေရဲ့ မြန်မာလို ပြောသံကြားမိရင်၊ ဘယ်က ဘာလူမျိုးတွေ ဒို့မြန်မာစကားပြောနေကြတာလည်းလို့တောင် ထင်မိပါတယ်။ ပေါ့ရွှတ်ရွှတ်နေသလို၊ နိမ့်ခြည်မြင့်ခြည်နဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားလိုလို၊ တော်တော်လေး အားစိုက်နားထောင်မှ နားလည်ပါသည်။ စာရေးသူတို့က ငယ်သူငယ်ချင်းတွေနဲ့ တွေ့ရင် ဝမ်းသာအားရ “ဟေ့ကောင်၊ မင်း ဘယ်လိုလည်း၊ နည်းနည်းဝလာတယ်” စသဖြင့်ပေါ့လေ၊ ခေါ်ယူနှုတ်ဆက်တတ်ပါတယ်။ တဖက်သားက လေအေးလေးနဲ့ “ကောင်းသော နံနက်ခင်းပါ သူငယ်ချင်း” ဆိုတော့ ဘာပြန်ပြောရမှန်းတောင် မသိတော့ပါ။ အင်္ဂလိပ်လို Good Morning ကို တိုက်ရိုက်ဘာသာပြန်ပြီး မြန်မာစကားကို အင်္ဂလိပ်လို ပြောနေတော့ တော်တော်လေး စိတ်ကုန်သွားပါတယ်။ အနောက်တိုင်းယဉ်ကျေးမှုရဲ့ ရိုက်ခတ်သံကို တော်လှန်နိုင်ဖို့ မြန်မာ activist တိုင်း ကြိုးစားရမှာပါ။ တဖက်ကလည်း မိမိတို့ရဲ့ ယဉ်ကျေးမှုကို တိုးတက်လာဖို့ တနည်းအားဖြင့် culturally refined ဖြစ်လာဖို့ ကြိုးစားကြရပါမည်။ Arts of East Asia မှ Jennifer ဆိုသူက culturally refined ပုဂ္ဂုလ်တယောက်ဖြစ်လို့ သူဟာ culturally aware ဖြစ်ရမယ်လို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။ ၎င်းကပင် ဆက်လက်၍ –

Cultural refinement refers to the process of enhancing and perfecting artistic expressions, social practices, and intellectual pursuits within a society. This concept is often associated with the development of sophisticated tastes, aesthetics, and values that elevate cultural production to a higher level of quality and significance.

စာရေးသူတို့ရဲ့ မြန်မာယဉ်ကျေးမှုမှာ ပြင်စရာတွေ အများကြီးပါ။ မသုံးသင့်တော့သော Expression လေးတွေလည်း အများကြီးပါ။ ဉပမာတခုဘဲ တင်ပြလိုက်ပါမည်။ မြန်မာတွေ ပြောလေ့ရှိပါသည်။ “ကုလားမနိုင် ရခိုင်မဲတယ်”တဲ့။ ဘယ်လောက် ဆိုးတဲ့ expression လေးလည်းနော်။ လူမျိုးစုကြီး တခုတည်းမဟုတ်၊ နှစ်ခုကို စော်ကားထားပါသည်။ ဒီလို ပြုပြင်စရာလေးတွေကို စုပေါင်းပြုပြင်ကြပြီး “culturally refined”စကားနှင့် ယဉ်ကျေးမှုလေးတွေကို ဖန်တီးကြစို့၊ ထိမ်းသိမ်းကြစို့ တိုက်တွန်းရင်း ရပ်နားပါဦးမည်။