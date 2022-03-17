အင်္ဂလိပ်စကား ပြောချင်သူများမှာ စကားလုံးတွေ ဘယ်လောက် ကြွယ်ဝနေပါစေ၊ ပြောစရာအကြောင်း ရှိနေဦးမှ ဖြစ်မှာပါ။ ပြောစရာအကြောင်း မရှိရင် နှုတ်ပိတ်နေရမှာပေါ့။ ဒီတော့ မိမိရဲ့ အကြောင်းကို စိတ်ဝင်စားစရာကောင်းအောင် ပြောတတ်ဖို့ လိုလာပြီလေ။ မိမိရဲ့အကြောင်းဆိုတော့ အထွေအထူး စဉ်းစားနေစရာ မလိုပါ။ ဉပမာ – မိမိက ညီအကိုမောင်နှမတွေထဲမှာ အကြီးဆုံးလား၊ အငယ်ဆုံးလား၊ အလတ်လား စသည်ဖြင့် အရေးမကြီးလှတဲ့ ကိစ္စလေးကိုဘဲ စိတ်ဝင်စားစရာ ကောင်းအောင် ပြောလို့ရပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ ဖော်ပြပေးထားတဲ့ Dialog လေးကို ကြည့်ကြပါစို့။

Friend: Hey, you know Zaw, right?

You: Sure, he’s a good friend.

Friend: He’s always been charming. Funny and confident. I finally found out why?

You: Why?

Friend: Guess what? He’s a first-born. No wonder. First-borns are leaders.

ဒီ dialog မှာ ပါတဲ့ vocabulary လေး တချို့ကို လေ့လာမှတ်သားထားနိုင်ရန် ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါသည်။

First-borns = အကြီးဆုံး၊ အဦး

Charming = ခင်မင်ချင်စရာကောင်းသော

Confident = မိမိကိုယ်မိမိ ယုံကြည်မှုရှိသော

Needy = အကူအညီတောင်းလွန်းသော

Clingy = သူတပါးကို အားကိုးလွန်းသော

နောက်ထပ် dialog လေးတခုကို ကြည့်ကြပါဦးစို့။

Friend: Hey, are you a friend of San San ?

You: Not really, why?

Friend: Well, I just found out why she is so needy, clingy, and selfish.

You: Okay, well …

Friend: Well, she’s the youngest in her family.

You: Great, but I’m not sure that has anything to do with her personality.

Friend: You know what they say about the youngest child, don’t you? They say that the youngest is usually needy and clingy and of course – a bit selfish.

မိသားစုတခုမှာ မိမိဟာ အကြီးဆုံးလား၊ အငယ်ဆုံးလား၊ အလတ်လားလို့ ပြောရုံတင် မကပါ။ မွေးချင်း မရှိဘဲ တဦးတည်းသော ခလေးလား၊ ညီအကိုမောင်နှမ များလား၊ နည်းလားဆိုတာကိုလည်း စိတ်ဝင်စားဖွယ် dialog လေးနဲ့ ပြောပြလို့ ရပါသေးတယ်။

Friend: Did you know that Hla Hla is an only child?

You: Of course, she is so confident and quite a bit self-centered. I knew that a long time ago.

Friend: Well, I just found out myself. Do you really think an only child is confident and a little bit self-centered?

You: Not always but quite often.

Friend: I’m an only child myself, you know.

You: Really, I must say you don’t fit the profile.

Friend: You mean I am not selfish. Right?

နောက်ထပ် dialog လေးတခုကို ဖော်ပြပါဦးမယ်။ ဒီနေရာမှာတော့ အလတ်လေးတွေအကြောင်း ဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်။ စာရေးသူကိုယ်တိုင်က အလတ်လည်း ဖြစ်တယ်၊ ညီအကို မောင်နှမ ခြောက်ယောက်တိတိ ရှိနေတော့ ဒီကိစ္စကို အထူးစိတ်ဝင်စားပါတယ်။ ကိုယ့်ဘက် ကိုယ်ယက်တယ်လို့ ထင်ရင်လည်း ထင်နိုင်ပါတယ်။

Friend: Guess what? I’ve solved the mystery.

You: What mystery?

Friend: Now, know why our boss – Ko Soe – is so considerate, sympathetic, and caring.

You: Really?

Friend: Yes, really. Do you know he is a middle child with 4 sisters and 2 brothers?

You: So?

Friend: What do you mean, so? Children of large families – especially those in the middle – tend to be caring. Considerate and kind. Everyone knows that!

You: If you say so!

မိသားစုတခုမှာ ရှိနေကြတဲ့ ခလေးများရဲ့ အသက်ကွာခြားမှုကိုလည်း dialog လေး လုပ်ပြီး စိတ်ဝင်စားဖွယ် ပြောနိုင်ပါတယ်။ တချို့က တနှစ် နှစ်နှစ်သာ ကွာခြားပြီး၊ တချို့ကြတော့ ကိုးနှစ် တစ်ဆယ် စသဖြင့် ကွာခြားတတ်တယ် မဟုတ်လား။ ဉပမာ –

Friend: Hi Wai Wai!

You: Hey Ken! What’s up?

Friend: Oh! I was just wondering about the gap between you and your sister.

You: Oh! Yeah! It’s quite a gap. 11 years to be exact. Can you imagine? I’m 11 years older than my sister.

Friend: Wow! I had no idea. I knew it was a big gap, but 11 years?

You: I know! Many experts say such a gap doesn’t promote a close relationship, but What do you know? Right?

Friend: I mean the two of you are right, man. You two are really close.

You: Exactly! These experts don’t know what they are talking about.

ဖော်ပြပါ dialog လေးများကို ဂရုစိုက် လေ့လာထားလျှင် မိမိနှင့် မိမိရဲ့ မိသားစုအကြောင်း၊ သူငယ်ချင်းများ၊ မိတ်ဆွေများ၊ စိတ်ဝင်စားသူများကို ဖွယ်ဖွယ်ရာရာနှင့် ပြောပြနိုင်ပါလိမ့်မည်။ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားပြော ကောင်းသူတယောက် ဖြစ်လိုသူတိုင်း ဦးစွာပထမ နားထောင်ကောင်းသူတယောက် a good Listener ဖြစ်လာဖို့ ကြိုးစားဖို့ လိုကြောင်း သတိပေးရင်း ဒီလမှာတော့ နားပါဦးမည်။

