Learning English Through Activism (2) – Prof:Myo Kyaw Myint

Their duty – to protect Instead they oppress The Myanmar Military

I remember

Hearing your voice

In the classroom next to mine

When I checked

There you were

Writing complex formulas on the blackboard

And regaling your students

With stories to make the numbers come to life

How tragic

To hear of your death

Shot down in the middle of the street

Like an animal

Those of us who escaped

Could do little but hide

Our dusters and pieces of chalk

No match for the bullets

Whizzing above our heads

Unsung heroes – like you

Will remail nameless

Until the day, forces of democracy

Can overcome the military

When that day will arrive

If it ever will

Remains a question for posterity.