Learning English Through Activism (3)

နိုင်ငံရေး၊ လူမှုရေးဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်စာ သင်ကြားကြပါစို့(၃)



Activism လုပ်ငန်းတွေကို ဆောင်ရွက်ရင်း English skills ကို တိုးတက်လာနိုင်စေကြောင်း အရင်လက အတော်အသင့် ဖေါ်ပြခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ယခုလမှာ writing skills တိုးတက်လာစေမဲ့ activism လုပ်ငန်းလေးတွေ ဖေါ်ပြလိုပါတယ်။ ဦးစွာပထမ bumper sticker လေးတွေ တီထွင်ကြရအောင်။ လူသုံးများတော့ Save Myanmar ဆိုတဲ့ Bumper sticker လေးက စ စဉ်းစားကြည့်ရင် မသင့်တော်လှပါ။

စာရေးသူတို့ မြန်မာလူမျိုးတွေဟာ တခြားလူမျိုးတွေ၊ အမေရိကန်တွေ ကယ်မှ၊ ဒုက္ခတွင်းက လွတ်မယ့်လူမျိုး မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ကိုယ့်အားကိုယ်ကိုးပြီး မြန်မာနိုင်ငံကြီးကို ပြန်လည်ထူထောင်ကြမှာပါ။ ဒီတော့ ထိမိမဲ့၊ အဓိပ္ပါယ်ရှိတဲ့ Bumper sticker လေးကို တီထွင်ကြရအောင်။ ကားမှာ တပ်ဆင်ကြရအောင်။ စာဖတ်သူများရဲ့ creativity ကို လေးစါးပါတယ်။ အားကိုးပါတယ်။ ဉပမာ – Down with Min Aung Hlaing

မင်းအောင်လှိုင်ဆိုတာ ဘယ်သူလည်းလို့ မြင်သူများက မေးလာတဲ့အခါ မြန်မာပြည်အကြောင်း ရှင်းပြခွင့် ရတာပေါ့။ Conversation starter လေး တခုပေါ့နော်။ Bring Back Su Kyi ဆိုတဲ့ Bumper sticker လေးမျိုးကြတော့လည်း လူအတော်အသင့် မေ့နေတဲ့ မြန်မာပြည်ရဲ့ တဦးတည်းသော ကမ္ဘာက သိတဲ့ခေါင်းဆောင်တယောက်ကို ပြန်လည်ဖေါ်ထုတ်ပေးနိုင်တာပေါ့။ MAGA လူတွေကို စာရေးသူ သဘောမတွေ့ပါ။ အလိမ်အညာလှိုင်းတွေနဲ့ ထင်ရာဆိုင်းနေကြသူများသာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ သူတို့ရဲ့ slogan လေးကတော့ eye – catching ဖြစ်တဲ့အတွက် ဟောဒီလို မြန်မာပြုလိုက်ရင် သင့်တော်မယ် ထင်တာဘဲ။ Make Myanmar Free Again မြင်လို့၊ တွေ့လို့ မေးလာခဲ့သူများ ရှိရင် မြန်မာပြည်အကြောင်း ရှင်းပြရတာပေါ့။

ဒုတိယအနေနဲ့ Local newspaper တွေမှာ Letters to the editor လေးတွေ ရေးကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းလိုပါတယ်။ Political issues တွေ ရေးမှ မဟုတ်ပါ။ မြန်မာ့ယဉ်ကျေးမှုအကြောင်း ရေးကြရင်လည်း activism လုပ်ငန်းတခုပေါ့။ ကိုယ့်အမိနိုင်ငံအကြောင်း၊ ကိုယ့်လူမျိုးအကြောင်း ကမ္ဘာက သိအောင်လုပ်ပေးနိုင်ရင် Activist တယောက်လို့ မိမိကိုမိမိ သတ်မှတ်လို့ ရေးပါမယ်။ ဉပမာ ပြရမယ်ဆိုရင် အမေရိကားမှာ လူတိုင်း သိကြတဲ့ Lunar New Year ကို ကြည့်ပါ။ မြန်မာနှစ်သစ်ကူးကိုတော့ သိသူရှားပါတယ်။ ဒီတော့ မိမိတတ်စွမ်းသလောက် လူသိလာအောင် အောက်ပါအတိုင်း သတင်းစာမှာ စာရေးသူ ဖေါ်ပြခဲ့ဘူးပါတယ်။

Join the splash fest (SF Chronicle)

Happy New Year! Before anyone thinks I am going bonkers due to the high price of gas and Putin’s war, let me hasten to explain that Sunday will be a New Year’s Day for many in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand. People there and a few of us here in the U.S. will welcome the new year with a wonderful water – throwing festival known as Thingyan in Myanmar and Songkran in Thailand. This to me is the opportunity diversity gives us. If you are tired of 2022 and would like to start all over again, you can. While hoses and water balloons might land you in trouble, try pouring cool refreshing water on your neighbor, your colleagues or your loved ones, Though the idea of cleansing oneself of all sins and going into a new year totally clean in body and pure of mind is not new, it does seem to work for some people. So, if you see someone chasing down some people with a bucket of water, please don’t call the police. It’s just me trying to spread some New Year cheer.



ဒီနေရာမှာ စာဖတ်သူအားလုံး သိစေချင်တာက သတင်းစာတို့ မဂ္ဂဇင်းတို့မှာ ရေးမှ မဟုတ်ပါ။ နိုင်ငံရေးအကြောင်းတွေ report လုပ်နေမှ မဟုတ်ပါ။ ကိုယ့်နိုင်ငံအကြောင်း၊ ကိုယ့်လူမျိုးအကေကြာင်း၊ ကိုယ့်ယဉ်ကျေးမှုအကြောင်း အခွင့်ကြုံတိုင်း ဖေါ်ပြပေးကြဖို့၊ တနည်းအားဖြင့် ကြော်ငြာပေးကြဖို့ တိုက်တွန်းပါရစေ။ ဉပမာအားဖြင့် elementary school တွေမှာ၊ Middle school တွေမှာ၊ High school တွေမှာ မကြာခဏ diversity fair လေးတွေမှာ ခလေးများကို မိမိတို့ရဲ့ culture အကြောင်း ဖေါ်ပြပေးခွင့်၊ အစားအသောက်များ ရောင်းချခွင့် ပေးလေ့ရှိပါတယ်။ ဒီအခါမျိုးနှင့် ကြုံခဲ့ရရင် အမိမြန်မာနိုင်ငံကို ကိုယ်စားပြုပြီး ပါဝင်ဆင်နွှဲကြဖို့ ခလေးများကို တိုက်တွန်းသလို မိဖများကိုလည်း အားပေးကူညီဖို့ မေတ္တာရပ်ခံအပ်ပါသည်။

Writing skills ကို သုံးပြီး လှပတဲ့၊ colorful ဖြစ်တဲ့ ပုံလေးတွေ ဝေဝေဆာဆာနဲ့ poster လေးတွေ ဖန်တီးကြပါ။ အမိ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအကြောင်း လူသိများလာအောင် ဆောင်ရွက်ကြပါ။ စာရေးသူရဲ့ မြေးလေးတယောက်ဖြစ်သူ သူရိန်ဝင်း (First grader)ရဲ့ elementary school မှာ ဒီလိုဘဲ diversity fair လေး မကြာသေးမီက ကျင်းပတော့ အခွင့်အရေးကို အဆုံးရှုံးမခံဘဲ ခလေးက ယခုလို ဝင်ရောက်ဆင်နွှဲခဲ့ပါတယ်။

သူရိန်လေးရဲ့ မိခင် ဉမ္မာမျိုးကျော်မြင့်နှင့် သူရိန်၏ ညီလေး မောင်သီဟန်ကျာ် တို့ မြန်မာ ပိုစတာနဲ့အတူ

စာဖတ်သူများ သဘောပေါက်လိမ့်မယ် ထင်ပါတယ်။ လူကြီးမရွေး၊ လူငယ်မရွေး Writing skills လေးတွေ အတော်အသင့် ရှိမယ်ဆိုရင် activism လုပ်ငန်းတွေ ဆောင်ရွက်နိုင်ပါတယ်။ Inform လုပ်ဖို့ ကျွန်တော်တို့အားလုံးမှာ တာဝန်ရှိပါတယ်။ ယနေ့အထိ Myanmar လို့ ပြောရင် မျက်လုံးပြူးသွားပြီး ဘယ်နိုင်ငံလည်းဆိုတာ မသိသေးတဲ့လူတွေ အများကြီးပါ။ Writing skills လေးတွေနဲ့ Inform လည်း လုပ်၊ educate လည်း လုပ်ကြပါစို့။ နိုင်ငံခြားရောက်မြန်မာတိုင်းရဲ့ သမိုင်းပေးတာဝန်လေးပါ။ မိမိတို့နိုင်သလောက် ဆောင်ရွက်ကြပါ။ ဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များကိုလည်း Myanmar Gazette ကို ပို့ပေးကြပါ။ အသိပေးကြပါ။ အားလုံး မှတ်တမ်းတင်ထားရတာပေါ့။

နောက်လမှာ activism နဲ့ activist တယောက် ဖြစ်လာရင်းနဲ့ Writing skills ရော ၊ speaking skills ပါ တိုးတက်လာနိုင်ကြောင်း ဆက်လက် ဖေါ်ပြပေးပါမယ်။