“အမေရိကားတက္ကသိုလ်များမှာ.. SAT ပြန်လာပြီ”

အမေရိကားရဲ့.. တက္ကသိုလ်/ကောလိပ်တွေဝင်ခွင့်.. SAT or ACT မလိုအပ်ဖူးလို့.. လွန်ခဲ့တဲ့.. ၃-၄နှစ်ကလုပ်ခဲ့တာကို.. တက်ဆပ်တက္ကသိုလ် University of Texas at Austin က.. ပြန်ပြီးအသက်သွင်းလိုက်ပါတယ်..။

Brown, Yale, Dartmouth, M.I.T., Georgetown and Purdue တို့ကလည်း.. SAT or ACT ပြန်လိုတယ်.. လုပ်ပြီးသားပါတဲ့..။

သတင်းအဆိုအရ.. U.T. Austin မှာ.. fall 2025 ဝင်ခွင့်တွေက.. SAT ပြန်ဖြေရမယ်… တဲ့..။

.. တက္ကသိုလ်/ကောလိပ်ပေါင်း ၂၀၀၀ ကျော်.. မလိုဘူးလုပ်ခဲ့တာပါ..။

SAT . မလိုတဲ့.. တက္ကသိုလ်စာရင်း ..အောက်ပီဒီအက်ဖ်မှာ… ကြည့်..။

Test Optional and Test Free Colleges

This list includes bachelor degree granting institutions that do not require all or most recent U.S. high school graduates applying for fall 2024 to submit ACT/SAT results before admissions decisions are made. As the restrictions column indicates, some schools only exempt applicants who meet minimum grade or class rank criteria; others use ACT/SAT scores solely for course placement. Please check with individual schools for details.

https://fairtest.org/test-optional-list/

ကျူရှင်တွေယူ… အထူးသင်တန်းတွေတက်ပြီး.. ဝင်ခွင့်ရအောင်လုပ်ကြတာမို့.. ဝင်ငွေနည်းသူတွေ… အဆင်မပြေလို့.. မညီမျှဘူးဆိုပြီး.. ဖြုတ်ပစ်ခဲ့တာပါ..။

ဆိုတော့..

ကယ်လီဖိုးနီးယားတက္ကသိုလ်တွေ.. မပါသေး..။ မကြာမည်လာမည်.. ထင်ရကြောင်းနဲ့… ဆယ်ကျော်သက်.. အထက်တန်းကျောင်းသူ… ကျောင်းသား.. မိဘမျာ.. ပြင်ဆင်ထားကြစေလို..။