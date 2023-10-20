Using Technology to Lean English (3)

ယခုလတြင္ အထူးအစီအစဥ္ျဖင့္ စာဖတ္သူတို႔၏ သားငယ္သမီးငယ္ေလးမ်ား၊ ညီငယ္ ညီမငယ္ေလးမ်ား၏ Reading skill တိုးတက္လာေစရန္ အကူအညီေပးႏိုင္မည့္ website ေလးမ်ားကို အသားေပး ေဖၚျပလိုပါသည္။ Reading skill ဆိုသည္မွာ ခေလးငယ္မ်ားအတြက္၊ လူငယ္မ်ားအတြက္ မ႐ွိမျဖစ္ လိုအပ္သည့္ skill တခု ျဖစ္ပါသည္။ Reading skill ႐ွိမွ Text အဖုံဖုံကို ေကာင္းမြန္စြာ ဖတ္႐ႈနားလည္ႏိုင္မည္ ျဖစ္ပါသည္။ ထို႔ေၾကာင့္ မိမိ၏ သားငယ္သမီးငယ္ေလး၊ ညီငယ္ ညီမငယ္ေလးမ်ားကို ငယ္႐ြယ္စဥ္ကပင္ Reading skill တိုးတက္လာေအာင္ ျပဳစုပ်ိဳးေထာင္ေပးရန္ အထူးလိုအပ္ပါသည္။ ဦးစြာပထမ ေဖၚျပလိုတဲ့ website ေလးကေတာ့ go.aft.org/ybf ဆိုတဲ့ website ေလး ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒီမွာ႐ွိတဲ့ Molly of Denali ဆိုတဲ့ series ေလးဟာ Alaska Native culture and history ကို ေနာက္ခံထားၿပီး ခေလးငယ္မ်ား အဂၤလိပ္စာ သင္ၾကားလိုစိတ္ ေပၚလာေစရန္ စိတ္ဝင္စားစရာ Animation မ်ား၊ ဇာတ္လမ္းေလးမ်ားျဖင့္ ဆြဲေဆာင္ထားပါသည္။ KQED က ဖန္တီးထားတဲ့ ဒီ series ေလးဟာ စိတ္ဝင္စားစရာဇတ္လမ္းေလးမ်ားအျပင္ ခေလးငယ္မ်ား လက္ေတြ႕အသုံးျပဳႏိုင္တဲ့ fun activities ေလးေတြပါ ေဖၚျပထားပါတယ္။ ဉပမာအားျဖင့္ cereal box ေလးကို သုံးၿပီး journal ေလး လုပ္မလား၊ Ice cubes ေတြကို သုံးၿပီး rising sea levels ေတြအေၾကာင္း သင္ယူမလား စသျဖင့္ fun activities ေလးေတြ အျပည့္ပါ။ ခေလးငယ္ေလးမ်ားကို Video မျပလိုပါက၊ podcasts ေလးမ်ား နားဆင္ႏိုင္လို႔ ရပါေသးတယ္။ ဒီ Website ေလးရဲ႕ အေကာင္းဆုံးအခ်က္ကေတာ့ သင္ခန္းစာေတြေရာ fun activities ေတြပါ အားလုံး free ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ တျပားတခ်ပ္ေတာင္ ေပးစရာ မလိုပါ။ ဒုတိယ ေဖၚျပလိုတဲ့ website ေလးကေတာ့ Reading Universe.org ပါ။ ဒီ Website ေလးဟာ ဆရာ၊ ဆရာမမ်ားအတြက္ ရည္႐ြယ္ ျပဳလုပ္ထားတဲ့ website ေလးပါ။ သို႔ေသာ္ မိဖမ်ားလည္း အစဥ္ေျပသလို အသုံးခ်ႏိုင္ပါတယ္။ ခေလးငယ္ေလးမ်ားရဲ႕ reading skill တိုးတက္လာေစရန္၊ ေျပာင္ေျမာက္လာေစရန္ က်င့္သုံးသင့္သည့္ strategies ေလးေတြကို ႐ွင္း႐ွင္းလင္းလင္း နမူနာေလးမ်ားျဖင့္ ေဖၚျပထားပါတယ္။ စာဖတ္တတ္စ ခေလးမ်ား သိသင့္သိထိုက္တဲ့၊ မိဖမ်ား သိသင့္သိထိုက္တဲ့ word recognition တို႔၊ Phonological awareness တို႔၊ phonics တို႔အျပင္ language comprehension လို႔ ေခၚတဲ့ စာေရးသူရဲ႕ ဆိုလိုျခင္းကို ေကာင္းမြန္စြာ နားလည္ေစႏိုင္ဖို႔ အေထာက္အကူျပဳတဲ့ backfround knowledge တို႔၊ Vocabulary တို႔အေၾကာင္းေတြကို ကြက္ကြက္ကြင္းကြင္း နမူနာေလးမ်ားျဖင့္ ႐ွင္းလင္းေဖၚျပေပးထားပါတယ္။ အဖိုးမျဖတ္ႏိုင္တဲ့ website ေလးတခုပါ။ အားလုံးအတြက္ free ပါဘဲ။ ကဲ - ခေလးငယ္ေလးေတြက ေဖၚျပထားတဲ့ website ေလးေတြေၾကာင့္ စာဖတ္တတ္လာၿပီ ဆိုပါစို႔။ စာအုပ္ေကာင္းေလးေတြ ဘယ္မွာ ႐ွာၾကမလဲ။ အသင့္ေတာ္ဆုံး website ခုႏွစ္ခုကို ေအာက္တြင္ ေဖၚျပလိုပါသည္။

Reading Rockets: go.aft.org/zpa

This is a great website for families to learn about literacy with link to more then 50 book awards and lists of notable books.

National Science Teaching Association- go.aft.org/iu8

This site offers fascinating books for Kindergarteners through 12th graders about everything from sloths to outer space to dirt to x-rays.

Social Justice Books- go.aft.org/hyp

This site offers critical reviews of multicultural books and books that advance social justice by covering topics like organizing, civil rights, and climate change. It offers more than 90 lists of recommended books.

We Need Diverse Books- go.aft.org/bil

This nonprofit is working to make sure that books represent the diversity of peoples and cultures that we see all around us. It also highlights outstanding books with meaningful diversity through the Walter Awards.

Mathematical Book Prize- go.aft.org/odx

Math is everywhere, and the books awarded the mathematical prize help children from prekindergarten to high school see and enjoy it.

National Council of Teachers of English- go.aft.org/mil

This website will help your children fall in love with books. Here are books that have won awards for the best in fiction, non-fiction, ad poetry.