Learning English Through Activism (2) – Prof:Myo Kyaw Myint
"ႏိုင္ငံေရး၊ လူမႈေရးကိစၥမ်ား ေဆာင္႐ြက္ရင္း အဂၤလိပ္စာ သင္ၾကားၾကပါစို႔(၂)"
အဂၤလိပ္စာသင္ၾကားရင္း အမိျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံႀကီးကိုလည္း တိုးတက္လာေအာင္၊ ေျပာင္းလဲလာေအာင္ ျမန္မာလူမ်ိဳးတိုင္း Activism လုပ္ငန္းမ်ား ေဆာင္႐ြက္ၾကၿပီး activist မ်ား ျဖစ္လာသင့္ေၾကာင္း ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၿပီးပါျပီ။ ယခုလမွာ activism လုပ္ငန္းမ်ားအနက္ အထူးထိေရာက္ႏိုင္တဲ့ writing အေၾကာင္းကို ေဖာ္ျပေပးလိုပါတယ္။ တခ်ိဳ႕ျမန္မာေတြက ေျပာပါလိမ့္မယ္။ အဂၤလိပ္စာ ေကာင္းေကာင္း မေရးတတ္ေတာ့ ျမန္မာျပည္အေၾကာင္းေတြ၊ ျမန္မာျပည္မွာ ျဖစ္ေနတဲ့ မတရားမႈေတြ injustice ေတြအေၾကာင္း writing ကို သုံးၿပီး ေဖၚထုတ္ေပးဖို႔၊ တိုက္ပြဲဝင္ဖို႔ မျဖစ္ႏိုင္ဘူးေပါ့ေလ။ ဒီလိုလူေတြကို စာေရးသူက ေဖၚျပပါ ကဗ်ာေလးကို ေလ့လာေစလိုပါတယ္။
Their duty – to protect
Instead they oppress
The Myanmar Military
ဒီလိုကဗ်ာေလးေလာက္ေတာ့ ျမန္မာေတြ ေရးႏိုင္ၾကပါတယ္။ ေရးလည္း ေရးသင့္ပါတယ္။ လိုအပ္ရင္ dictionary ရဲ႕ အကူအညီ ယူရမွာေပါ့ေလ။ activism လုပ္ငန္းေတြကို writing သုံးၿပီး လုပ္ရင္းနဲ႔ အဂၤလိပ္စာအေရးအသားလည္း practics ရမယ္၊ vocabulary ေတြလည္း သိလာမယ္၊ သုံးတတ္လာမယ္၊ အမိျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံႀကီးကိုလည္း ကူညီပံ့ပိုးရာေရာက္မယ္ဆိုရင္ မလုပ္သင့္ဘူးလား။ သိပ္ကို လုပ္သင့္တယ္လို႔ အားလုံးက ေျဖၾကမွာပါ။ writing လို႔ ဆိုတဲ့ေနရာမွာ poetry, letters to the editor, postings on social media, articles, essays, books တို႔ ပါဝင္ပါတယ္။
ဦးစြာပထမ poetry အေၾကာင္း ေျပာၾကရေအာင္ poetry ဆိုတာက တိုတို႐ွင္း႐ွင္းနဲ႔ မိမိေျပာလိုတဲ့အေၾကာင္းအရာကို ကြက္ကြက္ကြင္းကြင္း ေဖၚျပေပးႏိုင္လို႔ activism လုပ္ငန္းမ်ားမွာ အထူးထိေရာက္ပါတယ္။ poetic license လို႔ ေခၚတဲ့အဓိပၸာယ္ကို ဦးစားေပးၿပီး grammar ကို အထူးဂ႐ုစိုက္ခံစရာမလိုတဲ့ poetry ရဲ႕ ထူးျခားခ်က္ေလးေၾကာင့္ writing မကြၽမ္းက်င္ေသးသူမ်ားအတြက္လည္း အထူးသင့္ေတာ္တဲ့ activism တမ်ိဳးျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ေနာက္ဆုံးအေနနဲ႔ စာေရးသူတို႔ရဲ႕ ျမန္မာ language က နဂိုကတည္းက ကဗ်ာဆန္ၿပီးသား ျဖစ္ေနပါတယ္။ တျခားမၾကည့္နဲ႔။ ႐ုပ္႐ွင္နံမည္ေလးေတြကို ၾကည့္။ အဂၤလိပ္႐ုပ္႐ွင္က "Unforgiven" တဲ့။ ႐ုပ္႐ွင္ကားေကာင္းသေလာက္ ႐ုပ္႐ွင္နံမည္ကေတာ့ ႐ိုးလြန္းပါတယ္။ ျမန္မာ႐ုပ္႐ွင္က "အမွန္က တဖက္၊ သူတို႔အားလုံးက တဖက္"တဲ့။ ႐ုပ္႐ွင္ကားေတာင္ ၾကည့္စရာမလိုေတာ့ပါ။ လွပတဲ့နံမည္ေလးကို ႐ြတ္ေန႐ုံနဲ႔ ေတာ္ေတာ္ေလး တန္သြားပါၿပီ။ ဒီေတာ့ ျမန္မာျပည္နဲ႔ ပတ္သက္တဲ့ မိမိရဲ႕ခံစားခ်က္ေလးေတြ၊ ၾကဳံေတြ႕ခ်က္ေလးေတြကို အေျခခံၿပီး poems ေလးေတြ ေရးၾကပါလို႔ တိုက္တြန္းပါရေစ။ ေရးၿပီး facebook တို႔ tiktok တို႔ instagram တို႔မွာ posting လုပ္ၾကတာေပါ့။ တဆင့္တိုးၿပီး newspaper တို႔ magazine တို႔မွာ ပါဝင္လာေအာင္ ႀကိဳးစားၾကပါ။ ေနာက္ဆုံး ဘာအက်ိဳးေက်းဇူးမွ မ႐ွိရင္ေတာင္ မိမိအတြက္ therapeutic value ႐ွိမွာ ေသခ်ာပါတယ္။ Myanmar Gazette မွာ လွပတဲ့ ျမန္မာကဗ်ာေလးေတြ ေတြ႕ရပါတယ္။ လွပတဲ့ အဂၤလိပ္ကဗ်ာေလးေတြ ပို႔ေပးရင္ Editor မ်ားက ထည့္ေပးပါလိမ့္မယ္။ နမူနာအေနနဲ႔ ဒီက Local newspaper တခုမွာ ေဖၚျပေပးခဲ့တဲ့ စာေရးသူရဲ႕ ကဗ်ာေလးတပုဒ္ကို အားလုံးဖတ္ခြင့္ရေအာင္ ေအာက္တြင္ ေဖၚျပေပးလိုက္ပါသည္။ ကဗ်ာရဲ႕ ေခါင္းစဥ္ေလးကေတာ့ Unsung Hero ပါ။ ျမန္မာလိုေတာ့ "လူသိနည္းတဲ့ သူရဲေကာင္းတေယာက္"လို႔ ဆိုမလား။ "လူမသိတဲ့ သူရဲေကာင္းတေယာက္"လို႔ဘဲ ဆိုမလားေပါ့။
I remember
Hearing your voice
In the classroom next to mine
When I checked
There you were
Writing complex formulas on the blackboard
And regaling your students
With stories to make the numbers come to life
How tragic
To hear of your death
Shot down in the middle of the street
Like an animal
Those of us who escaped
Could do little but hide
Our dusters and pieces of chalk
No match for the bullets
Whizzing above our heads
Unsung heroes – like you
Will remail nameless
Until the day, forces of democracy
Can overcome the military
When that day will arrive
If it ever will
Remains a question for posterity.
စာဖတ္သူအားလုံးမွာ Writing ကို အသုံးျပဳၿပီး ျမန္မာျပည္အေၾကာင္း မသိေသးသူမ်ားကို သိေအာင္၊ နားလည္သြားေအာင္ inform လုပ္ေပးဖို႔၊ Democracy တိုက္ပြဲႀကီးမွာ အသက္ေပးသြားခဲ့သူမ်ား၊ ေထာင္ဒဏ္ ခံရသူမ်ားရဲ႕ ေဆာင္႐ြက္ခ်က္မ်ားကို မွတ္တမ္း တင္ေပးဖို႔၊ record လုပ္ေပးဖို႔၊ ျပည္တြင္းမွာ ဆင္းရဲဒုကၡေရာက္ေနၾကသူမ်ားအတြက္ Fund - raising လုပ္ေပးဖို႔ႏွင့္ ကမ႓ာႀကီးက Democracy အတြက္ တိုက္ပြဲဝင္ေနသူမ်ားဖက္မွ မားမားမတ္မတ္ရပ္တည္ရန္ persuade လုပ္ေပးဖို႔ သမိုင္းေပးတာဝန္ႀကီး ႐ွိေနပါတယ္။ ဒါေၾကာင့္ အဂၤလိပ္လို ေရးၾကပါ။ ေျပာၾကပါလို႔ တိုက္တြန္းရင္း နိဂုံးခ်ဳပ္ပါရေစ။