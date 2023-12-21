အရောင်ရင့်မှတ်တမ်း – Bold New : Nov/Dec 2023

Japan-ASEAN summit aims to advance ‘security cooperation’

Dec 16 | http://tinyurl.com/2zhumdnt

Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders on Saturday will commit to strengthening “maritime security cooperation,” according to a draft statement, at a summit in Tokyo focused on boosting economic ties but also guarding against China’s growing regional assertiveness.

Hungary blocks $54bn EU financial aid for Ukraine

Dec 15 | http://tinyurl.com/2p956ncc

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blocked 50 billion euros ($54bn) in European Union aid for Ukraine, hours after the group agreed to formally open membership talks with Kyiv.

US Congress passes bill allowing sale of Aukus nuclear submarines to Australia

Dec 14 | http://tinyurl.com/3xy33b9j

The US Congress has passed legislation allowing the country to sell Virginia class submarines to Australia under the Aukus security pact.

Sweeping legislation covering a wide range of military priorities including Aukus passed the US House of Representatives on Thursday Washington time, a day after it cleared the Senate.

Despite COP28 deal on fossil fuels, 1.5C goal likely out of reach

Dec 14 | http://tinyurl.com/5y4skykb

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) – A deal for the world to transition away from fossil fuels was hailed as a historic achievement on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai, but there’s a good chance it won’t achieve its ultimate goal – holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

For months, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber had described that 1.5C limit – first stated in the 2015 Paris Agreement – as his “North Star” or guiding principle for the summit.

UN Seeking $46 Billion for More Than 180 Million of World’s Neediest

Dec 11 | http://tinyurl.com/mwk5fa8n

GENEVA — The United Nations is appealing for $46.4 billion to provide life-saving assistance to more than 180 million of the world’s neediest people in 72 countries next year. The appeal comes as donor fatigue sets in amid the proliferation of natural and manmade disasters.

Putin announces his candidacy for Russia’s presidential election in 2024

Dec 8 | http://tinyurl.com/3ey8zx86

Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win.

Taiwan official: Chinese leaders met to hash out interference plans targeting island’s presidential election

Dec 8 | http://tinyurl.com/byvuywyz

Beijing has ramped up its push to interfere in next month’s Taiwan presidential election, with a top Chinese leader urging officials to be more effective and discreet in their work at a recent high-level meeting, according to a senior Taiwanese security official.

INTERPOL operation reveals further insights into ‘globalization’ of cyber scam centres

Dec 8 | http://tinyurl.com/tbkhj76d

The cyber scam cases uncovered during the operation demonstrate this expanding geographical footprint.

During the pre-operational phase, INTERPOL supported national authorities for a case in which 40 Malaysian victims were lured to Peru with the promise of a high-paying job, only to be forced to commit telecommunications fraud.

In October, reports were received from Ugandan law enforcement of several citizens taken to Dubai – allegedly for employment – before being diverted to Thailand and then Myanmar.

New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city

Dec 6 | http://tinyurl.com/4eyer4dk

The New Delhi city government is investigating an Apollo hospital, part of India’s largest private hospital chain, after a media report linked it to the illegal sale by Myanmar nationals of their kidneys for organ transplants.

India Stock Value Tops $4 Trillion, Narrowing Gap With Hong Kong

Dec 5 | http://tinyurl.com/558ah6pz

India added $1 trillion in market cap in less than three years

Key benchmarks are set for eighth-straight year of advances

China Holds Military Drills Along Violence-hit Myanmar Border

Nov 25 | http://tinyurl.com/53teux7p

China began military exercises along its border with Myanmar on Saturday and urged its citizens to leave the north of that country, which has been beset by fighting since last month.

Clashes have intensified in large areas of Myanmar’s northern Shan state, close to the Chinese border, forcing more than 80,000 people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

China’s respiratory illness surge not as high as pre-pandemic – WHO official

Nov 27 | http://tinyurl.com/4avxfzny

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) – The spike in respiratory illnesses that China is currently suffering is not as high as before the COVID-19 pandemic, a World Health Organisation official said, reiterating that no new or unusual pathogens had been found in the recent cases.

Thailand wants to build a brand new shipping route. Why isn’t China buying?

27 Nov | http://tinyurl.com/74rjvejy

The Land Bridge project, a proposed route for shipping that could bypass the Malacca Strait, is being shopped by the Thai government as it seeks financing

If built, the bridge could reshape the economy of Southeast Asia – but China has not shown a willingness to put up the cash.