ယခင်လက နံမည်ကျော် စာရေးဆရာကြီး Thomas Hardy ရဲ့ ဝတ္ထုတပုဒ်ဖြစ်တဲ့ Tess of the D’Urbervilles အကြောင်းကို ဖော်ပြပြီးခဲ့ပါပြီ။ မဖြစ်မနေ ဖတ်ရှုထိုက်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ်ပါ။ သို့သော် အင်္ဂလိပ်စာကို သင်ယူခါစ ကျောင်းသူကျောင်းသားလေးများအတွက်တော့ အတော်အတန် ခက်ခဲနေပါလိမ့်မယ်။

ဒီတော့ ဒီ classics လို့ခေါ်တဲ့ Hardy ရဲ့ အခြားဝတ္ထုများဖြစ်တဲ့ The Return of the Native တို့၊ Far from the Madding Crown စသည်တို့ကို အသာထားလိုက်ပါဉီး။ စိတ်ဝင်စားစရာလည်း ကောင်းတယ်၊ ခေတ်နဲ့လည်း လိုက်လျောညီထွေတဲ့၊ classics မဟုတ်တဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးတအုပ်ကို ညွှန်းလိုပါတယ်။

Daniel Keys ရဲ့ Flowers for Algernon ဆိုတဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးဟာ ယခုခေတ်မှာ လူသိများလာတဲ့ Special Ed လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ IQ နိမ့်တဲ့ ပုဂ္ဂိုလ်တယောက်အကြောင်း သီကုံးဖွဲ့နွဲ့ထားတဲ့၊ လှပတဲ့ ဝတ္ထုလေးတပုဒ်ပါ။ ဒီ Special Ed ခလေးများကို စာရေးသူ မြန်မာပြည်မှာတုန်းကလည်း တွေ့ခဲ့ဘူးပါတယ်။ ယခု အမေရိကားမှာလည်း တွေ့နေရပါတယ်။ ကွာခြားချက်ကတော့ ဒီ အမေရိကားမှာ ဒီ Special Ed ခလေးတွေကို အထူးဂရုပြုပြီး ပညာသင်ပေး၊ စားဝတ်နေရေး ပြေလည်အောင် ဖန်တီးပေးနေခြင်းပါ။ ဒီလို တဖက်က ဆောင်ရွက်ပေးနေသလို၊ တဖက်ကလည်း ပြည်သူလူထုက ဒီ Special Ed ခလေးတွေကို ပိုမိုနားလည်လာအောင်၊ ကိုယ်ချင်းစာနာတတ်လာအောင် ပြုလုပ်ပေးနေတာကို ဝမ်းသာကြည်နူးစရာ တွေ့ရပါတယ်။

ဒီလောက် ဆောင်ရွက်ပေးနေတဲ့ကြားက ဒီ Special Ed ခလေးများဟာ၊ အထင်သေး ခံရခြင်း၊ အထင်မှား ခံရခြင်း မကြာခဏ ကြုံတွေ့ရပါတယ်။ ဒါကြောင့် အားလုံး ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို ဖတ်သင့်ပါတယ်။ ဒီ Special Ed ခလေးများကို ကိုယ်ချင်းစာနာတတ်လာပါလိမ့်မယ်။ စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာအများစုဟာ sympathy လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ ဂရုဏာ များပါတယ်။ Empathy လို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ ကိုယ်ချင်းစာနာမှုတော့ အနည်းငယ် လိုသေးတယ်လို့ ထင်ပါတယ်။ ဒီဝတ္ထုရဲ့ အဓိကဇာတ်ဆောင်ဖြစ်တဲ့ Charly လေးဟာ IQ တရာ အောက်မှာ ရှိတဲ့ IQ နိမ့်သူတယောက်ပါ။ ဒါကို စာရေးဆရာက Charly ရဲ့ ရှု့ဒေါင့်ကနေ ဖော်ပြထားပုံလေးကို ကြည့်ပါ။

Dr Strauss says I should rite down what I think and remembir and everything that happins to me from now on. I don’t know why but he says its imprtint so they will see if they can use me. I hope they use me because Miss Kinnian says maybe they can make me smart. I want to be smart. My name is Charlie Gordon I werk in Donners bakery where Mr. Donner gives me 11 dollars a week and bred or cake if I want.

ဒီနေရာမှာ အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တိုးတက်လိုသူ ကျောင်းသားကျောင်းသူလေးများအနေနဲ့ Charly ရဲ့ ရေးသားမှုလေးမှာ ပါတဲ့ အမှားတွေကို မြင်ကြည့်ကြပါ။ spelling အမှားတွေရော၊ usage အမှားလေးတွေပါ တွေ့ရပါလိမ့်မယ်။ ဇာတ်လမ်းကတော့ ရိုးရိုးရှင်းရှင်းလေးပါ။ Charly တို့လို ဉာဏ်ရည်နိမ့်နေသူများကို ဉာဏ်ရည်ထက်သန်လာအောင် ပြုလုပ်ပေးနိုင်တဲ့ procedure လေး တခုကို ဆရာဝန်များက တွေ့ရှိထားပါသည်။ Charly လေးဟာ ဒီ procedure ကို ပထမဆုံး ပြုလုပ်ခွင့်ရသူ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဒီ procedure လုပ်ပြီးစမှာ တဖြေးဖြေးနဲ့ သူ့ရဲ့ဉာဏ်ရည် တိုးလာတာနှင့်အမျှ သူ့ရဲ့မိတ်ဆွေတွေလို့ သူထင်ထာားခဲ့သူများရဲ့ စိတ်နေသဘောထား အစစ်အမှန်ကို သူနားလည်လာပါတယ်။ Charly ရဲ့ မိတ်ဆွေများဟာ Charly တယောက်တည်းအပေါ်မှာ ဒီလိုဆက်ဆံတာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ Charly ကဲ့သို့ ဉာဏ်ရည် မမှီသူတယောက်ကို ဝိုင်းပြီး ဟားကြပုံလေးကို စာရေးဆရာက ဒီလိုဖွဲ့နွဲ့ပြီး ဖော်ပြထားပါတယ်

When the boy saw that he was not going to be punished, his frightened expression disappeared, and he smiled and hummed as he came back with the broom. A few of the rowdier customers kept up the remarks, amusing themselves at his expense.

“Here sonny, over here. There’s a nice piece behind you …”

“C’mon, do it again …”

“He’s not dumb. It’s easier to break’em them to wash’em …”

As the boy’s vacant eyes moved across the crowd of amused onlookers, he slowly mirrored their smiles and finally broke into an uncertain grin at the joke which he did not understand. I felt sick inside as I looked at his dull, vacuous smile – the wide bright eyes of a child, uncertain but eager to please, and I realized what I had recognized in him. They were laughing at him because he was retarded.

ဉာဏ်ရည်မမှီသူ၊ ခြေလက်အင်္ဂါ မစုံသူ၊ ပျက်စီးချို့တဲ့နေသူများကို လူတော်တော်များများက ရယ်မောစရာ၊ ဟားစရာ၊ နောက်စရာ ပြောင်စရာလို့ ထင်တတ်ကြပါတယ်။ ဒီလို လွဲမှားတဲ့ အယူအဆလေးတွေ ပျောက်သွားအောင် Flowers for Algernon ဆိုတဲ့ စာအုပ်လေးက ဖန်တီးပေးနိုင်ပါတယ်။ တကယ်တော့ တွေးကြည့်ရင်၊ စာရေးသူတို့ကိုယ်တိုင် အချိန်မရွေး ဒီလိုဘဝကို ရောက်သွားနိုင်ပါတယ်။

ဒီနိုင်ငံလို သေနတ်ပေါများတဲ့နေရာ၊ ကားကို မိုင်တရာလောက် အလွယ်တကူ မောင်းနေကြတဲ့ နေရာမျိုးမှာ၊ တချက်လေး မှားသွားရုံနဲ့ ဒုက္ခိတဘဝကို ရောက်သွားနိုင်ပါတယ်။ ကိုယ်ချင်းစာစိတ်ခလေး ထားနိုင်ဖို့ သိပ်ကို အရေးကြီးပါတယ်။

Charly လေးရဲ့ဘဝ ဘယ်လို ဇာတ်သိမ်းသလဲ။ Algernon ဆိုတာ ဘယ်သူလည်း။ Charly နဲ့ Algernon တို့ ဘယ်လို ဆက်စပ်သလဲဆိုတာတွေကို သိလိုကြရင် ဒီစာအုပ်လေးကို ဝယ်ပြီးဖြစ်စေ၊ ငှားရမ်းပြီး ဖြစ်စေ ဖတ်ရှုကြည့်ကြပါ။ စာအုပ်ဖတ်ပြီးမှ Flowers for Algernon ဆိုတဲ့ ရုပ်ရှင်လေးကို YouTube မှာ ကြည့်လို့ ရပါသေးတယ်။

အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ တိုးတက်ရုံသာမက၊ Special Ed ခလေးတွေရဲ့ ဘဝကို နားလည်ခံစားနိုင်ပြီး ကိုယ်ချင်းစာနာနိုင်ကြပါစေလို့ ဆုတောင်းရင်း နားပါဦးမည်။

